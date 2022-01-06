 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tigers pick up dual wins two and three

Lane Bohac

East Butler junior Lane Bohac controls an opponent at the Lakeview Invite on Dec. 3. Bohac won twice in a dual at Cross County on Jan. 4 and improved to 18-0.

East Butler wrestling started off 2022 with a pair of dual victories in a road triangular at Cross County. The Tigers won eight of the 15 matches that were held and scored wins of 54-24 against the host Cougars and 34-33 over High Plains.

East Butler and High Plains finished tied 33-33 but the Tigers gave up fewer points on forfeits and earned the extra team point.

Lane Bohac and Vincent Hageman both won two head-to-head matches. Reece Kocian won a match in the dual against Cross County then accepted a forfeit against High Plains. Reid Glasshoff and Trevin Brecka both accepted two forfeits.

East Butler put the win over Cross County away when the Tigers won six in a row from 113 pounds to 145. Starting with Kocian at 113, East Butler had four straight pins, a forfeit for Reid Glasshoff at 138 then a pin by Blaine Orta at 145.

That made it 36-6 at the midway point. Channer Marsden earned just the second head-to-head win for the Cougars at 152 when he pinned Kyle Heise in 48 seconds, and No. 1 Cameron Graham made it 36-18 on a forfeit at 160, but Brecka at 170 and Joshua Christian at 195 added 12 points on forfeits. Hageman finished it at heavyweight in the second period when he built a 9-0 lead then finished off a pin in three minutes exactly.

Against High Plains, East Butler was just 2-5 against the Storm but had enough depth to improve to 3-0 in dual action. The Tigers collected forfeit wins at four weight classes and give one away at 170. Double forfeits decided 182 and 220.

Bohac picked up a 6-0 win against Gage Friesen when he escaped and created a takedown in the second then started the third on top and turned Friesen for three nearfall points.

Hageman won the final match when he needed just 41 seconds for a pin. Kocian, Glasshoff, Brecka and Christian all won by forfeit. Luke Polivka, Orta and Heise each lost by pin. Brayden Brecka gave up a first-period takedown and a second period escape during a 3-0 loss.

Bohac improved to 18-0 while Kocian is 16-2 and Trevin Brecka is 17-3.

