Smith closes career on podium

Stenger started with a rematch from previously in the year - 35-6 Grady Arends from Northwest. Arends defeated Stenger at the Northwest dual 6-4 by third-period reversal.

He won his first match at state, lost in the quarterfinals then stayed alive in a 5-2 decision. Stenger started with a loss then won by pin over a district champ and 6-1 over a 37-11 wrestler to reach the heartbreak round.

That set up a rematch Saturday morning for the right to the medal stand. He trailed Austin Munier 2-0 after the first period in the consolation semis but responded with double three-point nearfalls from the top in the second. A reversal at the start of the third and an 8-2 lead was enough to hold on for an 8-4 win.

Stenger's run to a consolation championship was halted by No. 1-ranked Quinton Chavez of Gering. Chavez escaped and scored a takedown in the second while Stenger reversed in the third but was reversed back in a 5-2 loss. He picked up a fourth-place medal in his first-ever trip to state and established himself as the only returning state medal winner for the 2022 Lakeview wrestling team.

"I'm just so proud of the way we came back today," Bargen said. "We can use that as, 'Hey, we've got to start the tournament more like this and not let our emotions get to us that first day."