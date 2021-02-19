Stenger, Smith take Lakeview hopes into day two

Jaixen came in unrated by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association but intent on ending the program's 26-year drought without a state champion. He was a fifth-place medalist as a junior and had 136 wins in his career before Friday.

But in the first round ahead 4-0 on Seward's Cameron Schrad, he gave up a four-point move and had to fight off his back late in the third period. Forced into overtime, Jaixen failed on his first two shots. Schrad made the next attack and completed the takedown on the far end of the circle for a 6-4 win in sudden victory. Jaixen bounced back for a 6-3 win but was pinned in 39 seconds by Minden's Hunter Heath.

Fellow senior Kevin Dominguez won his first match 3-0 but then lost 9-2 and 6-5. Close and late losses reared their ugly head more than a few times.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Smith made his way to quarterfinals in an 11-0 major decision but was beaten 3-1 in the quarters on a takedown in the final 10 seconds. Bargen won by sudden victory 5-1 but then lost 4-0 and 4-2 in another sudden victory period.

Johnston was 0-2 on a 10-2 loss and defeat by pin. Ternus won by pin, lost by pin and was eliminated by a major decision score of 13-4.

Stenger, despite opening with a loss, pinned his next opponent and dominated this third in a 6-1 final.