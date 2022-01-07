Twisters split home duals

Cross County/Osceola wrestling split a pair of duals to start 2022 at home on Tuesday, winning a total of six head-to-head matches in duals that featured several open weight classes.

CCO defeated High Plains 39-24 while going 8-4 overall and 4-4 head-to-head. The Twisters lost to East Butler 54-24 with a 4-9 record and just two head-to-head wins.

Koy Mentink (106 pounds), Tyler Shoup (120), Channer Marsden (152) and Cameron Graham (160) each beat High Plains opponents.

Mentink scored an 8-6 win over Hudson Urkoski after falling behind 5-4 early in the third. He scored a reversal and two nearfall points for the win.

Shoup won 4-3 over Gage Friesen thanks to takedowns in the first and the third. Marsden recovered from three back points in the second with a reversal and scored four points in the third, including a late takedown to force overtime. He created a takedown for an 8-6 sudden victory.

Graham took down Caleb Sharman early in the first and ended the match by pin in just 29 seconds.

Kalan Lane (113), Dalton Noble (170), Andrew Dubas (182) and Ethan Brehm (195) each accepted forfeits.

Against East Butler, Mentink started the dual off by pinfall win over the Tiger's Kale Glasshoff in the first period but Lane, Shoup, Liam White and Tony DeWitt were all beaten by pinfall in the next three matches. An open weight class at 138 then Blaine Orta's pin of Ty Racek late in the second opened up a 36-6 East Butler lead.

Marsden needed just 48 seconds for a pin at 152 pounds, and Graham accepted a forfeit in the next match, but it was too little, too late by that point. East Butler collected six-point forfeits at 170 and 195, Ethan Brehm did the same at 182 and Hector Esparza lost by pin to East Butler's Vincent Hageman at heavyweight.

Cross County/Osceola is 2-7 on the year in dual action. The Twisters traveled to Malcolm on Saturday. Graham leads the roster with a perfect 21-0 record. marsden is 13-5 and Brehm is 5-0.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.