Titans take five medals at NBC

Twin River wrestling responded to a tough dual loss two days earlier at Lakeview with five medals and a fifth-place finish at the North Bend Invite on Dec. 11.

The Titans won just three matches and lost by a lopsided 57-18 margin at Lakeview then went to North Bend less than 48 hours later and earned two silvers, two bronze and a fourth-place medal.

Beau Zoucha (170 pounds) and Jed Jones (182) each made a run at a championship, Ashton Johnson (138) and Norman Grothe (160) bounced back from losses in the semifinals and Jonathan Mundahl went 2-2 for a bronze medal.

Those results made Twin River fifth in a field of 16 teams. The Titans had 95 points and were 11 behind Logan View in fourth. Aquinas Catholic and its eight champs was the runaway winner by more than 100 points over Pierce in second. Tri County was third at 116.5.

Jackson Strain was still out recovering from an injury the week before, and Gunner Fink was away taking the ACT. Adding those two in might have pushed the Titans into fourth.

"Overall, I felt we battled and had a good showing given the competition at this tournament," coach Kalin Koch said. "I felt the competition was a little tougher than the previous week with quite a few district matchups happening already. We should have a chance to get a few of them back later in the season."

Zoucha won by pin in a minute, by pin in 3 minutes, 54 seconds and earned a 5-0 win in the semifinals. There he ran into No. 5 Michael Kruntorad of Pierce and fell behind 12-3 when Kruntorad scored three takedowns and three nearfall points in the first. He escaped and created another takedown he turned into a pinfall at 3:16.

Jones won back-to-back matches by pin in the second period, picked up a 5-3 win in the semifinals after building a 5-1 lead then dropped the championship to unbeaten Michael Andel of Aquinas by pin in 57 seconds.

Johnson came back from a 3-1 semifinal loss with a third-period pin and a 14-8 decision for third. Grothe bounced back from a 7-3 loss in the semifinals with a pin at the end of the second period and a 6-4 decision for bronze.

Johnathan Mundahl split four matches and was fourth.

Twin River is back on the mat Saturday in Elgin for the Elgin Public/Pope John Invite.

"Even down a couple guys, the rest of our team battled, wrestled aggressively and got after it," Koch said. "We continue to make some small mistakes that I feel we shouldn't be making and need to clean those things up. But that's what hitting the practice mats are for. I felt we were aggressive again and didn't wrestle scared, and we need to continue to do just that with what we have left on the schedule until the break."

Reach the Telegram sports staff via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

