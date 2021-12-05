Three Discoverers win gold at Bennington

Three champs and six other medals earned Columbus High wrestling a third-place team finish in the first tournament of the season on Saturday at Bennington.

CHS filled all but the 170-poud weight class and was behind Bennington in second and Aquinas Catholic in third. The Monarchs picked up a dozen pieces of hardware and won three titles while the Badgers reached the medal stand in 10 weight classes and won seven golds.

Brenyn Delano (113 pounds), Caydn Kucera (138) and Liam Blaser (195) all picked up gold. Blake Cerny (120) and Rylee Iburg (182) also wrestled in finals matches but came up just short.

Levi Cerny (106), Carter Braun (152) and Kasen Grape (160) were third. Kaden Brownlow (126) took fourth.

Delano, Kucera and Blaser all won tournament titles for the first time in their varsity careers. Delano, a sophomore, was wrestling for gold for just the second time. Kucera and Blaser, both juniors, hadn't yet advanced out of the semis and had a shot at a championship.

"Brenyn had a big win and Liam looked awesome; big rebound from underperforming Thursday. That's good to see because nobody is perfect, nobody is going to do awesome every time out," coach Adam Keiswetter said. "We would have loved to have a little more consistency. But we tend to start a little slow and I think those guys might have underestimated Grand Island a little bit because they lost all those seniors. ... Overall I think everyone did better."

Columbus lost to Grand Island in the season-opening dual on Thursday, dropping the first dual of the season to the Islanders for the ninth time in the last 10 years. The Discoverers won five of the 14 matches and one of those was a forfeit.

Delano and Blaser were two of the four winners that earned a win against an opponent, Kucera scored the first takedown of his match but was reversed in the second and twice suffered back points before a third-period pin.

Columbus went 28-16 overall and fourth overall in total pins with 15.

Delano's win was the top moment of the day. He pinned his first opponent late in the second period, scored five in the second then four more in the third for an 11-3 major decision in the semifinals then edged out Iowa Class 1A No. 1 Eli Becerra 4-3 for the title.

He trailed 2-1 at the start of the third on a reversal, escaped then scored the match-winning takedown with 14 seconds remaining. Becerra got away with six seconds left but couldn't create a last-second move.

Kucera needed just two matches to win gold. He pinned an opponent from Elkhorn South 18 seconds into the third period in the semis and won 5-0 over Braxton Peacher of Bennington for gold. Blaser pinned his first two opponents in 57 seconds then defeated Paul Buresh of Aquinas in the final with a first-period takedown and three points in the second.

Blake Cerny made the final on a 6-0 win then had to take an injury forfeit to Kael Lauridsen in the final after a takedown and two nearfall points. Iburg won by fall in his first match and scored the first three points of a 4-3 win in the semis. He led Michael Andel of Aquinas 2-0 in the first period of the final but then was reversed, suffered a nearfall and was put on the mat right when the period expired.

Aquinas, Bennington and Columbus were also first, second and third last year. CHS won two golds and seven total medals. The Discoverers travel to the metro next week for an invite at Bellevue West that includes seven other programs.

"It was good to see that response," Keiswetter said. "Mentally, wrestling is tough; there's no easy matches. You seek out the toughest competition. When you start worry about it, 'Oh gosh, we're going to perform like that, it could be a long season.' We're going to wrestle teams like Millard South who's stacked at every weight. To see the guys bounce back was a huge positive."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

