Vikes rise to the top of Central 10

Lakeview wrestling raised its first-ever conference championship two years ago with a group that qualified for state duals and featured several ranked wrestlers in the lineup.
The team that took to the mat Saturday in Hastings didn't bring that same sort of resumé to the mat. But somewhat unheralded and perhaps overlooked by the rest of the field, it was the Vikings who rose above the rest for the Central Conference Tournament championship - just the second ever in school history.
And Lakeview did it with a full team effort. The Vikings only had one champion and went 1-3 in championship matches, but 11 members of the team won a medal, Lakeview was second in the number of pins and four Vikings had three or more falls in the win column.
Yet, it took some quick match by coach Jeff Bargen in the doorway of the gym at Adams Central to discover that Lakeview had risen to the top. Lakeview edged out Aurora by five points even though the Huskies had five champs and six finalists.
"We were doing the math and trying to figure out what needed to happen when we realized neither (Aurora nor York) could catch us, and, we were like, 'Holy moly, we just won conference,'" Bargen said. "It was a really neat finish, especially with the big guys to come through in some tough matches not only with wins but with bonus points. It was awesome."
Although Aurora had more gold medals, the Huskies trailed the Vikings in total medals. York, 6 and 1/2 points behind, put four on top the podium but also trailed in total medals. Yet, it was how those medals were won that made the difference.
Lakeview's lone champion, 138-pound senior Logan Jaixen, pinned all three of his opponents in the first period. Owen Bargen went 4-1 for third place at 113 and earned his four victories by fall. Landon Ternus won three times by pin for third and so did Austen Smith.
The wins by Ternus and Smith may have been the most consequential. Ternus defeated 170-pound No. 5 Kaden Lyons of York by pinfall in the 182-pound third-place match after finding a takedown with less than a minute to go in the match. Smith took down Victor Isele of Grand Island Northwest with 33 seconds remaining in the second period at 195 and put him on his back for a pin. Isele had defeated Smith by tiebreaker in a dual earlier this year. Lyons owned a win over Ternus from a year ago in the only other match that pair had wrestled. Ternus and Smith gave Lakeview a major boost as the final Vikings on the mat in terms of the points for third place medals but also two extra points apiece for pinfall wins.
"We did a good job of coming back through in some places, and we also did a nice job of getting bonus points in a lot of matches," Bargen said. "It all added up."
Jaixen became a back-to-back Central champion following a 6-0 win in the title match last year. He was fifth as a sophomore and wrestled for gold but came up short as a freshman. He becomes the second back-to-back Lakeview conference champ in three years after Jacob Frenzen did it in 2018 and 2019.
He was one step higher on the podium than teammates Andon Stenger, Kevin Dominguez and Brock Mahoney.
Stenger took silver at 120 with two wins and a loss, coming up short to No. 4 Ivan Lazo of Lexington in a 6-4 decision. Stenger had previously defeated Lazo at Schuyler two weeks earlier 6-4.
Dominguez was the 132 runner-up by pin, 3-2 win and 4-3 loss to Kaleb Eliker or York. Though Eliker is now 20-1, he came in unranked. Eliker scored a takedown in the first period. Dominguez had a reversal in the second. Both wrestlers escaped those moves. Dominguez looked to have two other takedowns at the ends of periods that were awarded by the referee. But rather than taking the lead, the table scorer indicated the time had run out on both occasions. Eliker won with an escape halfway through the third period.
Mahoney earned his way into the finals with two pins before suffering the same fate to Schuyler's Diego Maganda - an opponent he has yet to solve this year in two pinfall defeats.
Owen Bargen (113) lost a 12-2 major decision to No. 5 Daven Naylor of Lexington then bounced back with two wins and took third. Yordi Dominguez was 2-2 at 160 and took fourth. Noah Wyatt (106), Miguel Cullum (170) and Erick Bello (220) were all fifth with 2-2 marks.
Lakeview won a total of 28 matches and scored bonus-point wins in 21.
"A couple of years ago we were probably the favorite when we went in there, took care of business and had four champs. It was a cool day all in itself. As we headed down for this one, Aurora, York, Northwest had been coming on and Schuyler was back to full strength," coach Bargen said. "We were talking about getting up into the top two, top three would be a good day, top two would be awesome. We didn't even necessarily talk about winning it too much. ... This time to be the underdog and get it done was pretty cool."
