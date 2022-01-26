Underclassmen show progress during Columbus High wrestling Senior Night.

Columbus High wrestling's annual night in celebration of its seniors couldn't have gone much better on Tuesday at home. CHS won all but one match and posted a 71-3 final score in one of the more lopsided duals in recent memory.

North Star failed to fill five weight classes and surrendered 30 points in just those five forfeits, but Columbus also produced five other pinfalls and a technical fall. Only Luis Garcia-Gomez, Carter Fedde and Brenyn Delano wrestled a full six-minute match.

For the other six winners, they spent a combined total of 18 minutes and 57 seconds on the mat.

Victors included falls for Caydn Kucera (132), Tyler Zwingman (145),Kasen Grape (160 pounds), Rylee Iburg (182) and Bryson Huey (285). Sophomore Kaden Brownlow (138) put together a technical fall that reached the 15-point threshold with 33 seconds left in his match. Fedde (220) won 7-5, Delano 5-1 (113) and Carter Braun (152), Liam Blaser (195) Levi Cerny (106), Blake Cerny (120) and Adrian Bice (126) all accepted forfeits.

The one lone disappointment on the night was a 5-0 loss for Garcia-Gomez, a senior, at 170 pounds. However, Garcia-Gomez also wasn't expected to be in the lineup this season. Recognition on Senior Night for a guy who had to wait his turn for varsity was a worthy reward regardless of his result.

Against an overmatched opponent that came in 1-12, and with the distraction of Senior Night on tap, coach Adam Keiswetter was observing the focus of his group. The results, especially for a handful of wrestlers who have endured a tough season, were encouraging as the postseason approaches.

"Executing the things we've been working on in practice is what I celebrate, not even necessarily winning or losing," Keiswetter said. " ... To me, doing the things we work on in practice and taking those to the matches, it's not more important than winning and losing, but it's right there."

Keiswetter illustrated that by pointing to sophomore Kasen Grape and his win in the second match of the night. Defense, sprawling on an opponent's shot and fighting off a takedown are just a few of the defensive elements that have been a part of Grape's training regimen.

Grape faced a sophomore similar to himself in 13-13 Juan Manzo. Manzo shot on a single-leg takedown but Grape continued to sprawl and push Manzo's head away on a battle that eventually earned a whistle for a stalemate.

That defense kept the match scoreless through the first two minutes. Grape then reversed in the second and turned Manzo for three nearfall points. A takedown in the third eventually led to a Grape pin at 4:38.

"That, to me, was the highlight of the night because we've been pushing him to get better at his defense - not just him but everybody," Keiswetter said. "He's one we've really been pushing hard."

Another sophomore, Fedde, is just 12-22 but wrestles at 220 pounds where physical maturity dominates the competition. Fedde, also an offensive lineman for the football team, is in a tough spot in that regard. He has comparable size to his competitors but hasn't had the same number of years in the weight room or on the mat to match juniors and seniors.

Regardless, Keiswetter said that Fedde shows up with the right attitude and hasn't let his relative lack of success deter his development. Tuesday at home he defeated North Star junior Dallas Paxton, who came in 24-12, behind a four-point first period.

It was 4-2 to start the third when Paxton escaped the bottom then scored a takedown for the lead. Fedde responded with an escape for the tie and a late takedown. Fedde picked up a win last week at the UNK duals by forfeit but lost five other matches going back to Thursday's dual at Kearney.

He wrestled for third at Bellevue West and earned seventh at the HAC Tournament but has often been fodder for upperclassmen. Tuesday was a chance to have his hard work rewarded.

"He had the best match of his season. It was a hard-fought victory, tied in the third, needed a takedown and he just blew through the guy; it was awesome," Keiswetter said. "It's hard to be a 220-pounder when you're not a senior. But he's got the right attitude, his day-to-day training partner is Liam (Blaser) so you know he can draw from that and he's going to be in shape.

"... Couldn't be more happy for him. Regardless of his record, down the stretch here maybe he can reach his peak and find a new version of himself. His record isn't indicative of how good he is."

Grape and Fedde are not unlike some of those seniors honored on Tuesday night. Iburg has been a regular in the lineup since he was a freshman. The same can be said of Blake Cerny. But for every guy like those two there's wrestlers like Braun and Garcia-Gomez.

Braun didn't find his stride until last season. Garcia-Gomez is still working to solidify his spot on the roster.

As much as teammates can benefit from an Iburg and Cerny with experience, the drive to keep going when it gets tough come from examples like Braun and Garcia-Gomez. A good wrestling room has a mix of both.

Keiswetter compared Garcia-Gomez to a nearly identical senior two years ago who lost five matches in a row heading into districts where he went 3-1 and earned a trip to state.

"I love Luis. He kind of has that Mac Shevlin story where his whole career it was like, 'I don't know if I can beat these guys; I'm behind all these super stars,' and he's kind of biding his time and working behind the scenes," Keiswetter said. "Now it's his time to shine."

Columbus will find out Monday if it will have the chance to shine at this year's state duals when the final wildcard standings are calculated. The Discoverers are currently ninth behind Omaha North. But North is 3-1 and hasn't reached the six-dual minimum to qualify. However, the metro duals were canceled. Whether or not that is taken into consideration is unknown by Keiswetter and his staff.

What is known is that the intensity will be high Saturday in Norfolk. Columbus defeated Norfolk at the Flatwater Fracas in December but lost the regular dual between the two at home on Jan. 11. The Panthers also won the HAC title.

The Discoverers would like nothing more than to finish their final regular season tournament by raising the trophy in their old rival's home gym.

"We'll see how we match up," Keiswetter said. "It should be fun."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

