Trojans sneak past Lady Vikes

Lakeview girls wrestling won three of the five competitive matches on Thursday at Platteview but needed one more in what became a 30-24 loss to the Trojans.

The Lady Vikes had three open weights, the home team had one and two teams traded three double forfeits. Lacy Lemburg, Libby Held and Morgan Finecy picked up wins but it came down to Platteview's Kennedy Karschner and Lakeview's Makiaya De La Cruz at 165 to decide the dual.

Karschner won a scramble for a takedown and converted it into a pin. That result broke the 24-24 tie and sent the Lady Vikes home one match short of the win.

"It was kind of a chess match because they had a few more wrestler than us, but we thought we had a shot. It came down to the last match and we just didn't quite get it done," coach Jeff Bargen said. "Makiaya kind of hung onto a position too long and couldn't fight off her back. It was a little bit of a downer because I was hoping we could come away with two dual wins."

Platteview had the first 12 points on forfeits but Lakeview quickly took the lead when Lacy Lemburg scored a pin at 114 pounds late in the first period, 120 was a double forfeit, Held reversed a first-period takedown for a pin at 126 and Finecy reversed to start the second and won by fall at 2 minutes, 21 seconds of the match.

It was 18-12 Lakeview at that point when Platteview's Phoenix Jensen pinned Lakeview sophomore Paola Vivar with 33 seconds left in the first and Makenna Birdovsky collected a Trojans' forfeit win at 145. Viking sophomore Patricia Vivar also took a forfeit and tied it up at 24-24.

Lemburg improved to 10-0 while Held sits at 9-3 and Finecy is 6-5. Every member of the team is either at .500 or above. Paola Vivar is 6-6, Patricia Vivar is 8-3 and De La Cruz is 8-4.

The Lakeview girls were back in action Friday at Schuyler in a tournament that featured 22 total teams.

