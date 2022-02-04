State Duals: Columbus looks to break Grand Island's grip

One of several Discoverers who was on the mat at the last state duals two years ago was Rylee Iburg. He and five others are making a return trip to Kearney on Saturday for the seventh straight year Columbus High has made state duals.

Iburg, Blake Cerny, Adrian Bice, Caydn Kucera, Levi Bloomquist and Liam Blaser all wrestled at least one match in 2020 when CHS went 2-1 and finished fifth. Columbus has been at state duals every season since 2016. The NSAA decided not to hold the event last year.

In the five previous trips, the Discoverers have won in the opening round just once and have an overall record of 5-9. Their best finish was in their first trip in 2016 when they opened with a win over Omaha Burke but then settled for fourth following losses to Millard South and Grand Island.

The Islanders, like the event overall, have had somewhat of a grip on Columbus wrestling. As tough as it's been to find success in Kearney, it's been even more so against Grand Island. The Islanders have defeated the Discoverers all three times they've faced off at the state duals, have won eight of the past 10 duals between the two and at one point had a seven-dual winning streak.

Both of those skids of futility meet head on Saturday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds when 7 seed Columbus and 2 seed Grand Island meet in the first round at 9 a.m.

Looking to change the narrative, both personally and as a group is Iburg. He went 0-3 two years ago, losing by technical fall 21-6, decision 10-4 and decision 9-3.

"It was tough. I had just about as many losses at the state duals as I had that whole year, due to injuries and stuff," Iburg remembers. "I walked into state duals, I think, with four losses and walked out of there with three more. It was definitely tough."

Iburg's memory is accurate. He was 21-4 and left Kearny 21-7 following losses to three opponents that went on to qualify for state, one that was sixth overall and another that won the bronze medal.

Bice went 2-1, Cerny 2-1, Kucera 1-1, Bloomquist 1-1 and Blaser 1-0. CHS lost to Millard South in the first round 51-21, defeated Burke 40-30 and defeated Kearney 36-30. There are no trophies for fifth place, but two wins at state duals were the most in program history.

If Columbus is looking to at least match that achievement, those six just mentioned will have to play a major role. The Discoverers have a larger gap in experience than normal between their big guns and their secondary guys than there has been in a while.

Add in sophomore Brenyn Delano, who is 30-1 and will also be counted on to deliver, and the top seven account for all five Columbus wrestlers who have 30 or more wins and six of the nine that have 20 or more victories. Bloomquist, who has dealt with injuries, is just 7-3.

"It's definitely going to come down to Adrian, Brenyn and us to get bonus points and give some room for those guys that are still progressing and are younger," Iburg said. "They've got to go out and fight not to give up points, whether that's fighting off a pin or a tech fall."

Grand Island has won eight of the last 10 over CHS including earlier this season 49-25 in the traditional season-opening dual between the two. The last time Columbus won the opener was 2016. That makes five in a row to start the year and three in a row at state duals.

Columbus finally broke Grand Island's grip last year at the Flatwater Fracas 51-30. But for the most part, despite the Islanders' dominance, it's been close.

Grand Island won 33-30 in 2020, 34-33 in 2019, 30-29 at the the 2019 state duals, 31-30 in 2018 and 28-27 in the 2018 state duals.

"We're looking at it as a chance to show improvement," Iburg said. "First dual, we always say everybody's not at weight, we're not in shape. Now, there's no excuses. Everybody's down to weight, we've had guys move weight, Bloomquist is back and we'll really see how much we've improved this year."

Millard South is the heavy favorite to win its third in a row and sixth in eight years. The Patriots didn't qualify in 2018 but have been a part of every other state dual tournament since it began in 2013. They were third in 2013, runner-up in 2014 and have won it each of the past five times they've qualified.

"It's almost like Millard South is on its own planet and everyone else is evenly matched," Columbus coach Adam Keiswetter said. "They'll probably all come down to one or two matches. There's a lot of parity."

Millard South (10-1) is the top seed and faces 8 seed Omaha Westside (11-3) while 4 seed Norfolk (18-2) goes up against 5 seed North Platte (22-4) on the top of the bracket. The winner of Columbus and Grand Island gets either 3 seed Papillion-La Vista (17-4) or 6 seed Lincoln East (15-3).

Columbus defeated Lincoln East 40-29 and lost to Papio 36-32 at the Flatwater Fracas on Dec. 17.

"We match up with (Grand Island) very closely. A lot of it comes down to creating matchups, guys wrestling in different classes and things like that," Keiswetter said. "A lot of it is going to come down to what weight it starts at because they might have some guys they want to bump up or vice versa. The strategic part is going to be interesting."

First round losers meet in the consolation round at noon. Winners square off at 2 p.m. Consolation losers are eliminated; winners face off for fifth place at 4 p.m. Semifinal losers meet for third also at 4 p.m. The title dual is set for 6 p.m.

"I know they're prepared," Keiswetter said. "We just have to have good performances."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

