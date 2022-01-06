Tigers pick up dual wins two and three

East Butler wrestling started off 2022 with a pair of dual victories in a road triangular at Cross County. The Tigers won eight of the 15 matches that were held and scored wins of 54-24 against the host Cougars and 34-33 over High Plains.

East Butler and High Plains finished tied 33-33 but the Tigers gave up fewer points on forfeits and earned the extra team point.

Lane Bohac and Vincent Hageman both won two head-to-head matches. Reece Kocian won a match in the dual against Cross County then accepted a forfeit against High Plains. Reid Glasshoff and Trevin Brecka both accepted two forfeits.

East Butler put the win over Cross County away when the Tigers won six in a row from 113 pounds to 145. Starting with Kocian at 113, East Butler had four straight pins, a forfeit for Reid Glasshoff at 138 then a pin by Blaine Orta at 145.

That made it 36-6 at the midway point. Channer Marsden earned just the second head-to-head win for the Cougars at 152 when he pinned Kyle Heise in 48 seconds, and No. 1 Cameron Graham made it 36-18 on a forfeit at 160, but Brecka at 170 and Joshua Christian at 195 added 12 points on forfeits. Hageman finished it at heavyweight in the second period when he built a 9-0 lead then finished off a pin in three minutes exactly.

Against High Plains, East Butler was just 2-5 against the Storm but had enough depth to improve to 3-0 in dual action. The Tigers collected forfeit wins at four weight classes and give one away at 170. Double forfeits decided 182 and 220.

Bohac picked up a 6-0 win against Gage Friesen when he escaped and created a takedown in the second then started the third on top and turned Friesen for three nearfall points.

Hageman won the final match when he needed just 41 seconds for a pin. Kocian, Glasshoff, Brecka and Christian all won by forfeit. Luke Polivka, Orta and Heise each lost by pin. Brayden Brecka gave up a first-period takedown and a second period escape during a 3-0 loss.

Bohac improved to 18-0 while Kocian is 16-2 and Trevin Brecka is 17-3.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.