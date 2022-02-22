Ternus looks ahead after a brief moment in the spotlight

OMAHA - The past 12 months for Lakeview junior Landon Ternus have included more highlights than most athletes can hope for in their career.

Yet, despite playing in and winning a football state title, and picking up a state bronze medal for shotput last May, there's nothing quite like your first trip to the state wrestling semifinals.

Ternus topped Lakeview results at the the 2022 state tournament with a bronze medal. He was joined on the medal stand by fellow junior Owen Bargen earning sixth place. Those two both picked up their first state medals after going 1-2 in Omaha a year ago. Sophomore Levi Lutjelusche was a state rookie.

Those three were the only Vikings that qualified to state after five teammates lost in the consolation semifinals of the district tournament. Three of those heartbreak round losers were seniors.

Although the district tournament was, essentially, a passing of the torch, state was the formal changing of the guard.

"It showed me who I can compete with and what I can be," Ternus said of his 4-1 overall performance in Omaha. "It gives me confidence to come back next year and do better."

Better isn't too far of a step to make. Ternus went 38-7 this season, suffered losses to a Class B state qualifier, the Class B 220-pound fifth place medalist, the Class C state champion and the Class C fifth-place medalist.

He won the Lakeview Invite, was the runner-up at Holdrege, the runner-up in Logan View, third at Schuyler, the champ at Madison, third at the Central tournament, 2-0 at state duals and the district champion.

Ternus beat two wrestlers at state who went on to collect medals and had regular season wins over the Class C state runner-up and the Class C 195-pound bronze medalist.

His 238 tournament points were the most on the team, 26 pins the third-most and 43 takedowns the fourth-most.

When he won his first two matches, Ternus gave the program three semifinalists in the past four years. He made it to Friday night first with a rematch pin over Waverly's Nate Leininger then a quarterfinal fall against Ashland Greenwood's Luke Lambert.

Ternus scored the first takedown in the semifinals against Mikah Ruiz of Nebraska City with 26 seconds left in the first period but was reversed. His escape point in thee second period was his final point. Ruiz reversed in the third and scored two nearfall points.

Ruiz went on to win the state title by pin over Collin Schwartzkopf of Gering after taking a 4-1 lead in the second period. The 6-3 Ruiz win over Ternus in the semis was one of just eight matches Ruiz wrestled in all year that was decided by seven points or fewer. It was also his only legitimate challenge in Omaha. Ruiz's other three wins included the championship pin, another in the first round and a 12-4 major in the quarterfinals.

As tough as it was to lose to Ruiz, Ternus, who went 1-2 at state last year, got his emotions in check and won a pair of tough 4-3 decisions. The first was over Victor Isele of Grand Island Northwest, the fourth time those two had met this season. The bronze medal win came over 25-4 Jay Ballard of Boys Town.

Ternus escaped Isele with 44 seconds left after he allowed a reversal on a takedown moments earlier. A takedown with 10 seconds left against Ballard capped a heck of weekend.

"I just wanted to leave it on the mat and give it my all for a couple more matches," he said.

Five of the 220-pound Class B state qualifiers were seniors, including Ruiz. Schwartzkopf, Ternus, Isele and Lambert remain in what should make for another entertaining year at light heavyweight.

"It's just a big confidence booster," Ternus said. "It showed me I can compete with some of the best in the state. I'm going to give what it takes to get on top."

