Titans make history, raise first-ever conference trophy

All seven wrestlers finished third or better and Twin River made history on Saturday, winning its first-ever East Husker Conference Tournament. Though the Titans had half of a roster, three champs, two runners up and two bronze medalists were enough to hold off West Point-Beemer 121-110 and rise above a 13-team field.

Ashton Johnson at 120 pounds, Jaxson Jones at 170 and Jed Jones at 182 finished atop the podium with gold medals. Beau Zoucha wrestled for a title at 152, Mason Tenski did the same at 160, but that duo settled for silver after losses.

Jackson Strain bounced back from a loss at took third at 132. Korbe Urkoski suffered two losses at 138 but also came back with a win and finished third.

"Overall, it was a very impressive day for our team. It was one of the better performances we've had all season so far," coach Kalin Koch said. "This was our second team title this season and the first time in team history that we had won the conference title. Our team had an impressive overall combined record of 27-5 on the day, and of those 27 wins, we won 22 of them by pin."

With no more than six or seven wrestlers in each weight class, and only five for most, the tournament was competed as a round robin competition at some weights and with preliminaries and a final bracket in others.