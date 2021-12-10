Veteran Discoverers push CHS past Hastings

Six upperclassmen won crucial matches Thursday at Hastings and put the Discoverers in position for their first dual win of the season. Columbus High won six of the eight matches, scored bonus points in six of those eight wins and overcame a 21-6 deficit midway through the evening by winning five matches in a row.

Seniors, including Rylle Iburg, Blake Cerny, Luis Garcia-Gomez and Bryson Huey joined juniors Caydn Kucera and Liam Blaser in the win column while sophomores Carter Fedde and Brenyn Delano picked up victories.

Garcia-Gomez, though a senior, had never wrestled a varsity match. He replaced. Huey is new to the lineup this season. Columbus upperclassmen went 6-2 overall while the underclassmen struggled to 2-4.

Hastings won four of the first five matches and earned nine extra points in those thanks to two pins, a technical fall and a major decision. Garcia-Gomez (170 pounds) then started a run of five wins in a row with a 3-2 decision. All of his points came in the third trailing 2-0. Garcia Gomez escaped the bottom then scored a takedown for the win.

Iburg (182) secured a takedown in just 37 seconds, Blaser (195) did the same midway through the second after building a 5-1 lead, Fedde (220) put together a 13-3 major decision with five takedowns and three nearfall points and Huey (285) scored a fall 39 seconds into the second period after falling behind 7-0 in the first.

Hastings heavyweight Jose Gomez turned a first-period takedown of Huey into five back points but then allowed an escape, a takedown and a three-point nearfall and saw his lead trimmed to 7-6 by the end of the first period. Gomez chose neutral to start the second, Huey created a takedown and converted it into a pin.

CHS jumped ahead 31-21 at that point and never trailed again. Cameron Brumbaugh (106) stopped the Columbus momentum when he pinned Levi Cerny in the third period but Delano's (113) 7-3 win and Blake Cerny's (120) 9-1 decision made it a 13-point separation with just one match remaining.

Columbus was in action Friday at the Bellevue West Invite. Check online and in Tuesday's edition for scores and results.

