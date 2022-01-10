Three CHS champs rise to the top at Manstedt

Among the principles Columbus High coach Adam Keiswetter seeks to imbed in his wrestlers, two of the most often repeated are 'never give up' and 'don't allow a referee to decide a match.'

Junior Adrian Bice showed exactly why on Saturday at the Norm Manstedt High Plains Invite when he made a move in the final seconds of his 126-pound championship and was eventually deemed the winner.

It came with much discussion and controversy, but Bice walked away with the gold. He and teammates Blake Cerny (120) and Liam Blaser (195) topped Columbus High results that included seven total medals and 157.5 points for team runner-up.

That was 16 points back of Class B Gering. The Bulldogs also had three champs and four in the finals.

"Adrian, he's wrestling to the last second. That's a good thing because a lot of guys would have shut it down with five seconds to go," Keiswetter said. "He tried until the buzzer."

Bice was 11-3 before winning twice on Friday then three times on Saturday. He pinned his first four opponents then faced David City's Simon Schindler, an unbeaten foe listed at No. 2 in Class C by the coaches association.

Schindler was the beneficiary of a disputed locked hands call in the first and escaped in the second. Bice had his own escape in the third but couldn't find a shot until the final five seconds at the edge of the mat.

He traded positions with Schindler near the boundary, secured body control behind Schindler's shoulders and with Schindler's hands and feet on the mat. It's a position that normally earns a wrestler a two-point takedown, but there were a few crucial questions to answer.

Were the wrestlers in bounds? Was the move completed with any time left on the clock? The referees discussed and denied the takedown. Columbus assistant coach Brian Brownlow came over to argue his case. The referees discussed and held up the call. Brownlow had more questions and concerns. The referees discussed again, for several minutes, and the call was changed.

A few observers took video of the ending. It's been posted on the referee's association Facebook group, and not even those that have watched it can agree.

"I felt like at the very end when I had three points of contact (on the mat) that would make it count as two," Bice said. "It was controversial as to whether it was two or not. In my opinion, I really thought it was two. Afterward I looked at it on video and it looks like it. Other people will always have their opinions."

Bice was definitely the most interesting match of the day. His two teammates in the finals weren't nearly as dramatic.

Cerny went 4-0 on Friday with four pins, two each in the first and second period, pinned again to start Saturday and won 11-3 in the semifinals. For gold he faced 24-4 Carson Wood of Boone Central. Cerny scored the only two takedowns of the match and escaped in the second for a 5-3 victory.

"Hopefully I'm just going to keep building up," Cerny said. "(Winning this tournament) ranks up there pretty high."

Blaser was among the most dominant wrestlers, pound-for-pound, of anyone on the mats. He pinned all six opponents he faced and did so three times in the first and three other times in the second. In the final he handed all-state quarterback and previously unbeaten Koa McIntyre his only loss of the season thus far.

Blaser created a takedown with 16 seconds left in the first period then found three more in the second - the last of which came with 22 seconds remaining and resulted in a pin.

"It's pretty good, especially after a long break coming in and knowing the stuff I'm working on in practice every day is working, beating a high quality wrestler like Koa and just really good to see how everything is coming along," Blaser said.

That trio of Discoverers was nearly joined in the finals by Kasen Grape (160) and Rylee Iburg (182).

Grape started 4-0 and put together an 18-2 technical fall in the quarterfinals then suffered an 8-3 loss to 20-1 Cal Janke of Bergan in the semis. Boone Central's Ashton Schafer pinned him in the second period after Grape had led 4-0 following a reversal at the start of the second. Both wrestlers traded two reversals in the second, the last of which came from Schafer midway through that he used for a pinfall.

Iburg started 3-0, accepting a medical forfeit and winning twice by pin before losing to eventual champion and Class B No. 1 Jacob Awiszus of Gering. He earned bronze with an exciting overtime win against Tagg Buechle of Valentine.

Both reversed and escaped the other in the second and third. After nothing in sudden victory time, Buechle reversed Iburg in the first overtime but Iburg reversed back with five seconds remaining. Neither was able to make anything more happen in double overtime once Iburg escaped just eight seconds into the period.

Kaden Brownlow (132) split two matches on Friday, lost in the quarters 13-2 on Saturday then bounced back with a pin and a 6-4 decision for fifth. Antonio Granados (170) was 2-1 in the preliminaries, lost in the quarterfinals, won the consolation semi with a pin then gave up a reversal and two nearfall points in the third period of the fifth-place match after leading 7-4.

The Columbus boys and girls are back on the mat Tuesday in a home dual against Omaha Skutt and Norfolk. The girls face both. The boys is a single dual against the Panthers.

"We came in here less than full strength. All things considered, I'd say we did awesome," Keiswetter said. "The guys we have, they wrestled great, they performed and there was 100% effort all around."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

