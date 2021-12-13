Stenger, Bargen take gold at Holdrege

So far so good for Lakeview wrestlers Andon Stenger and Owen Bargen. That duo won gold medals at the Lakeview Invite Dec. then, captured victories during Thursday's home dual with Twin River then ran through another field of competitors on Saturday in Holdrege.

Stenger put together five wins at 126 pounds and improved his record to 9-0 on the season. Bargen also won five times and is 10-0. That duo led a group of Vikings that included medals at every weight class and a third-place team finish.

The Vikings scored 185 total points and were 33.5 points behind the NSWCA's top ranked tournament team in Class B, Broken Bow, and Class A program Lincoln Southwest. Those two tied for the team title at 218.5 points.

Broken Bow had six in the finals and went 4-2 while Southwest sent four wrestlers to championship matches and split those results 2-2.

"I thought we wrestled fairly well and competed hard," coach Jeff Bargen said. "There were some really, really bright spots. Andon looks really sharp. He's been very dominant, and he pinned everyone in less than a minute; one of those was a returning third-place medalist from Kansas. He just took care of business. Owen did the same as well. His weight class wasn't as solid but he was just as dominant."

Both Stenger and Bargen never saw the second period. Stenger pins came in 38 seconds, 24 seconds, 50 seconds, 47 seconds and 46 seconds for the title. The Lakeview senior needed just one move in each of those matches to put his opponent on the mat then finish it off.

Bargen was just as good with pins in 41 seconds, 33, right at the end of the first period in his third match, 58 seconds and 1:42. Bargen, like Stenger, needed just one takedown move to earn four of his pins. His only win by fall that lasted beyond the first move was in his third match when he scored a pin and two nearfall points.

Stenger spent just a combined 3:25 on the mat while Bargen was out there for 5:54.

Joining that duo in a title match was junior Landon Ternus. Ternus (220) took three pins to the finals where he was denied a championship by Grand Island Northwest's Victor Isele in a 6-1 sudden victory.

Escapes were the only points scored in the first three periods. Isele then hit a move and a takedown with 11 seconds in overtime that he used for three back points.

Levi Lutjelusche (106) went 2-1 in preliminaries and split his final two matches for third place. Noah Wyatt (113), Eli Pilakowski (120), Hayden Johnston (145) and Yordi Dominguez (160) were each fourth. Landon Maschmeier (132) and Miguel Cullum (170) were fifth. Fabia Recinos was sixth at 182. Brock Mahoney at 152, Erick Bello at 195 and Lyle Kudron at 285 were each seventh.

"Landon was in on a shot in overtime but just kind of hurried the finish. He ended up losing but I was really proud of the way he wrestled the match. He wrestled to win it and was doing some really good things," coach Bargen said. "I'm really proud of those guys, and we had a lot of other guys that just battled and battled. We won some close ones but let some others slip away."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

