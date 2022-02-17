Ternus flies into Friday night

OMAHA - All eyes will be on Lakeview junior Landon Ternus Friday night at the CHI Health Center. Ternus put together two dominant performances on Thursday, earned his 100th win and scored two pins that earned him a trip to the semifinals. His two wins make it three years out of the last four in which the Vikings have advanced a wrestler to Friday night.

Ternus moved through the bracket with a rematch win over an opponent from Waverly then another over a foe from Ashland-Greenwood. His win in the first round meant 100 for his career. His victory in the quarterfinals meant a win over the No. 5 rated wrestler in the coaches' poll.

Teammates Levi Lutjelusche and Owen Bargen weren't as fortunate. Lutjelusche came in as a district fourth-place qualifier and ran into district champ Ashton Dane of Gering, No. 5 at 106 pounds. Bargen also faced a rematch and still couldn't find an answer for Waverly's Garret Rine.

Lakeview last had a semifinalist in 2020 when Austin Rollman won his first two matches. Gage Perry, Joel Lemburg, Zeth Gerkensmeyer and Jacob Frenzen all reached the semis in 2019.

"Basically, I'm just trying to make a statement and show people what I'm made of," Ternus said in between breaths just moments after he stepped off the mat. "Besides that, I don't know."

Ternus has been to state every year of his career but had only won one match. Thus, what it meant, or what it felt, might have been difficult to describe in the immediate moments afterward. But if he's uncertain about the emotions, there was nothing uncertain about his wrestling.

Ternus scored the first points of the match and had a 5-1 when he eventually pinned Nate Leininger of Waverly with 24 seconds left in the second period. He finished off Leininger the same way at state duals though in the first period.

Up next was Luke Lambert of Ashland-Greenwood, an opponent that challenged Ternus for the 220-pound gold medal at the Lakeview Invite in December. Ternus won by fall the first time midway through the third when he reversed a takedown.

The second time around followed a similar result though Lambert pushed it into the third. Ternus had built an 8-3 lead at that point and made Lambert pay when he chose to start the third on bottom.

"I wasn't really expecting to go a full match, so I was kind of scared," Ternus joked.

He was all smiles while looking forward to Friday night when Ternus faces Mikah Ruiz, of Nebraska City. Ruiz is 42-5 and unranked. Those two have not met this season.

While his spot on the medal stand is now guaranteed regardless of what takes place going forward, the same cannot be said for Bargen and Lutjelusche. Those two will be back in action Friday morning in the consolation round needed three wins to earn a piece of hardware.

Lutjelusche allowed a takedown early on to Dane and couldn't escape before the final whistle for the first. He was pinned midway through the third.

Bargen, similar to his first match with Rine, couldn't create any offense. He gave up a takedown in the first and was ridden out in the second. Rine added an escape and another takedown for a 5-0 final. The first matchup at state duals was nearly a mirror of the final two periods and what took place on Thursday in Omaha.

Bargen won his first match last year but then lost two in a row. He faces 18-22 Logan Wooten of Plattsmouth on Friday morning. Lutjelusche gets 22-15 Will Leseberg of Wayne. Lutjelusche beat Leseberg for a Lakeview Invite title. Wooten and Bargen haven't met this season.

Ternus and the semifinal round take the mat at 5 p.m. The second-to-last weight class at 220 pounds, Ternus likely won't take the match until 7:30 or later.

"It's been my mindset and my confidence," Ternus said. "Basically, I have enough that I'm confident but not too much that I'm overconfident and lose matches that I shouldn't.

"I'll stick with the program, get a good night's sleep and be back ready to wrestle tomorrow."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

