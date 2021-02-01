Vikes rise to the top of Central 10

Lakeview wrestling raised its first-ever conference championship two years ago with a group that qualified for state duals and featured several ranked wrestlers in the lineup.

The team that took to the mat Saturday in Hastings didn't bring that same sort of resumé to the mat. But somewhat unheralded and perhaps overlooked by the rest of the field, it was the Vikings who rose above the rest for the Central Conference Tournament championship - just the second ever in school history.

And Lakeview did it with a full team effort. The Vikings only had one champion and went 1-3 in championship matches, but 11 members of the team won a medal, Lakeview was second in the number of pins and four Vikings had three or more falls in the win column.

Yet, it took some quick match by coach Jeff Bargen in the doorway of the gym at Adams Central to discover that Lakeview had risen to the top. Lakeview edged out Aurora by five points even though the Huskies had five champs and six finalists.