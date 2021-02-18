Standley climbs back to the summit

OMAHA - The work Blayze Standley has endured to put himself back in position for a state championship came to a crossroads Thursday morning at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
Defeated 12 months ago in a match he admits got the best of him mentally, Friday's semifinal win showed just how far he's come between the ears.
He fell behind 4-2 in the first period when both of his offensive shots were countered. He then seemed to have a match-winning takedown in the final seconds of the third in a side-by-side scramble but wasn't awarded the points. In overtime, in a nearly identical situation, he calmly worked a leg and arm in the right position to earn a two-point signal from the ref.
It didn't inspire any yelling, hugging or leaping into his coaches' arms. Standley simply rocked back on his hips, fell to his back and looked up at the arena ceiling. He looked much more like the loser of the match than the victor.
But having been to the mountain top before and being bashfully kicked back down the trail, he was going to enjoy the view this time, and perhaps breathe a sigh of relief.
"It's half relief and half joy, because I'm happy that I made it there, but I'm not done wrestling," he said moments after walking off the mat. "Last year in the finals I kind of froze. I do not plan to do that again."
Standley was beaten by Lincoln East's Grant Lyman in the 170-pound title match as a junior, starting a run of three straight CHS gold medal losses. He gave up a late shot and a takedown in the first, two more in the second and never really mustered any offense.
He was back with an opportunity to find the finals thanks to two pins on Wednesday. Although he never faced much threat in those, he struggled to figure out Papillion-La Vista's Cole Price on Thursday morning. Ranked No. 1 by the coaches association and unbeaten, Price had befuddled and confused opponents all year long.
A bronze medalist at 152 a year ago, Price pinned his way to the finals and had only been taken to a decision four times this season before Thursday.
Standley gave up a takedown nine seconds in on a shot by Price and escaped eight seconds later. He tried his own attempt at a single leg midway through the period but lost the scramble. Standley escaped with 45 seconds showing on the clock and went into the second down 4-2.
He chose bottom when the flip went his way, shaved a point off the deficit 15 seconds in on an escape and won a battle at the edge of a match in the final second for a 5-4 lead.
Price escaped Standley eight seconds into the third. A standoff ensued for the next minute and 40 seconds. This time it was Standley countering a move to create some offense.
Coaches Adam Keiswetter and Mick Bubak pleaded for two points from the referee when Standley had a leg around the back and arms fighting for position on the side. Their requests went unheeded. He countered again in overtime, was in an eerily similar tie-up but this time earned the call.
"I had his legs hooked, and usually when you have a leg hooked and have another leg, it's a score," Standley said. "I was a little mad. Once I heard Keiswetter say, 'Lock my hands,' he fell to his side, I had my hands locked and the ref called, 'two.' I could not feel my lungs after that."
There's no telling what a loss would have done to Standley's spirits after spending a year seeking another shot. For Price, it was devastating. The once unbeaten wrestler was pinned in the consolation semifinals before winning 5-3 for fifth.
"It hasn't hit me yet, but if I ever get any doubt in my mind, I always tell myself, 'There's no doubt. I'm going to go out and give it my all,'" Standley said. "One thing me and my parents, my family, have been talking about is, after this match, I don't want to live with any doubt that I didn't wrestle my hardest or was timid."
Standley's foe standing in the way of a state championship is junior Austin Miller of Norfolk. Miller is just 15-3 on the year after missing nearly a month of action from mid-December to mid-January. He was fifth at the HAC Tournament but a district champion last weekend.
Standley beat Miller 6-3 in last year's district tournament and pinned him at the 2019 Norfolk Invite.
"This year, I plan to make it way worse than 6-3," he said.
