Three 'Rocks still alive for state

Three Scotus Central Catholic wrestlers will have an opportunity to wrestle at state when the district tournament commences Saturday in Schuyler.

Three Shamrocks out of 10 that competed on Saturday in Nebraska City earned a top-four finish and advanced out of the subdistrict round where they'll need another top-four showing to wrestle at state next week.

The subdistrict tournament is new to the Nebraska postseason this year following the cancellation of state duals. The NSAA added another level to state qualifying as a response to COVID-19. Instead of one 16-wrestler bracket to navigate one weekend, high school wrestlers are left to compete on two eight-man brackets on back-to-back weekends.

Spencer Wittwer won the 195-pound bracket while Riley Eickmeier was third at 160 and Kamrath also third at 170.

For Wittwer, it's the first tournament championship of his young career. Wittwer, a freshman, entered the tournament 14-13 with a fourth-place finish at Lakeview in December as his best tournament result.

Saturday in Nebraska City he defeated Gabriel Moyao in the semifinals 2-1 on a stalling call with 11 seconds left in the match. Neither wrestler was able to mount much offense. Prior the the penalty, escapes counted for the only points.