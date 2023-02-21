High Plains junior Wyatt Urkoski competed for a state title Saturday at the NSAA Class D State Wrestling Championships at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

Urkoski (44-9) defeated Cambridge junior Hunter Perks 8-1 in the first round on a three-point nearfall, two takedowns and one escape. In the quarterfinals, the junior pinned Garden County junior Gunner Roberson at 1 minute, 38 seconds.

On Friday night, Urkoski punched his ticket to the 160-pound state championship match with a pin of Howells-Dodge junior Lane Belina at 5:46.

Urkoski ran into undefeated Neligh-Oakdale senior Levi Drueke in the final Saturday night. Drueke claimed the victory by an 11-2 major decision on two takedowns, a three-point nearfall, a two-point nearfall and two escapes. Urkoski took down Drueke with 1:23 remaining for his lone points.

The junior earned his second career state medal and he became the first Storm wrestler to reach the final in three years when senior Dylan Soule finished as the 170-pound runner-up.

Levi Russell and Gage Friesen joined Urkoski on the medal stand. Russell (37-12) placed sixth at 106 pounds.

The freshman opened the state tournament with a 43-second fall of Hitchcock County freshman Dylan Kollmorgen.

In the quarterfinals, Russell pushed overtime against Cambridge freshman Micah Gerlach after Russell escaped as time expired. Gerlach took him down as time expired in double overtime for the 4-2 tiebreaker win.

It took extra time in the consolation second round to determine the winner between Russell and East Butler sophomore Trenton Van Veldhuizen. After being taken down with two seconds left in regulation, Rusell took down Van Veldhuizen with 31 seconds left in overtime to clinch the sudden victory.

Russell fell behind 4-0 in the heartbreak round against Sutton freshman Korey Poppel, but he stormed back for the win on a second-period reversal and a third-period three-point nearfall.

The High Plains freshman medically forfeited both matches Saturday to finish sixth.

Friesen (39-19) reached the 126 quarterfinals on a 10-6 decision over Franklin junior Kyler Carraher. He scored seven of his 10 points in period one on two takedowns and a three-point nearfall. Friesen escaped in period two and reversed in the third.

Aquinas Catholic junior Jakob Kavan defeated Friesen 9-1 in the quarterfinals in the final match Thursday. Friesen battled back Friday with a pair of wins, an 11-3 major decision of Southwest junior Mitchel Stritt and a 5-4 decision against Wilcox-Hildreth freshman Brody Patterson.

Friesen posted three takedowns, a three-point nearfall and two escapes against Stritt. The sophomore fended off a late challenge against Patterson with two takedowns and one escape.

He dropped both matches Saturday, falling 7-2 to Mullen senior Eli Paxton 7-2 and East Butler senior Reece Kocian 3-0 in the fifth place match.

Boone Central

Six Cardinals reached the podium in Omaha, including four bronze medalists in Carson Wood, Sam Grape, Hank Hudson and Leynn Luna.

In the boys tournament, Wood (35-5) pinned his way to the 126-pound semifinals. The junior posted a fall of Hershey senior Keltin Vanarsdall at 5:06 and of Battle Creek senior Jaxson Hassler at 2:20. He lost in the semifinals to Valentine junior Will Sprenger 9-5.

Wood bounced back Saturday to place third on a fall of Fillmore Central senior Travis Meyer at 2:56 and a 1-0 win over Yutan senior Trev Arlt on an escape 11 seconds into the second period.

Grape (39-12) followed the same path to bronze, reaching the 152 semifinals on a 7-3 victory over Yutan junior Jesse Kult and a 6-5 win over West Holt junior Caleb Davis.

The senior posted two takedowns, one reversal and one escape versus Kult. Grape staved off a four-point third period from Davis with two takedowns and a two-point nearfall in the first period.

