Standley climbs back to the summit

Coaches Adam Keiswetter and Mick Bubak pleaded for two points from the referee when Standley had a leg around the back and arms fighting for position on the side. Their requests went unheeded. He countered again in overtime, was in an eerily similar tie-up but this time earned the call.

"I had his legs hooked, and usually when you have a leg hooked and have another leg, it's a score," Standley said. "I was a little mad. Once I heard Keiswetter say, 'Lock my hands,' he fell to his side, I had my hands locked and the ref called, 'two.' I could not feel my lungs after that."

There's no telling what a loss would have done to Standley's spirits after spending a year seeking another shot. For Price, it was devastating. The once unbeaten wrestler was pinned in the consolation semifinals before winning 5-3 for fifth.

"It hasn't hit me yet, but if I ever get any doubt in my mind, I always tell myself, 'There's no doubt. I'm going to go out and give it my all,'" Standley said. "One thing me and my parents, my family, have been talking about is, after this match, I don't want to live with any doubt that I didn't wrestle my hardest or was timid."