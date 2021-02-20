Smith closes career on podium

OMAHA - Lakeview returned to the hotel Friday night in Omaha mostly speechless. It was, as coach Jeff Bargen described it, as if the team had just been to a funeral.
The Vikings brought seven members to Omaha looking to send most if not all to the medal stand, capture the highest team finish in program history and end a 26-year state title drought. Then, five of the seven were eliminated on day one, and Lakeview's best shot at a gold lost his first match and was one of those knocked out of the tournament.
Luckily, Lakeview still had a a veteran presence alive for a medal and a newcomer determined to make his stay as long as possible.
Senior Austen Smith, wrestling in his final matches, and junior Andon Stenger, perhaps building momentum for the future, both survived the heartbreak round and won state medals while beating opponents who had defeated them earlier in the tournament.
In the midst of heartbreak all around, coach Jeff Bargen said his two remaining wrestlers rose above the emotions and remained fixed on matters they could control.
"We went back through film last night, and I feel like both guys felt confident in the gameplan going into matches," Bargen said. "I thought they were both calm, both confident even though we were facing guys who had beaten us before. They executed, and I couldn't be more proud of the guys."
Stenger started with a rematch from previously in the year - 35-6 Grady Arends from Northwest. Arends defeated Stenger at the Northwest dual 6-4 by third-period reversal.
He won his first match at state, lost in the quarterfinals then stayed alive in a 5-2 decision. Stenger started with a loss then won by pin over a district champ and 6-1 over a 37-11 wrestler to reach the heartbreak round.
That set up a rematch Saturday morning for the right to the medal stand. He trailed Austin Munier 2-0 after the first period in the consolation semis but responded with double three-point nearfalls from the top in the second. A reversal at the start of the third and an 8-2 lead was enough to hold on for an 8-4 win.
Stenger's run to a consolation championship was halted by No. 1-ranked Quinton Chavez of Gering. Chavez escaped and scored a takedown in the second while Stenger reversed in the third but was reversed back in a 5-2 loss. He picked up a fourth-place medal in his first-ever trip to state and established himself as the only returning state medal winner for the 2022 Lakeview wrestling team.
"I'm just so proud of the way we came back today," Bargen said. "We can use that as, 'Hey, we've got to start the tournament more like this and not let our emotions get to us that first day."
Smith walks away a first-time medal winner as well following sweet revenge in his final match. His frustration came in the semifinals when yet another foe from Northwest, Victor Isele, scored a takedown with 20 seconds left in the match for a 5-3 win.
Smith found his way back to the medal round with a pin the next match and came back to the arena Saturday morning to face 28-10 Luke Lambert of Ashland-Greenwood. Smith dominated again, led 4-1 at the end of the second and added three more with an escape and a takedown in the third for a 7-1 victory.
Aurora's Brekyn Papineau, ranked No. 3, stopped his momentum in a 5-1 win and set up another meeting between Isele and Smith. The Northwest junior followed the same strategy, waiting to take one major shot with 41 seconds in the match. He led 2-1 at that point but Smith escaped and forced sudden victory time.
In the extra minute, Smith converted the first move for a double-leg takedown and the win. He ends his career with a fifth-place medal and three trips to state. Isele had also beaten Smith in the regular season, 3-2 in tiebreaker time.
"I finally got him when it counted at the end; just blew my mind," Smith said. "I can't even believe this is happening right now."
Smith is one of three seniors who wrestled their final Viking matches on Saturday - Kevin Dominguez and Logan Jaixen are the other two.
Smith's final win lines up almost identically to his first.
"Back when I first started wrestling in junior high I beat a kid from Schuyler to win my first match ever, and it happened almost the same exact way," he said. "It turned me on to wrestling right away."
Returning on the roster next season, in addition to Stenger, are state qualifiers Owen Bargen, Hayden Johnston and Landon Ternus.
Lakeview finished 19th in the team standings among 45 Class B teams in the tournament. Gering held off Beatrice 116.5-112.5 for its first state tournament championship since 1997 and seventh in school history.
Although the tournament didn't shape up to be exactly how the Vikings pictured it, a medal for a first-time state qualifier and another for a senior, the first of his career, provides the right type of message to different wrestlers on the roster, Bargen said.
"It was a big step for us; hopefully it will carry over," he said. "There are some other guys that are going to be hungry - guys hungry to get up here and guys hungry to get on that medal stand."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.