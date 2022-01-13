Storm's Hudson Urkoski, Javier Marino place fourth at Manstedt Invite

Four High Plains wrestlers found their way to the medal stand at the program's annual home tournament over last weekend at Central Community College-Columbus.

The event, now known as the Manstedt Invitational for former head coach of more than 50 years Norm Manstedt, attracts powerhouse programs from all across the state. This year, in addition to the normal participation of Columbus High, others such as Lincoln East, Gering, David City and Valentine were also in attendance.

For the Storm, the banner was carried by a senior, two sophomores and a freshman. Javier Marino, a senior, and Hudson Urkoski, a freshman were both fourth. Sophomore Lance Russel was fifth. Sophomore classmate Wyatt Urkoski was sixth.

Urkoski improved to 20-7 and recorded three wins at 106 pounds. He earned wins by decision and fall in the preliminary rounds. In the quarterfinal, he pinned David City's Kendall Schindler at 3 minutes, 17 seconds to advance to the semifinals.

His run at gold came to an end there by pinfall to Class B No. 5 Ashton Dane of Gering. Class C No. 2 Ryan Stusse Jr. of Battle Creek also pinned Urkoski in the bronze medal match.

Marino won four matches at 132 pounds. Two came by fall and two by major decision, including a 9-1 major decision in the quarterfinals against Columbus High's Kaden Brownlow.

In the 132-pound semifinals, Marino lost by a 13-0 major decision to Class B No. 5 Brock Bolling of Pierce. He then squared off against Class A No. 2 Cole Toline of Lincoln East for the bronze medal. Marino was tied with Toline 3-3 in the second period, but Toline finished the match with three takedowns and put together a 10-6 win.

Russell recorded four wins at 126 to improve to 19-3 on the season. After byes in the first three rounds, he pinned Crete's Lesnier Gomez and Schuyler's Trey Svatora. In the 126-pound quarterfinals, he lost by a 7-3 decision against Battle Creek's Carter King and was relegated to the consolation side of the bracket.

Russell bounced back with two wins by decision to claim fifth place. He defeated Kearney Catholic's Sam Luther by a 7-3 decision thanks to a five-point second period that featured an escape, takedown and two-point nearfall.

In the fifth-place match, he had a rematch against Svatora. It was tied 2-2 after two periods. Russell recorded a two-point nearfall with 1:27 remaining to seal a 4-2 win. He's now 19-3 on the season.

Wyatt Urkoski was 3-1 in the preliminary round then went 1-2 the rest of the way. Class A No. 5 Westin Sherlock of Lincoln East sent him to the consolation bracket on a pin in 1:15, Urkoski stayed alive for a medal when he accepted a medical forfeit from Boone Central's Sam Grape then droppe the fifth-place match to Cayden Lamb of Valentine 7-2.

Gage Friesen and Augustine Osantowski were both 16th at 120 and 152 pounds, respectively. Caleb Sharman was 20th at 160 pounds and Kaden Rieken placed 20th in the 285-pound tournament.

As a team, High Plains finished in 15th place in the team standings with 49 points. Gering won the team trophy with 173.5 points.

