Stenger, Smith take Lakeview hopes into day two

OMAHA - Two Vikings remain on the consolation bracket hoping to bring Lakeview wrestling state medals after what was an otherwise tough start to the 2021 state tournament.
Lakeview sent seven members to Omaha anticipating that many of those could find their way to the medal stand and make the Vikings figure into the top 10 of Class B. Instead, Viking wrestlers went 8-12 on Friday morning and into the early afternoon, sending five home for the year including two seniors.
Junior Andon Stenger opened with a loss but won back-to-back matches and can earn his first medal in his first trip to Omaha with a win Saturday morning. Senior Austen Smith won and had a chance at the semifinals before suffering a loss in the final seconds of the quarterfinals. He came back with a dominant win and also can win a medal with a win on Saturday.
A loss in the first match of the day by either would send them home as well and leave Lakeview empty handed. Sophomore Owen Bargen (113 pounds), senior Kevin Dominguez (132), senior Logan Jaixen (138), junior Hayden Johnston (145) and junior Landon Ternus (182) were all eliminated with two losses.
"I think a couple of our guys today felt the pressure maybe a little too much, weren't able to cut free, wrestle free and be who they have been all year," coach Jeff Bargen said. "Tough round, obviously. I feel really bad, starting with the seniors. Logan Jaixen, what a career he had. To lose a couple the way he did today is really tough."
Jaixen came in unrated by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association but intent on ending the program's 26-year drought without a state champion. He was a fifth-place medalist as a junior and had 136 wins in his career before Friday.
But in the first round ahead 4-0 on Seward's Cameron Schrad, he gave up a four-point move and had to fight off his back late in the third period. Forced into overtime, Jaixen failed on his first two shots. Schrad made the next attack and completed the takedown on the far end of the circle for a 6-4 win in sudden victory. Jaixen bounced back for a 6-3 win but was pinned in 39 seconds by Minden's Hunter Heath.
Fellow senior Kevin Dominguez won his first match 3-0 but then lost 9-2 and 6-5. Close and late losses reared their ugly head more than a few times.
Smith made his way to quarterfinals in an 11-0 major decision but was beaten 3-1 in the quarters on a takedown in the final 10 seconds. Bargen won by sudden victory 5-1 but then lost 4-0 and 4-2 in another sudden victory period.
Johnston was 0-2 on a 10-2 loss and defeat by pin. Ternus won by pin, lost by pin and was eliminated by a major decision score of 13-4.
Stenger, despite opening with a loss, pinned his next opponent and dominated this third in a 6-1 final.
"I'm just trying to stay content, and wrestle my match, and take it match by match," he said. "Other than that, that's basically all I'm trying to do."
Smith was frustrated from allowing a late takedown in his quarterfinal defeat but responded with a pin in the final second of the third period after building an 18-4 lead over Thomas Fields of Falls City in the second round of consolations.
"It wasn't how I wanted it to go, but I've just got to keep my nose to the grindstone and keep plugging away," Smith said. "I have a pretty decent match tomorrow, and I'm hoping for the best."
Stenger will face 35-5 and No. 3 Grady Arends of Grand Island Northwest on Saturday. Smith goes head-to-head with 28-9 Luke Lambert of Ashland-Greenwood. Lambert pinned Smith in the semifinals of Ashland-Greenwood's Jan. 8 home tournament. Stenger and Arends have not met this season.
"I feel like if I bring home some hardware at least someone is bringing something home, and I've never gotten hardware from state before," Smith said. "It's a personal goal, and getting my name up on the board at Lakeview would be pretty sweet."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.