Thursday Sports on Deck

Basketball
CHS vs Omaha North 7:15/7:15 p.m.
Boone Central at Central City 6:15/8 p.m.
Clarkson/Leigh at Winside 6/8 p.m.
HLHF vs. Howells-Dodge 6/7:45 p.m.
Osceola vs. East Butler 6/7:30 p.m.
St. Francis at Riverside 6/7:30 p.m.
Bowling
HLHF vs. Howells Dodge 2:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Lakeview at Twin River (Genoa) 6:30 p.m.
Boone Central at West Point-Beemer 6 p.m.
David City at Raymond Central 6:30 p.m.
Schuyler vs. Elkhorn 6:30 p.m.
Howells-Dodge at Clearwater TBD
