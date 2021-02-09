Titans still intact for district tournament

Jaxson Jones made history and Twin River wrestling set itself up for more when all eight Titans made it through the subdistrict tournament on Saturday at Logan View.
Jones achieved the 150th win of his career while taking the title at 170 pounds. Six other teammates also wrestled in title matches but came up short. One other took fourth but in a weight class more than 20 pounds heavier than his normal division.
Figuring in the gold medal losses, the Titans weren't exactly pleased with the way the tournament ended. Yet, with another chance, this weekend and an opportunity to put the group in position to compete in Omaha, coach Kalin Koch and his group will get back to work and keep focused on what's ahead.
"Overall I felt we had another good showing this past weekend. I'm glad we found a way to get Rocco (Gehring) in our lineup even though it's not ideal. Our team wrestled tough and for the most part, have put ourselves in a situation to hopefully be successful next weekend," Koch said. "Districts is a whole other animal, and I feel we have a pretty tough district. We will need to keep after this week in practice and be ready for anything and everything when we step on the mat next Saturday."
Gehring was considered the junior varsity wrestler at 160 and 170 who was bumped up to 195 in order to get him in the lineup. Last week was the final week to make a weight according to NSAA standards. He had to be at least 172.1 pounds to compete at 195. He hit that number just in time.
Gehring pinned his first opponent in the second period then lost to the second-ranked wrestler, according to the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association, Logan Booth of Loga View, by first period pin. He stayed alive with a pinfall win before a loss to No. 4 Aiden Worthy of HTRS.
Jones improve to 43-2 on the season, hit wins 150 and 151 with a pin in the semifinals and a 5-0 decision against over 32-9 Hunter Bennett of Ponca. A first period takedown, escape in the second and two nearfall points in the third provided the necessary separation between the two.
Jones is currently the career leader in wins for the Twin River wrestling program and has set a new mark for wins in a season as well at 43. His only losses are to 160 No. 1 Kobe Lyons of Class B York and No. 2 Sam Moore of Central City.
"I am extremely proud of Jaxson and congratulate him on his 150th career win. It has been fun coaching him the past three years and getting to see his growth," Koch said. "I'm excited to see what Jaxson and the rest of our team can accomplish on this final stretch."
Ashton Johnson had just one other wrestler at 120 and took second when he was defeated 5-3 by No. 5 Dru Mueller of Logan View. Jackson Strain was the 132 runner-up behind a 5-4 win and 7-1 loss to 31-5 Grant Wells of Lincoln Lutheran.
Korbe Urkoski lost his first match by second period pin to 38-6 Roberto Valdivia of Logan View then won by pin and injury default for third at 138. Beau Zoucha won by pin and 9-6 at 152 before suffering a second period pin to No. 1 Cameron Graham of Cross County/Osceola.
Mason Tenski was the runner-up at 160 with a 5-0 win then a 4-2 loss to No. 5 Bryce Reed of CCO. Tenski led 1-0 to start the third before Reed scored on an escape, a penalty and a takedown.
Jed Jones won by pin in the semifinals then lost 2-1 in the final to 31-13 Andy Maloley of HTRS. Maloley scored a takedown with 13 seconds left in the first and held off Jones the rest of the way.
Twin River was third in the team standings behind Logan View with 189.5 points and CCO with 138. The Titans scored 113. Twin River will wrestle at Centennial against other top-four finishers from Logan View as well as top-four finishers from a group that includes the hosts, Aquinas Catholic, BRLD, Lincoln Christian, Louisville, Malcolm, Milford, Norfolk Catholic and South Central Nebraska Unified District No. 5.
"Only a few days until it's do-or-die time, and anything can happen both bad and good," Koch said. "I'm hoping we can be prepared to make some noise and punch multiple tickets to State."