State Duals: Lakeview heads to Kearney an unbeaten underdog

Lakeview senior Hayden Johnston can clearly remember the scene three years ago at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. The sights, the sounds, the smells of the program's first-ever trip to state duals implanted into his memory, probably forever.

Johnston was a wide-eyed freshman who had wrestled over 30 matches as a member of the varsity lineup. But while the whole experience was new to everyone, and he was the youngest member of the rotation, there were no nerves.

Although it was on a bigger stage than normal, he approached the competition as normal. In the midst of making history, Johnston was simply enjoying the experience.

Three years later, there's quite a bit more pressure on his shoulders. As a senior who's won 33 matches, three gold medals and a conference championship, he'll be expected to produce when Lakeview returns to Kearney and state duals on Saturday morning.

And yet, while he can't be quite as footloose and fancy free as three years ago, the situation will allow for another chance to soak it all in and remain calm. He and Lakeview are not exactly the talk of the town.

Even at a perfect 16-0, there's been little fanfare outside of Lakeview's own wrestling room about its achievements. The Vikings weren't listed in the top 10 of the season-opening NSWCA dual ratings, only made it in once the record reached 12-0 but still only have two wrestlers listed in the top six of their weight class.

The Vikings are one of only five undefeated teams in the state but not considered a favorite to win a dual title this weekend.

And that's fine. Lakeview hasn't concerned itself with everyone else's opinions yet. The Vikings say they'd rather prove it on the mat as they've been doing all winter.

"We're going up to Kearney to win," Johnston said. "We'll all show up to wrestle, hopefully, and we're there to win. It'll be a fun experience for the guys, but most of us are talking about winning."

Winning is all Lakeview has done all season in dual competition, and for the most part, in tournament action as well.

Half of the Vikings' dual wins have come against teams with winning records. Wins over Class B teams above .500 include Schuyler and Aurora at a home triangular on Dec. 30, Grand Island Northwest at home on Jan 18 and Boone Central last week at Scotus.

Lakeview also defeated Class C Fillmore Central, a fellow state dual qualifier, at the Tri-County Dual Invite on Jan. 7 and host Tri-County the next day. That tournament also produced victories over a team from Kansas and another from Missouri that have winning records.

Lakeview won its home tournament, the Madison Invite and the Central Conference Championship. The lineup includes two others, besides Johnston, with more than 30 wins and six others with 25 or more. But 36-2 Andon Stenger, No. 4 at 126 pounds, and 29-6 Landon Ternus, No. 4 at 220, are the only members of the lineup considered top six in the state.

Johnston is the only member of the team who wrestled for Lakeview three years ago but not the only wrestler on the roster with state dual experience. Stenger was on the mat in 2020 when he was a member of Columbus High.

"Three years ago there was a lot of excitement. That team had a lot rolling. This year has kind of been flying under the radar," coach Jeff Bargen said. "Not that there's not the excitement, there still is, but there's probably not as much buzz around school. That's kind of the way this team has been."

It's a quiet confidence that Bargen said flows through the group. The guys don't necessarily need the attention to feel satisfied. It's a mark of maturity for the program, but also one he said is the personality of the team.

"We're kind of hanging our hat on that and taking the underdog role," he said. "I know we're the 2 seed, but people are still looking at us as the underdogs. Hopefully we can go out there and prove that we belong."

Lakeview faces Waverly, listed at No. 2 in the dual rankings by the coaches association, in the first round. Also known as the Vikings, Waverly boasts Garrison Brehm, 113 No. 3, Trev Greve, 126 No. 6, Wyatt Fanning, 195 No. 3, and Trevor Brown, 285 No. 1 in the ratings.

Should the lineup remain in place, that would match up Pablo Tellez and Brehm, Stenger and Greve, Erick Bello or Sebastian De La Cruz and Fanning and Lyle Kudron and Brown. Lakeview and Waverly haven't been at any events together this season.

The winner gets the victor between 3 seed Broken Bow (21-2) and 6 seed Bennington (20-6). The top of the bracket includes top-seeded Blair (25-1) vs. 8 seed Minden (21-5) and 4 seed Hastings (24-5) against 5 seed Scottsbluff (24-1).

Winners face off at 2 p.m. The consolation round is at noon. Teams that go 0-2 are out after the second round. Winners in the consolation wrestle at 4 p.m. for fifth. Semifinal losers face off at 4 p.m. for third. The championship is at 6 p.m.

Lakeview led Hastings 27-9 in the first round in 2019 but then lost the next five in a row and fell behind 31-27. Boston Barcel won by decision and set it up for fellow senior Lucas Thatcher. He took a shot for a takedown in the final seconds but was denied the points when the referee indicated the time had expired. An 8-6 loss meant a 34-29 loss for Lakeview - one point was taken away for an unsportsmanlike call.

Lakeview, the 3 seed that day, defeated Central City 43-28 then earned fifth over Lexington 34-33. It came down to the eight tiebreaker on the list to determine the winner between the Vikings and the Minutemen - nearfall points. Brook Behlen scored nearfall points three times in the final match, a 13-0 win, and pushed his team over the top.

"We have some very confident individuals that our team is built around, and then we've got kids that just go out there and wrestle hard-nosed," coach Bargen said. "We've had different kids step up at different times. It's been a real fun year. I just keep telling them, 'keep wrestling for each other.' That's the way it's been."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

