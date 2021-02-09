Titans still intact for district tournament

Jaxson Jones made history and Twin River wrestling set itself up for more when all eight Titans made it through the subdistrict tournament on Saturday at Logan View.

Jones achieved the 150th win of his career while taking the title at 170 pounds. Six other teammates also wrestled in title matches but came up short. One other took fourth but in a weight class more than 20 pounds heavier than his normal division.

Figuring in the gold medal losses, the Titans weren't exactly pleased with the way the tournament ended. Yet, with another chance, this weekend and an opportunity to put the group in position to compete in Omaha, coach Kalin Koch and his group will get back to work and keep focused on what's ahead.

"Overall I felt we had another good showing this past weekend. I'm glad we found a way to get Rocco (Gehring) in our lineup even though it's not ideal. Our team wrestled tough and for the most part, have put ourselves in a situation to hopefully be successful next weekend," Koch said. "Districts is a whole other animal, and I feel we have a pretty tough district. We will need to keep after this week in practice and be ready for anything and everything when we step on the mat next Saturday."