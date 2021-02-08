Three 'Rocks still alive for state

Three Scotus Central Catholic wrestlers will have an opportunity to wrestle at state when the district tournament commences Saturday in Schuyler.
Three Shamrocks out of 10 that competed on Saturday in Nebraska City earned a top-four finish and advanced out of the subdistrict round where they'll need another top-four showing to wrestle at state next week.
The subdistrict tournament is new to the Nebraska postseason this year following the cancellation of state duals. The NSAA added another level to state qualifying as a response to COVID-19. Instead of one 16-wrestler bracket to navigate one weekend, high school wrestlers are left to compete on two eight-man brackets on back-to-back weekends.
Spencer Wittwer won the 195-pound bracket while Riley Eickmeier was third at 160 and Kamrath also third at 170.
For Wittwer, it's the first tournament championship of his young career. Wittwer, a freshman, entered the tournament 14-13 with a fourth-place finish at Lakeview in December as his best tournament result.
Saturday in Nebraska City he defeated Gabriel Moyao in the semifinals 2-1 on a stalling call with 11 seconds left in the match. Neither wrestler was able to mount much offense. Prior the the penalty, escapes counted for the only points.
He earned a gold medal in a 4-2 decision over Sam Hemberger of Adams Central on a takedown in overtime. Wittwer scored the first takedown in the first period, Hemberger matched that in the second then Wittwer rode him out in the third.
Eickmeier won by technical fall 16-0 midway through the second period, fell behind 33-7 Michael Kruntorad of Pierce 4-1 in the semis and lost by fall. He recovered with wins of 7-2 and 8-1.
Kamrath started with a 17-0 technical fall that came together late in the third period, lost 7-4 to Logan Hobbs of Nebraska City when Hobbs built a 4-0 lead in the first on a takedown and nearfall points, had a pin in the consolation semifinals to guarantee advancement to next weekend and finished third when he finished Joseph Wells of Bennington with six seconds left in the first period.
Paul Littlefield (113), Tyler Cline (120), Gabe Gassen (126), Rudy Brunkhost (132), Grant Neville (152), David DeLeon (220) and Evan Ruskamp (285) each went 0-2 and saw their seasons come to a close.
The district tournament on Schuyler will include Hastings Adams Central, Bennington, Boys Town, Lakeview, Elkhorn North, Hastings, Nebraska City, Omaha Roncalli, Pierce, South Sioux City, Waverly and the hosts. Wrestling begins at 11 a.m.
Reach The Telegram sports staff via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.