Titans make history, raise first-ever conference trophy

All seven wrestlers finished third or better and Twin River made history on Saturday, winning its first-ever East Husker Conference Tournament. Though the Titans had half of a roster, three champs, two runners up and two bronze medalists were enough to hold off West Point-Beemer 121-110 and rise above a 13-team field.
Ashton Johnson at 120 pounds, Jaxson Jones at 170 and Jed Jones at 182 finished atop the podium with gold medals. Beau Zoucha wrestled for a title at 152, Mason Tenski did the same at 160, but that duo settled for silver after losses.
Jackson Strain bounced back from a loss at took third at 132. Korbe Urkoski suffered two losses at 138 but also came back with a win and finished third.
"Overall, it was a very impressive day for our team. It was one of the better performances we've had all season so far," coach Kalin Koch said. "This was our second team title this season and the first time in team history that we had won the conference title. Our team had an impressive overall combined record of 27-5 on the day, and of those 27 wins, we won 22 of them by pin."
With no more than six or seven wrestlers in each weight class, and only five for most, the tournament was competed as a round robin competition at some weights and with preliminaries and a final bracket in others.
Johnson won 120 by facing all four other opponents in his class. He opened with a 12-9 decision then pinned three foes in a row, one in just 31 seconds. Johnson improved to 22-13.
Jaxson Jones scored pinfall wins in his first three matches then defeated 41-6 Jestin Bayer of Howells-Dodge in a 7-4 decision. The match was scoreless entering the third period when Jones escaped the bottom to start and found a takedown. Bayer responded with his own escape and takedown, tying it 3-3 with 39 seconds remaining. Jones reversed, turned Bayer for a two-point near fall then gave up an escape with seven seconds left. He is now 41-2 on the season.
Jed Jones had no such drama. He led in all four of his matches and put all four foes on their back. Jones give up a single point until an illegal hold call in the first period of his final match. He improved to 33-10 on the season.
Zoucha scored two first period pins and won a 10-2 major decision in the preliminary rounds, setting him up for a match against 24-17 Tavis Uhing of Oakland-Craig. North Bend's Ethan Mullaly led Zoucha 6-1 in the second when he reversed and pinned, denying the junior a gold medal.
Tenski won his first three matches by pin, accepted a medical forfeit in the fourth then came up just short of Class D No. 5 Levi Belina in a 7-3 decision. Belina scored three takedowns and an escape. Tenski could only come with defensive points on three escapes.
Jackson Strain qualified for the championship bracket behind three pins, led 2-0 at the start of the second period in the semifinals but was turned from the bottom and lost by fall. He accepted a medical forfeit in the third-place match.
Urkoski opened with two pinfall wins, lost by pin in the third round then suffered a 14-5 major decision loss on the championship bracket. He responded with a win in the third-place match, building a 7-0 lead that became a pin in the second period.
The Titans travel to Logan View for the subdistrict tournament on Friday looking to advance wrestlers to next week's district at Centennial.
"With the way this season has gone and the lack of numbers, it was an amazing feeling getting to hand our team that conference title plaque at the end of the day," Koch said. "We proved to ourselves and many others that we may not have the quantity, but we definitely have the quality. I am very proud of our team and hope we can continue this effort as we begin post season wrestling this coming week."
Titans win 4 of 7 in double dual
Twin River opened last week in Fremont facing host Archbishop Bergan and Plainview in dual action. Only seven actual matches were held between three teams without full lineups.
Twin River was defeated by Bergan 30-24 but won two of three matches: Jaxson Jones and Jed Jones both had first period pins. Korbe Urkoski and Jackson Strain collected forfeits.
Plainview handed Twin River a 36-9 defeat, but the two teams tied 2-2 in matches. Jaxson Jones was awarded a disqualification win at 170 while Jed Jones won 4-0 at 182.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.