Three Titans ready for the big stage

Twin River wrestling matched its total of state qualifiers from a year ago on Saturday at the district tournament in Madison and return one from that group.

Jed Jones, an 182-pound qualifier as a junior, will end his career as at least a two-time state participant following a runner-up showing in Madison. He is joined in Omaha by senior Beau Zoucha making his first state appearance at 160. Fellow senior Gunner Fink will be on the mats at CHI Health Center as the heavyweight representative of the roster.

One other senior, Jackson Strain, came up one win short of state when he lost in the consolation semifinals. Twin River took nine total to the district tournament.

Ashton Johnson, a junior who was at state last year on the 120-pound bracket lost his first match, came back for a win but was eliminated in the next round.

Seniors Juan Davalos (152), Norman Grothe (170) and Jonathan Mundahl (195) also saw their careers come to a close on losses in the consolation round.

"This weekend was a whirlwind of emotions for me and the team at the C-1 district tournament in Madison," coach Kalin Koch said. "Our team competed well, but unfortunately we didn't get as many qualifiers as we were hoping to get.

"We came into districts with high hopes that even though some wrestlers weren't seeded the best, we still stood a really good shot of pushing a few of them through to the state tournament. Every bracket was very tough on competition and there were a lot of quality teams and wrestlers in our district."

The tournament featured 22 ranked wrestlers in Class C and the top-ranked tournament team according to the NSWCA - Aquinas Catholic. The Monarchs represented eight of the 22 in the top six. Four members of the Aquinas roster handed losses to Twin River wrestlers. The Monarchs were 5-0 head-to-head against the Titans.

Strain won his first two but then lost in the semifinals in an ultimate tiebreaker and was eliminated by Aquinas freshman Kelby Coufal 7-2.

Grothe was pinned in the quarters, fought back for a pinfall win of his own in consolations but was beaten by pin 47 seconds into the match by Aquinas senior Marcus Eickmeier.

Gunner Fink started and ended his tournament with losses to Aquinas freshman Calib Svoboda. Svoboda got him in the first round by 11-0 major decision then won by pin in 54 seconds in the rematch.

Luckily for Fink, he won two matches in between, both by fall. His second was in the consolation semifinals and guaranteed him state.

Jones made a run to the title match with three pins but then fell behind Aquinas senior Michael Andel 8-1 and was pinned with 41 seconds left in the match.

Twin River's other state qualifier, Zoucha, won by first-period pin, second-period pin then dropped the gold-medal match to No. 2 Ben Alberts of Grand Island Central Catholic. Alberts led 6-1 in the second before he eventually ended it with a pin.

"Jackson Strain was our lone wrestler in the heartbreak round that couldn't punch his way through after losing to Coufal of Aquinas. Jackson is a senior, a team captain and a very hard working young man," Koch said. "Strain along with Juan Davalos, Jadon Dohmen, Jonathan Mundahl and Norman Grothe, all seniors, will be deeply missed next season, and we thank them tremendously for their dedication to this program and for helping to continue to build up our program."

Jaxson Jones won a Twin River state medal at last year's state tournament, bouncing back from a quarterfinal loss for a bronze medal.

"Our qualifiers are hoping to bring home a few state medals again this year from Omaha," Koch said. "Based on bracket draws, Zoucha and Jones both look fairly promising to bring home a medal; we just have to make sure and wrestle to our full capabilities every match. Fink will have a tough road ahead but anything is possible at state."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.