OMAHA - Lakeview sophomore Lacy Lemburg was the lone Lady Vike to advance past the first round at Thursday's NSAA Girls State Wrestling Championships at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

Lemburg (35-3) defeated Chadron freshman Brooklyn Hoffman by an 8-0 major decision, setting up a 120-pound quarterfinal against Stanton junior Corah Linnaus.

In her first round match, the sophomore took down Hoffman in period one and pinned her for a three-point nearfall in period two to lead 5-0. In the third, Lemburg escaped and took down Hoffman to secure the major decision.

In a match of returning state bronze medalists, Linnaus jumped out to a 2-0 lead on a two-point nearfall with 43 seconds remaining in the second period.

Lemburg earned both points in the third period on penalties, including a stalling penalty on Linnaus as time expired in regulation. The Stanton junior took down Lemburg 19 seconds into overtime to advance.

"She (Lemburg) just had a tough time finding her angles on that girl (Linnaus). That girl is really good at shrugging and elbow passing. She was getting great angles on Lacy," Lakeview head coach Jeff Bargen said. "Just never felt comfortable. I was trying to get her to stay open and just really commit to a shot. She worked hard. That girl was tough."

Lakeview's four debutants all dropped their first round matches.

Morgan Finecy (29-11) came the closest to advancing at 140 as her match with Winnebago sophomore Avani Wilkie was tied entering the third period.

Finecy escaped with 1:25 left on the clock to take a 5-4 lead. Wilkie responded with a takedown of the junior with 24 seconds remaining, resulting in the match-clinching fall at 5 minutes, 51 seconds. Finecy ended the match with one takedown, one reversal and one escape.

Libby Held (25-14) lost by fall to Omaha Westview freshman Kalynn Lyons at 2:51. Held trailed 6-4 after one period following two escapes and a takedown.

Callie Held (24-18) fell to South Sioux City freshman Madelynn Bohnet by pin at 1:34. Elli Berkeland (22-18) was pinned at 27 seconds by Conestoga sophomore Kylee Plowman.

Columbus High junior Marissa Anderson competed in Omaha for the first time Thursday, squaring off against Wahoo senior Grace Darling. Anderson opened the match with a takedown, but Darling recorded a reversal and a two-point nearfall to lead 4-2.

In the second period, after a reversal, Darling pinned Anderson at 2:18 to advance to the 115-pound quarterfinals.

"She (Anderson) made one mistake and it cost her the match. Started off good and got the first takedown," Discoverers head coach Adam Keiswetter said. "It's tough going into that arena for the first time. I'm confident she will bounce back (tomorrow)."

Boone Central freshmen Mishayla Slaymaker and Leynn Luna advanced to the semifinals for the Cardinals following two wins Thursday.

Slaymaker (17-7) is among the final four at 100 pounds following a 7-6 victory over Beatrice senior Autumn Bartlett and a 10-2 major decision against Nebraska City junior Azaria Ruby.

Slaymaker entered the third period against Bartlett trailing 6-4. The freshman, after electing the bottom position, escaped and took down Bartlett with 1:17 remaining to propel her into the lead for good. She finished with four escapes, one takedown and one penalty.

In her match against Ruby, Slaymaker recorded a pair of three-point nearfalls and two takedowns.

Luna (33-5) pinned both of her opponents, defeating Schuyler senior Hasley Salgado at 49 seconds and Millard South senior Jenah Jacobson at 3:04.

Cadence Wood (25-9) reached the 105 quarterfinals following a fall of Norfolk sophomore Tiearra Pollard at 2:56. The freshman was defeated by Bohnet on a fall at 4:24.

Madison Reilly (25-12) lost in the first round at 145 as she was pinned by Johnson County Central senior Rita Ceballos at 3:48.

Sinai Sanchez (29-7) was the lone Schuyler girls wrestler to reach the quarterfinals. The sophomore defeated Bellevue East freshman Elaina Fletcher 6-0 on two takedowns, one escape and one penalty.

In the 105 quarterfinals, Sanchez was pinned by Scribner-Snyder sophomore Emily Hull at 2:39.

Angela Velasquez, Lauren Wemhoff and Salgado were all pinned.

The girls consolation bracket starts at noon Friday in Omaha with the consolation third round and semifinals taking place at 6:30 p.m.