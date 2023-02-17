OMAHA - A tough second day for the Lakeview boys wrestling team leaves Owen Bargen and Landon Ternus as the only Vikings competing Friday night (after print deadline).

Five Vikings had their seasons come to a close Friday in the NSAA Class B State Wrestling Championships.

The five Vikings that dropped a match Friday were Levi Lutjelusche, Gerber Recinos, Miguel Cullum, Yordi Dominguez and Sebastian De La Cruz.

Of the five, Lutjelusche, Cullum and Dominguez were the only Vikings to record victories on Friday.

"I thought they battled hard today (Friday), matches are tough to win down here but I really thought everybody left it all out there and that's all you can ask for as a coach," Lakeview coach Jeff Bargen said.

Lutjelusche (34-19) earned a 4-3 decision over Northwest's Jonathan Taylor in the first consolation round of the 126-pound bracket. He earned all four points in the first period off of a takedown and a two-point nearfall to take a 4-0 lead into the second period.

"That was huge, we were 0-3 against that guy this year, really proud of Levi all tournament," Jeff said. "I thought he wrestled well in the first round and every round he wrestled he came out there and tried to wrestle his matches to the best of his abilities."

In the second, Lutjelusche would survive a comeback from Taylor as he etched his only three points of the match. Neither recorded a single point in the third as Lutjelusche secured his lone win.

Lutjelusche would then fall in a tough 1-0 decision to York's Emmitt Dirks. Dirks recorded the only point of the match off an escape in the second period ending Lutjelusche's junior season.

Cullum (43-10) fought hard in his opening match earning a 2-0 decision over Brock Malcolm of Cozard. The two points from Cullum came from a takedown in the opening period.

Cullum would then have his Lakeview career come to an end against Blair's Brock Templar via pin at 4:47 in the 152-pound consolation second round.

"He's a kid that works his tail off in practice, so very proud that he was able to get here and get a win," Jeff said. "He belonged down here, had a great career for us. Really proud of him."

Dominguez (41-5) started the day pinning AJ Ress-Conkey of Ralston at 2:42.

With an end to his junior season, Dominguez lost to Joao Croteau of Norris in a 9-3 decision. Croteau would jump out to a big lead early tallying five points in the first period as Dominguez recorded one point from an escape.

Neither picked up points in the second and in the third Croteau totaled four to Dominguez's two from escapes in the second round of the 170-pound consolation second round.

Recinos and De La Cruz both lost in their first matches on Friday ending their seasons.

Recinos (35-17) lost to Johnny Radicia of Elkhorn North in a 10-6 decision which ended Recinos' junior season.

Radicia had a takedown in the first period to take a 2-0 lead into the second.

The two were competitive in the second with each recording four points, Recinos' points came off a takedown and a reversal.

The deciding third period was won by Radicia 4-2 to secure the loss for Recinos in the opening consolation round of the 145-pound bracket.

De La Cruz (19-25) closed his sophomore season by being pinned by Taydon Gorscuh 32 seconds into the first consolation round of the 195-pound bracket.

Of the five boys, four will be back on the mats for the Vikings in the future.

"They saw that hard work pay off by getting that trip down here. Most of them tasted some victory and hope that just lights that fire a little bit deeper," Jeff said. "They want to climb that medal stand next year and bring a few more guys down here with them."

Lakeview girls

The Lady Vikes also had a significant amount of seasons end Friday with only one of the five remaining.

Lacy Lemburg is the last Lakeview girl left after Callie Held, Ellison Berkeland, Libby Held and Morgan Finecy all were eliminated.

Lemburg (36-3) took part in one match in the second section of the NSAA State Wrestling Championships on Friday. She pinned Morgan Sindel of Lincoln East in the second round of the 120-pound bracket at 2:36.

"She battled her way back, had a short memory. I always know Lacy is going to give everything she's got," Jeff said. "She's tough both physically and mentally, I'm excited for her that she battled back and is giving herself a chance to get on that medal stand."

Lemburg took part in the third round consolation match on Friday in the final section of matches (after print deadline).

Finecy (30-12) was the lone eliminated Lady Vike to earn a win Friday as she pinned Montana Howard of Elkhorn Valley in the first consolation round of the 140-pound bracket. Her junior season would then come to a close against Kristen Schellenberg of Scribner-Snyder with a pinfall in 29 seconds.

Callie (24-19) had her freshman season come to a close against Tiearra Pollard in an 8-0 major decision in the 105-pound opening consolation round.

Berkeland (22-19) was beaten by Columbus' Marissa Anderson via pinfall at 1:31. Berkeland's final match as a freshman came in the 115-pound consolation first round.

Libby (25-15) lost in the 125-pound opening consolation round to Ariana Blume of Valentine at the 2:41 mark. The match marked the end of her junior season.

All four girls that were eliminated Friday will also be back for Lakeview wrestling.

"Kind of the same as the boys, we were able to have a really good district tournament and get a lot of them down here," Jeff said. "Hopefully it lights a fire that gets more girls out and they can follow their leadership and what it takes to get down here and take a step forward next year with that."