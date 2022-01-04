Twin River Wrestling: Jones ends '21, starts '22 with gold

Twin River senior Jed Jones said goodbye to one year and rang in another standing on top the medal stand both times.

Jones was the 182-pound champion at the Elgin Public/Pope John Tournament on Dec. 18 then repeated that effort last week at Fillmore Central.

Jones and the Titans were seventh out of 16 in Fillmore Central, dropped a pair of duals to Milford and Syracuse and took third of 13 at Elgin.

There were six Twin River wrestlers with hardware to start 2022 and seven to end 2021. In between, Milford beat the Titans 52-19 and Syracuse handed Twin River a loss 54-28.

"The team wrestled well overall on the day. There were a few mishaps here and there, a few great wins but lots of improvement all around," coach Kalin Koch said after Fillmore Central (Dec. 29). "Everyone except one wrestler had four to five matches on the day, and we came home with six medals - not a bad day given the competition and everyone coming off a break with a couple days of practice."

Jones' title at Fillmore Central included four pins and a 16-1 technical fall in his third match. The championship came down to 16-4 Derek Wacker of Yutan in a match that went scoreless for three periods. Jones scored a takedown 26 seconds into sudden victory time and improved to 17-2.

Ashton Johnson (138) went 3-1 and took third with a 3-2 win over 15-8 Jesse Kult of Yutan. Norman Grothe (160) won three, lost in the semis then put together a second-period pin over Dylan Bower of York for bronze. Beau Zoucha (170)was 202 and took fourth, winning by pin and 8-0 major before tough losses of 3-1 and 6-4. Gunner Fink was fifth at heavyweight after starting 0-2 then winning three in a row by pin. Jonathan Mundahl won one out of four and was sixth.

In the 52-19 loss to Milford, Twin River dropped the first three matches and four of the first five all by pin. Winners included Johnson by 19-9 major, Jackson Strain on a pin in 1 minute, 32 seconds, Jones with an 8-6 sudden victory and Jack Fritton by forfeit.

Syracuse took advantage of three open classes, had a pin and a 24-0 lead in the second dual. Jadon Dohmen (fall), Strain (fall), Grothe (fall) and Jones (11-0) were the lone Twin River winners.

At Elgin, Jones pinned his first two then scored a 7-3 win over Brett Bridger of Fullerton. Gunner Fink had two pins but then suffered a pin to unbeaten Logan Mueller of Summerland and accept silver. Zoucha also started with two pins but then lost by 19-4 technical fall to 9-1 Chase Stieb of Arcadia/Loup City.

Johnson won three of four and took bronze by pinfall. Juan Davalos (145) won two, lost one, then won two more also for bronze. Dominick Dohmen (195) won his first match of the season and was fourth.

"I am happy with the performance our team showed despite being down a couple guys who would have contributed as well. We focused on a lot of specific things this past week in practice, and the wrestlers did a good job of translating those things from practice into competition," Koch said. "We have definitely improved a bunch since week one of the season, but we are still making little mistakes that we shouldn't be making that cost us in matches, we need to clean those up."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.