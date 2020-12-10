 Skip to main content
Thursday Sports on Deck
Tucker Alexander

Twin River's Tucker Alexander, top, and Lakeview's Austen Smith battle for control during a scramble in last year's dual at Lakeview. The Vikings and Titans square off again Thursday in Genoa.

 NATE TENOPIR, THE COLUMBUS TELEGRAM FILE PHOTO

Basketball

CHS vs Omaha North 7:15/7:15 p.m.

Boone Central at Central City 6:15/8 p.m.

Clarkson/Leigh at Winside 6/8 p.m.

HLHF vs. Howells-Dodge 6/7:45 p.m.

Osceola vs. East Butler 6/7:30 p.m.

St. Francis at Riverside 6/7:30 p.m.

Bowling

HLHF vs. Howells Dodge 2:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Lakeview at Twin River (Genoa) 6:30 p.m.

Boone Central at West Point-Beemer 6 p.m.

David City at Raymond Central 6:30 p.m.

Schuyler vs. Elkhorn 6:30 p.m.

Howells-Dodge at Clearwater TBD

