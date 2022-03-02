Titan seniors set the standard

Before Twin River moves on and focuses on what looks to be a rebuild next season, Titan wrestling walks away from this past year encouraged by a state medalist and several other accomplishments along the way.

Senior Jed Jones fought back from a semifinal loss for a bronze medal in Omaha. He was part of a group of three Titans that included Beau Zoucha and Gunner Fink on the floor of the CHI Health Center.

Along the way, Ashton Johnson recorded the fastest pin in school history and Jackson Strain broke the record for technical falls in a career.

Twin River graduates eight seniors, returns just four and will have several new an inexperienced wrestlers to break in next winter. The Titans were hoping for more state qualifiers and more medals before this large group of seniors moved on, but it's in each of those seniors, and Jones especially, that coach Kalin Koch can point to as an example to follow.

"Jed only won eight total matches as a freshman. He's living proof that working hard, offseason training and staying dedicated pays off in the end, but you have to trust the process," Koch said. "Jed is a good wrestler, a good leader, goes to little kids tournaments and is now a state placer. He will be missed next season."

Jed followed a similar path as older brother Jaxson from a year ago though he enjoyed the big stage of Friday night semifinals.

Jaxson pinned his first opponent, lost 11-4 in the quarterfinals then won four in a row for third place. In the bronze medal match he defeated the same opponent who sent him to the consolation round in the quarters.

Jed won 5-0 then made the semifinals by riding out Central City's Jaramie Elton in the second period before winning 1-0 on an escape in the third. Eventual state champion Tre' Daro of David City halted his advance toward gold in the semis after building a 5-2 lead. That became 8-2 when Jones tried to fight back and scored reversals in both the second and third. He couldn't turn Daro after either move and was beaten 8-6.

Despite a tough loss, he overcame the disappointment and shut out his next two foes 5-0 and 4-0.

"We had a game plan going into the (semifinal) match and Jed followed it to near perfection. We had a couple opportunities to score big that we didn't take advantage of, and the calls didn't go our way. What impressed me most was that Jed decided to battle back," Koch said. "He could have easily quit and just accepted sixth place. However, he fought and made a statement by coming back, getting third and proving that just maybe he should have had a crack at the finals."

Fellow seniors Beau Zoucha and Gunner Fink joined Jones in Omaha and came up short of the medal stand. Zoucha won his first match 7-3 but then lost to the eventual sixth-place medalist and was pinned in the consolations. Fink was pinned and then eliminated by the eventual fifth-place medalist also by fall.

Although those two left empty-handed, neither had yet made it to state. Zoucha came close each of the past two years, winning 30 or more matches as a sophomore and a junior. Fink had losing record his first three years, and did again as a senior, but went into Omaha 17-16.

Zoucha suffered with a knee injury throughout the year and dealt with the adversity of an irregular schedule. Fink hadn't even made it to a district tournament because of injury his first three years, let alone find himself in Omaha.

Koch said those three plus fellow seniors Jadon Dohmen, Juan Davalos, Norman Grothe, Jonathan Mundahl and Strain left the program in a better place. It'll be tough to match their achievements in the near future, but they've certainly provided a blueprint for success.

In addition to the four still on the roster, there's another wrestler Koch hopes to convince to rejoin the program and three to four from junior high that will make the step up to the next level.

"Overall, we will be very young, but the future looks bright for us," Koch said. "We will have to hit the weights, take part in offseason wrestling and continue to grind. Great things happen when you work hard. I am excited to see what the future holds."