Pierce senior Jayden Coulter, the eventual state champion, pinned Grape at 1:11 in Friday's semifinal. On Saturday, Grape beat Boys Town senior Eli Parks-Thomsen by fall at 3:34. The senior used one takedown and two reversals to defeat Wahoo Neumann senior Adam Ohnoutka 6-4 in the third place match.

Hudson (39-6) won all four of his matches by fall. The junior pinned Battle Creek senior Jacob Ottis at 1:11 and Ord senior Sam Boettcher at 2:42 to reach the 220 semifinals.

After a 5-2 defeat to Broken Bow sophomore Cal Wells, Hudson recorded a 23-second fall of Tri County senior James Kerns, the third-fastest in Class C. Hudson pinned Crofton/Bloomfield senior Ty Tramp at 4:14 to clinch bronze.

Luna (35-6) reached the 110-pound semifinals following back-to-back falls of Schuyler senior Hasley Salgado in 49 seconds and of Millard South senior Jenah Jacobsen at 3:04.

The freshman lost to Bennington sophomore and eventual state champion Maycee Peacher by fall at 5:49 in the semifinals. On Saturday, Luna pinned Aurora junior Natalie Bisbee at 4:48 and defeated Wood River junior Ruby Guerrero 7-5 in the third place match.

She defeated Guerrero by scoring all seven points in the third period on two reversals and a three-point nearfall. Luna reversed with two seconds remaining to clinch the bronze medal.

Cadence Wood and Mishayla Slaymaker joined Luna as the first Boone Central girls to win state medals.

Cadence (28-10) earned a first round pin of Norfolk sophomore Tiearra Pollard at 2:56. In the 105 quarterfinals, the freshman lost to the eventual state runner-up South Sioux City freshman Madelynn Bohnet by pin at 4:24.

She bounced back with two consolation round wins Friday to earn a spot on the podium. Cadence pinned Millard North freshman Makenzie Martin at 1:54 and Grand Island freshman Addisyn Gates at 4:13.

On Saturday, Cadence ended her state tournament with a pin of Scribner-Snyder sophomore Emily Hull at 2:08 to place fifth.

Slaymaker (17-10) reached the 100-pound semifinals on a 7-6 win over Beatrice senior Autumn Bartlett and a 10-2 major decision over Nebraska City junior Azaria Ruby.

The freshman used an escape and a takedown in period three to come back from 6-3 deficit. Slaymaker recorded a pair of three-point nearfalls and two takedowns against Ruby.

Lincoln East sophomore Mileena Notaro pinned Slaymaker in the semifinals. On Saturday, she fell to Louisville sophomore Payton Thiele and to Scribner-Snyder sophomore Nattlie Hull to place sixth.

Cross County/Osceola

Devin Nuttelman left Omaha with hardware, placing fourth at 106 pounds in Class C.

Nuttelman (50-4) solidified a spot on the medal stand with two wins Thursday, pinning Arlington freshman Jake Flesner in round one and shutting out Hartington Cedar Catholic freshman Maverick Heine 7-0. The freshman posted a takedown in period one, a three-point nearfall in the second and a two-point nearfall in the third.

Wilber-Clatonia freshman and eventual state champion Zaiyahn Ornelas pinned Nuttelman in Friday's semifinal at 4:46. He bounced back Saturday with a 3-1 decision against Wood River freshman Jace Martin in the consolation semifinals with a first-period takedown and a third-period escape.

Nuttelman dropped the third place match to Battle Creek sophomore Ryan Stusse Jr. by fall at 4:20. He's the first freshman since Cameron Graham in 2019 to medal at the state for CCO.

Twin River

Titans senior Ashton Johnson lost both matches at the state tournament. He fell 16-4 to Wahoo Neumann senior and eventual state runner-up Cade Lierman. Johnson escaped three times and scored on a penalty.

The senior was pinned by Amherst senior Ian Hughes in the consolation first round Friday, ending his senior season at 23-10.

Johnson finished his wrestling career as a three-time state qualifier and with 120 wins.