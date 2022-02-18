Three area girls make history as medal winners

OMAHA - Three area girls will be part of the prestigious club of first-ever medal winners at the state wrestling tournament. Lakeview's Lacy Lemburg plus Courtney Briones and Carly Wemhoff from Schuyler each advanced to Friday night's semifinals with victories earlier in the day.

Lemburg, a district champion, was fortunate enough to receive a bye in the first round the dominated her quarterfinal match 5-0 over Lily Gomez from Rock Hill/Blue River. Although it was only a five-point difference, Lemburg rode Gomez out for the last two periods of the match.

She then came up short to unbeaten Aubrie Pehrson of Yutan when Perhrson scored a pin 12 seconds into the match and turned it into a pin a minute later. Lemburg will return to the mat Saturday morning in the consolation semifinals. With a win she wrestles for bronze, a loss sends her to the fifth-place match.

Briones and Wemhoff were also pinned and face a similar scenario as Lemburg. Other area girls in action included Danica Taylor of Columbus High, Makiaya De La Cruz of Lakeview, Belle Brodersen of Boone Central, Allie Burke of High Plains and Hasley Salgado and Gina Alba of Schuyler.

Taylor, Brodersen and Burke each lost their first match. De La Cruz, Salgado and Alba won but then lost in the quarterfinals. Each of those six are now into consolations needing two wins to reach the medal round.

Salgado gave up five third-period points to Kyra Skiles of Ogallala and was eliminated from the tournament. Taylor dropped a 5-1 match to Anyia Roberts of Grand Island and also saw her season come to a close. Taylor Finishes 21-11 in her first season while Salgado closes at 22-10.

The remainder of the consolation matches were still on the mat at the time of print deadline. Check online at ColumbusTelegram.com for more results.

Wrestling resumes Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m. with the consolation semifinals, third-place and fifth-place matches. Championships are decided starting at 5 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.