Titans win three matches on day one

Twin River wrestling produced three wins and one semifinalist out of three wrestlers in action at Thursday's first round of the Class C state tournament.

Senior Jed Jones scored just six points in two matches but won them both and gave Twin River its second semifinalist in three years when he defeated Cael Peters of Mitchell then Jaramie Elton of Central City.

Senior teammate Beau Zoucha also won his opening match but then lost by decision in the quarters. Gunner Fink dropped his opening match to the No. 4-ranked wrestler at heavyweight by pinfall.

Zoucha and Fink will attempt to fight their way through the backside for a medal back at the CHI Health Center on Friday morning at 9:30. Jones waits for his turn at 5 p.m.

"Wasn't trying to mess around on my feet, was trying to get on the ground, work on the legs and try and get it done," Jones said about his strategy. "I had that kid second round last year, too, and he beat me. So that was a good match to win."

Jones went 0-2 in his rookie trip to state as a junior, losing two heartbreakers 3-2 and 2-0. A call for locked hands then an escape in the second period eliminated him from the tournament in a loss to Elton.

As tough as it was, perhaps Jones gained some valuable experience when it comes to winning close matches on the big stage. If so, he put that wisdom to work on Thursday.

A takedown in the first then escape and reversal gave him the win over Peters. He planted the seeds for a rematch win over Elton by riding him out in the second. An escape 26 seconds into the third stood up as the winning point.

"We were kind of thinking we could win the first two matches. The next one is going to be a little more difficult," Jones said. "We've got to get past that one."

He'll get 39-2 Tre' Daro of David City with a chance on the line to wrestle for a title. Daro was a state runner-up last season.

Zoucha started his day with a 7-3 win over Kade Uelmen after building a 4-0 lead through the first four minutes. Wyatt Tramp of Crofton/Bloomfield denied him entry into the semis when he scored a takedown 30 seconds into the third and converted it into a pin moments later.

Fink was taken down 20 seconds into his match and pinned at the midway point.

"I think (Jones) will handle (the semifinals) well. I really think he's ready," Twin River coach Kalin Koch said. "I think he's prepared. Like he said, his older brother Jaxson was one of our previous studs and always kind of had the glory. Now it's his turn. I think mentally he's ready; he wants it."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.