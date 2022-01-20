Two Discoverer girls wrestle for gold at Battle Creek

In a season of firsts, Columbus High freshman Brianna Vidal added another to the list when she won a gold medal Monday night at Battle Creek. She and teammate Danica Taylor both wrestled for gold though Taylor game up just short and accepted silver.

All five Discoverer girls that were in action at Battle Creek won a medal and led Columbus to a 12th-place team finish among 31 in the running.

Vidal's previous best was a sixth-place medal at the Flatwater Fracas at Grand Island on Dec. 18. She came into the night having won just two of her previous six matches but was dominant in two matches.

Vidal won the 114C-pound bracket that included West Point-Beemer's Cloe Mandel and O'Neill's Keegan Mehrans. Mandel scored nearfall points from top starting position in the second period of the matchup between the two, but Vidal reversed 11 seconds later, did so again midway through the third and turned the second reversal into a pin. She needed just 33 seconds for a takedown then a pin moments later over Mehrans.

Taylor needed just 30 seconds in the first round for a win by fall at 145A, and won by pin again in the second round nine seconds into the second. Canton's Kieonna Smith prevented her run to gold when she pinned Taylor in 31 seconds.

Caiti Campbell was 0-2 at 100B and accepted third, Marissa Anderson was 0-2 at 114A and was also third and Diana Orozco dropped three matches at 145 and was fourth.

Vida's gold medal was the second-ever for a Columbus High girl following Taylor's championship just a few days earlier at Schuyler.

South Sioux City edged out Pierce by four points for the team title and went 5-1 in title matches.

Schuyler Invite

Speaking of the Schuyler Invite, the CHS girls were fifth out of 12 on Saturday and tied Lexington in the team standings with 41 points. Taylor and Anderson won hardware for a Discoverer contingent that included five total wrestlers.

Taylor won the first tournament gold in program history when she went 3-0 on two pins and a 7-2 decision. She trailed 6-3 after the first period in the quarterfinals against Sara Anaya of Lexington then dominated the second with eight points before a pinfall with 23 seconds before the period whistle.

Patricia Vivar of Lakeview put her behind again in the semifinals on a takedown and three nearfall points in first period. Taylor chose neutral to start the second, scored a takedown 26 seconds in and created a pin 14 seconds later.

Amherst's Taylor Roach stood in the way of gold. Following the theme of the day, Roach generated the first takedown and led 2-1 after one. But Taylor scored the next six points in a row on a pair of escapes and takedowns. She finished the match on top after her final takedown midway through the third.

Anderson was on the mat for just a minute and 2 seconds in the first two rounds but was pinned by Schuyler's Courtney Briones in the 114 gold-medal match when following a wild first period that had Anderson up 11-9. Briones took Anderson down eight seconds into the second period then found a pin at 2:32.

Campbell was 1-2 at 100, Vidal went 0-2 at 114 and Orozco was 1-2 at 145.

