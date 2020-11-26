Twin River wrestling anticipates another big step forward

"They bought into it. It wasn't easy, but they bought into it right away. That's a testament to the kids - they bought into what I call 'the madness,'" Koch said. "In talks amongst our coaches that had been in the program prior to me, if we could stay on this group of kids and keep certain kids out, we could have a breakout season because of their athleticism, work ethic and the experience they were bringing to the table."

With a taste of what's possible, Twin River turns its attention away from surprising the Nebraska wrestling world to taking its place among the elite. That starts with creating and taking advantage of more opportunities.

Though six Twin River wrestlers were in a title match last year, the Titans went just 4-18. Four went to state but four others were in the heartbreak round at the district tournament and fell one win short of Omaha. Three of those four are still on the team.

It's a smaller team top to bottom than a year ago but one deeper in terms of experience and expectation.