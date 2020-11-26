Twin River wrestling anticipates another big step forward

A young group intent on leaving its mark on the program took a big step last year when Twin River wrestling went 12-6 as a dual team, sent four members to the state tournament and had one competing in a semifinal match.
Sophomore Jaxson Jones went 3-2 in Omaha and earned a fourth-place medal. He was part of a crop of 16 freshmen and sophomores that made up all but four members of the 2020 team. His medal was the second since the rebirth of the program in 2015.
But following perhaps the best year of Twin River wrestling, one or two trips to the medal stand are no longer the bar for success in Silver Creek. The Titans have been planning on a rise to the tops of Class C. This winter has the potential to see what was the beginnings of a takeoff last year become a meteoric blast into outer space.
"Last season was probably our biggest season in program history. I think it was eye-opening to the kids, to our school and to our community on what these kids were able to accomplish and what it's looking like and looking toward in the future of Twin River wrestling," coach Kalin Koch said. "In back-to-back seasons, we broke multiple school records as a team, and some of them we absolutely shattered.
"...Last season was kind of our turning point as far as getting our program over the starting hump and building our way toward respectability."
Opponents were forced to sit up and take notice in dual competition when Twin River defeated such quality foes as Battle Creek and Neligh-Oakdale. Of the Titans six losses, five came to teams in either Class A or Class B. Plainview, the Class D state dual champion, was the only Class C or D program to hand Twin River a loss. Otherwise, the Titans went 9-1 against opponents at their level of classification.
In tournaments, there was a runner-up finish in the East Husker Conference championship and at Fillmore Central and a third-place showing at Cross County. Six different Titans wrestled in at least one tournament title match and two, Jones and Beau Zoucha, earned gold medals. Jones took the top of the podium in Madison, at the Crusader Invite in Grand Island and at the EHC tournament. Zoucha was also a conference champ.
All 11 Titans that took to the mat at the EHC won a medal - one of the banner moments of the season.
Koch said that resurgence was due, in large part, to timing. When he took over the program the year before, the wrestling room was full of quality athletes but only partly so with wrestlers who had been on the mat since their youth days.
That ratio began to change last year with the sophomore class. Participation in youth programs was the rule for that group rather than the exception. Thanks in large part to what current Boone Central coach Josh Majerus had started when he restarted the program five years ago, Koch was able to take that foundation and add to it.
"They bought into it. It wasn't easy, but they bought into it right away. That's a testament to the kids - they bought into what I call 'the madness,'" Koch said. "In talks amongst our coaches that had been in the program prior to me, if we could stay on this group of kids and keep certain kids out, we could have a breakout season because of their athleticism, work ethic and the experience they were bringing to the table."
With a taste of what's possible, Twin River turns its attention away from surprising the Nebraska wrestling world to taking its place among the elite. That starts with creating and taking advantage of more opportunities.
Though six Twin River wrestlers were in a title match last year, the Titans went just 4-18. Four went to state but four others were in the heartbreak round at the district tournament and fell one win short of Omaha. Three of those four are still on the team.
It's a smaller team top to bottom than a year ago but one deeper in terms of experience and expectation.
"Compared to a year ago, the mentality is already 10 times better than last year," Koch said. "They came in last week and we hit the ground running. We still did some drill and technique, but we spent a lot of time in live wrestling situations, being in tough situations, making a full six minutes, going into overtime and getting that mentality.
"...Our team motto that I've always had in my coaching career is, 'Leave no doubt.' Basically, there's no doubt you did everything you could."
Returning state qualifiers include Jones, who wrestled at 160 pounds last year as a junior and reached the state semifinals, Ashton Johnson, 106 as a sophomore, and Rocco Gehring, 170 as a freshman.
Three sophomores who just missed the third-place match at the district tournament included Zoucha, Mason Tenski and Jed Jones. Zoucha wrestled at 132 pounds, Tenski 145 and Jed Jones 152.
"I think one of our goals last year was to at least have the same number of state qualifiers from the year before. I think this year we're more tailored to, 'Hey, we're going to get more state qualifiers; we're going to get more. We're going to come home with more than just one state medalist," Koch said. "Last year we finished 24th as a team. In my opinion, we need to set a goal to break the top 15 at state."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
