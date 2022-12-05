Spencer Wittwer, Hunter Brunkhorst medal at Lakeview Invite

Scotus Central Catholic wrestling opened the season at Friday's Lakeview Invite. Many Shamrocks made their varsity wrestling debuts, including freshman Hunter Brunkhorst who earned a bronze medal winning three of his four matches.

Scotus junior Spencer Wittwer, the team's lone returning state qualifier, earned the highest placement in the meet with a second-place finish at 220 pounds.

Spencer Shotkoski was overweight by 0.2 pounds at 145, so the sophomore wrestled at 152 and won three of his five matches. Also earning wins was Brayden Flemming, Ryan Allen, Paul Littlefield, David DeLeon and Alex Evans.

As a team, the Shamrocks finished the meet with 43 points, good for 10th overall. Raymond Central won the meet with 193 points.

"I think overall we performed probably what I kind of thought we would as far as a lot of young kids in the lineup," Scotus head coach Rod Boss said. "We took 16 to Lakeview and 11 had never stepped on the mat in high school before, so it was a brand new experience for a lot of the kids. I think the kids performed well for the most part."

Wittwer reached the 220-pound championship bout following pins in the quarterfinals and semifinals. The junior defeated Raymond Central's Oliver Echtenkamp by fall at 37 seconds and Jude Barton at 1 minute, 50 seconds.

In the final, he battled Lakeview's Landon Ternus, a state medalist last year. Wittwer trailed 2-1 after the first period. He recorded an escape with 16 seconds left after Ternus opened the scoring with a takedown. In the final two period, Ternus outscored Wittwer 10-0 to win by a 12-1 major decision.

"My day kind of started off slow. I was kind of lazy-ish. Not really excited about it, but once it started I got more pumped," Wittwer said. "I got used to it. I think I did OK. Not my best, but I did OK."

Brunkhorst pinned Cross County/Osceola's Wyatt Smith in 34 seconds in the first round. In the semifinals, Brunkhorst lost to Shelby-Rising City's Owen Krafka by a 5-0 decision to send him to the consolation side of the bracket.

The freshman bounced back with a fall of teammate Brayden Flemming. Brunkhorst defeated Smith for the second time in the 106-pound third-place match by a 5-2 decision. A takedown and a reversal sent the match into the second period tied at 2-2.

In period two, Brunkhorst took the lead on a penalty and extended his advantage to three points on a takedown with 20 seconds left in the second. Brunkhorst maintained that advantage through the end of the match.

"Hunter's (Brunkhorst) is a pretty confident wrestler. He's got a lot of mat time since he was young," Boss said. "I think he knows what he's capable of doing and getting third was a step in the right direction for him. I think he's going to be a heck of a wrestler for us moving forward."

Shotkoski went 3-3 with the final match ending in a forfeit due to the five-match limit. All three wins came via fall. In the first round, he pinned Wayne's Joseph Woerdemann in 1:25.

After falling to Lakeview's Miguel Cullum in the quarterfinals, Shotkoski bounced back with pins of Littlefield and East Butler's Michael Kunasek. In the consolation semifinals, Shotkoski lost to Raymond Central's Kyle Peterson by a 3-2 decision.

Shotkoski took down Peterson in period one to lead 2-0. Peterson tied the match 2-2 following a second-period reversal. In the third, Peterson escaped Shotkoski with 1:23 remaining to seal the win.

In their first high school wrestling tournament, Evans and Flemming won two matches. He pinned North Bend's Preston Scott at 2:31 for his first career win. Evans was pinned in the next two matches, but bounced back with a win over Lakeview' Bo Mahoney in the fifth-place match by fall at 1:55.

Flemming pinned Gibbon's Giovanny Hernandez at 2:41 in the consolation first round and East Butler's Vincent Vandenberg at 1:42 in the fifth-place match to end the meet 2-2.

DeLeon won one match as he defeated Elkhorn Valley's Paxton Cleveland by fall at 1:55. Allen defeated Lakeview's Nyckili Reynoldson by pin at 40 seconds and Littlefield defeated Lakeview's Trevor Sloup by a 6-0 decision.

Boss said, given the inexperience of the roster, he expects them to turn the corner around Christmas and become more competitive. The Shamrocks' next meet is Friday at the Raymond Central Duals Invite.

"I think we'll take some bumps and bruises. We go to Raymond Central next weekend and competition won't be as tough and hopefully we'll get some wins there and get some confidence and then going into Logan View and maybe get a little bit more confidence there," Boss said.

"I'm hoping by the middle of January our team kind of starts turning the corner with some of those younger guys and they can start getting their arm raised a little bit more often."