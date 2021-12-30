Vikes return to mat with dominant wins

Lakeview wrestling took two big steps forward toward a potential run to the state duals on Thursday at home thanks to wins over a pair of conference foes.

Viking wrestling opened the afternoon of the year's second-to-last day with a 40-34 win over Aurora despite dropping the first three matches. They then took advantage of a rusty Schuyler squad by winning 11 of 14 for a dominant 60-15 final score.

Lakeview had only wrestled one dual before Thursday, a win over Twin River on Dec. 16. The Vikings are now 3-0 and should jump 10 or more spots in the Class B dual rankings. The top eight earn a spot at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds on Feb. 5.

The event was not held last season. Lakeview made its first trip in 2019 and took home fifth place.

The Vikings have a dual tournament the weekend of Jan. 7-8 and face Platteview, Grand Island Northwest, Boone Central and Scotus all before the end of January.

Thursday, Lakeview put together pins in half of its matches and won 18 of the 24 while remaining unbeaten in dual competition. All of that took place despite Lakeview losing the first three matches to Aurora.

"I was really pleased with Pablo (Tellez) coming out and switching that momentum," coach Jeff Bargen said. "Pablo has worked hard to get his weight down there and he's still thinking about making the descent to 113. Our other 120-pounder was a little overweight, and Pablo got down there and really got a big win for us, and then we got on that roll with pins."

Aurora has four listed in the most recent NSWCA rankings from 182 pounds to 285. But Thursday's dual started at 285 and gave Lakeview a chance to take control just a few matches in once the schedule reached the Vikings' strength at the middleweights.

Lakeview was open at 285 and gave up a forfeit to No. 3 Aaron Jividen but looked to be favored in the next two. Instead, Karsten Hohm beat Lakeview sophomore Levi Lutjlusche 4-3 after Lutjelusche led 3-0 at 106 pounds. Then Jack Spiehs gave Noah Wyatt a 7-6 defeat at 113 even though Wyatt used top starting position in the second period to score the first three points on a nearfall.

Tellez, who hadn't wrestled since the Lakeview Invite, turned the ship in the right direction when he pinned Colin Kennedy with 21 seconds to go in the first period. What followed was a run of pins from teammates Andon Stenger, Landon Maschmeier and Owen Bargen. Hayden Johnston won by 13-5 major decision then Brock Mahoney accepted a forfeit at 152. Suddenly it was a 36-12 Lakeview advantage.

Sophomore Yordi Dominguez kept it rolling on a pin midway through the second period at 160 that secured the dual win. With four matches to go, the best the Huskies could do was come within four points in the final margin.

A major, a forfeit and two pins brought them close, but not close enough. The two teams split the 14 matches 7-7. Lakeview scored bonus points in all seven wins. Aurora could only match that in five of its victories.

"It was huge. We were down in the first half and it was kind of upsetting because we wanted to do our best and go out there, and show our fans what we can do," Maschmeier said. We pulled through in the middle and got on a roll."

Aurora defeated Lakeview last season 44-30 and won eight of 14 that included bonus points in six of those. The Vikings were a 39-33 victor over Schuyler with a 7-7 split in matches but pins in six of those compared to three for Schuyler and one forfeit.

Lakeview wasn't facing the same kind of Schuyler squad on Thursday due to time away for COVID precautions. The Warriors have been off the mat since the Blair dual tournament on Dec. 3.

As if coming back from a five-day moratorium was tough for the Vikings, returning to action for the first time in 27 days was a much taller hurdle for the Warriors to clear. They won at 120 pounds when Brayan Romero defeated Tellez 6-3 at 120, by pin from Gabriel Moyao at 195 and in a forfeit at 285 in the final match, but much of the lineup struggled to find a footing.

For Lakeview, Lutjelusche, Wyatt, Stenger, Maschmeier, Bargen, Johnston, Mahoney, Miguel Cullum and Landon Ternus each won by pin. Dominguez put together a 4-1 victory and Mason Tenski won a 9-8 match on a controversial call in the final seconds.

"A lot of these guys have only had two or three days of practice, and we're trying to get back on weight and in shape. Lakeview is a good team, you've got to give them credit," Schuyler coach Jeremy Hlavac said. "But I think we're better than that."

Lakeview is back in action Jan. 7 and 8 in a dual tournament at Tri County that includes six other schools and the hosts. Schuyler went back on the road Friday for a dual at Elkhorn.

"Both of these duals are big ones. Schuyler is in a tough spot. They're probably better than what they were today," coach Bargen said. "But anytime you can get two wins over Central Conference wins it's a good day."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.