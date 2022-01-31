The beat goes on: Lakeview wrestling wins another Central title

Lakeview came into Saturday's Central Conference Tournament with an unbeaten dual mark, two tournament titles and a dual tournament championship. The Vikings were also hosting the conference championship for the first time in their new gym. Needless to say everything was in place for a big day.

But while Lakeview has won the league crown two of the last three years, the roster that took to the mats on Saturday were void of conference championship gold. If the Vikings were favorites, they didn't act like it.

Instead, Lakeview sent out a hungry group of wrestlers looking to make personal history. When they did, it also added up to more team history.

The Vikings sent seven into the finals, won four golds and 12 medals total while running away from the field with 245 team points - 48 better than runner-up Aurora. The total is more than 50 points better than a year ago when the program won its second conference title and 60 ahead of 2019. Four champs ties three years ago. Seven in the finals is a new team record.

Pablo Tellez, Andon Stenger, Owen Bargen and Hayden Johnston won their first Central gold medals. Landon Maschmeier, Brock Mahoney and Yordi Dominguez settled for silver.

"I have no idea, but we had a really good semifinal round," coach Jeff Bargen said when asked if it was one of the more dominant championships in conference history. "We had a lot of guys getting pins all day and scoring bonus points. We jumped out pretty early and had a nice finals round to finish up."

Lakeview had 25 pins, eight more than the next closest teams, Aurora and Grand Island Northwest. The Vikings also had the only two wrestlers, Bargen and Stenger, that collected four total pins. Seven in the finals was half of the finals field.

But one that wasn't expected to be on that big stage was Pablo Tellez. A conference championship for the senior was the first tournament title of any kind in his career.

He went 0-2 at the conference meet a year ago in his only other appearance in the Central championship. Tellez went 9-17 in a mix of varsity and junior varsity matches as a junior, 10-9 as a sophomore with one head-to-head varsity win and 6-11 as a freshman. He won a 106-pound bout as a rookie by pinfall but wrestled all of his other 16 matches in JV.

He also started his senior season on JV, wrestled two varsity matches at the home dual against Aurora and Schuyler on Dec. 30 but then was back at JV a week later.

Tellez made a return to the regular lineup the week prior to conference at Madison where he went 3-1, lost in the semifinals but then won twice including a pin in the bronze medal match.

Saturday he was a perfect 3-0 at 113 on three falls. Tellez was on the mat for a combined total of 7 minutes, 30 seconds in a performance that earned gold on a first-period pin and two in the second.

"For me it means a lot. Putting in the hard work, cutting weight and doing extra conditioning, it means a lot," Tellez said. "Thankfully I have great coaches and team members that help e get down to my weight and support me."

Stenger (126) improved his season record in finals matches to 4-2 overall with a pin over Aurora's Tyson Kottwitz midway through the first period. His longest match of the day was in the first round and a pin that took 1:18. He won in the quarters and the semifinals both in under a minute.

Bargen (138) also won his fourth gold of the season and first conference crown by pin in 1:19 against 15-4 Breckin Schoepf of Seward. Like Stenger, his longest match was in the first period. Bargen won by pin in the first round in just over a minute then advanced on pins of 46 seconds and 40 seconds.

Johnston (145) is 3-1 with a gold medal on the line and added three more wins to his total. He pinned in the first round in 58 seconds then won in the semifinals over Jaydan Janssen of Holdrege in a wild 17-10 decision. Janssen scored the first takedown and reversed when Johnston answered back but the Lakeview senior left the first period up 8-4 after his own reversal and three back points.

"Last year we were scratching and crawling and needed guys to come back and get third. This year was about getting out and building a nice lead, getting to the finals and finishing," coach Bargen said. "We had some guys battle back on the back side but you're a little more at ease, at least as a coach, the way it went today. ... It was a lot less dramatic."

Janssen (145) scored six more points the rest of the way on offensive moves but Johnston escaped twice, reversed another and had two more takedowns. He was up 9-0 over York's Brooks Loosvelt in the final when he completed the pin late in the second period.

Maschmeier (132) had two pins on his way to a match against 30-11 Jackson Konrad of Lexington. Konrad pinned him at 5:02 but wasn't as dominant as the final result indicates. Maschmeier was in on several shots but couldn't finish. It was a 13-6 Konrad lead when a pin ended it.

Mahoney (152) had two first-period pins on his way to a rematch with Schuyler's Diego Maganda. Their final at 152 pounds was a reverse of the dual match on Dec. 30. Mahoney reversed a takedown in that one and won by pin in 1:48. This time, Maganda built a 9-4 advantage before he reversed early in the second and won by pinfall.

Dominguez (160) won 4-1 and 4-0 but he couldn't escape the grasp of Aurora's Britton Kemling in the final and lost 1-0. Kemling escaped in the third and held Dominguez off the rest of the way.

Levi Lutjelusche (106) was 4-1 and recovered from a semifinals loss for a 4-0 victory in the third-place match. Landon Ternus (220) lost a rematch with Grand Island Northwest's Victor Isele, the third time those two have met this season, 7-3 but then pinned his next two for bronze.

Miguel Cullum (170) and Lyle Kudron (285) were fourth. Eli Pilakowski (120) was sixth.

Lakeview found out Monday, officially even though it was already a foregone conclusion, that it had also qualified for state duals this weekend - the second time that's ever happened. If the Vikings were looking to build momentum for Kearney, Saturday could provide a spark to carry forward.

"Our confidence has to be at a high level going into next week, and today helped," coach Bargen said. "We know we've got our work cut out for us down there. We'll give it everything we've got and see what happens."

