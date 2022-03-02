State results don't reveal major progress Scotus wrestling made in 2022

Measuring progress for Scotus Central Catholic wrestling in year two under Tyler Linder can be difficult.

Numbers increased only slightly, Scotus was unable to fill out a full dual roster, most of the guys on the team had a losing record and, for the third year in a row, Scotus sent two or fewer to Omaha. But those two also had as many wins as the Shamrocks had achieved in the previous three state tournaments.

Senior Riley Eickmeier was one win away from the medal stand. Sophomore Spencer Wittwer bounced back from a loss in the first round and came away with a victory at his first state appearance.

Are those marginal gains? Sure, but while it's certainly a step in the right direction, Linder said, it's the supporting cast from start to finish, and especially in the final week of the season, that provides the most visible signs for brighter days ahead.

"I feel like our program is trending in the right direction. It started with leadership by Riley Eickmeier, and even (2021 graduate) Ben Kamrath last year, of establishing a culture of wanting to be the best and competing at the highest levels. That always has a trickle down effect," Linder said. "I think you really saw Riley's efforts rub off on the rest of the team."

Eickmeier finished his career with 100 wins, collected a gold medal, five silvers, a bronze and a fourth-place medal in his final season and leaves with a handful of program records.

He owns the mark for three-point nearfalls in a season (36) in a career (84), technical falls in a season (11) and in a career (20). His senior record was an impressive 40-11.

Seventy-two of his wins came in the last two seasons. He started slow, winning just 11 matches as a freshman then 17 as a sophomore. Eickmeier's four years included 38 wins by pinfall.

Wittwer was 17-15 as a freshman then came into his sophomore year a few steps behind. He missed several weeks during football season due to illness then was sidelined again and missed time midway through wrestling. He closed his second year of varsity with a record of 27-10.

The rest of the team combined for just 41 victories between seven other wrestlers. Yet also, only three, not including Eickmeier and Wittwer, returned from a year ago.

It was almost as if the program was starting all over again. Thankfully, the two most consistent performers on the team provided an example to follow.

"You started to see, toward the end of the year, guys really competing well. Even those guys that don't have the most prestigious records, were wrestling to their potential at the end of the year," Linder said. "That's motivated by seeing their teammates be successful, because success begets success."

Freshman Spencer Shotkotski split 12 wins evenly between the first half and second half of the season. Fellow freshman Joseph Corwell earned most of his wins in January. Sophomores Rudy Brunkhorst, David DeLeon and Gabe Gassen had more wins in the second half. Another sophomore, Evan Kiene, was just about even in both halves.

But regardless of comparative results from one half to the other, Scotus wrestlers were much more competitive in the second half of the year.

And when it was over for the other seven, they still kept showing up.

"I'm really proud of the way they approached the week of state," Linder said. "Our entire team showed up that whole week, because they wanted to be there for their guys."

Those guys then gave it their all in Omaha and looked the part. Granted, Eickmeier had been there before. But there's nothing like taking the mat as the face of the program to make the stage seem bigger and the lights feel brighter. He pinned his first opponent in less than 30 seconds. Wittwer lost to the eventual state runner-up but went the full six minutes. Both came back the next day with a win.

"That's confidence, that's progress and that tells me we're charting the right course," Linder said.

Staying on that heading will now largely be up to Wittwer, the heir apparent. And while he'll only be a junior, and a less-experienced junior than in many other programs, he has some advantages previous program leaders did not.

Showing up the final week of the season when it wasn't required proves there's a desire. There's also somewhat of a buzz around the program from a late January home dual with Boone Central and Lakeview. Scotus didn't win either dual but had a large student contingent on hand. Wittwer upset Lakeview junior Landon Ternus, an eventual state bronze medalist, that night and provided a memorable moment.

Since then, Linder said about a half dozen members of the student body have approached him about joining next year. It's incremental growth, but growth nonetheless.

"Where I want to be in the years to come is competing, if not winning, conference championships and getting more guys to state; building that culture," Linder said. "This sounds really strange, but we had more guys practicing at the end of the year than we did at the beginning of the year."

