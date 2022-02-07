 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Vikes show fight after emotional loss at state duals

  Updated
  • 0
Andon Stenger

Lakeview senior Andon Stenger wraps up his opponent and prepares to turn him for a pin in one of his two wins Saturday at state duals.

KEARNEY - Lakeview wrestling wasn't considered a favorite at state duals on Saturday in Kearney despite its unblemished 16-0 dual record. That was fine with the Vikings; they were content to play spoiler.

That underdog mentality was working just fine through the first eight matches of Saturday's first-round state dual against Waverly. The Vikings trailed by five points but still had three seniors to go.

What followed was an emotional loss for senior Landon Maschmeier at 132 pounds that proved to be fatal to Lakeview's psyche. It also started a run of four Waverly victories in a row and eventually led to a 46-21 defeat for Lakeview.

The Vikings attempted to regroup and brought the fight in the consolation semifinals against Broken Bow. But the Indians and their lineup that includes four wrestlers listed in the NSWCA top six were too much to overcome for a group that never quite got its mojo back. Broken Bow won 43-21 and sent Lakeview home 0-2.

"The competition is great down here. That first dual we had a chance there at 32 where it looked like we had the pin and we ended up suffering a 12-point swing. We could never get the momentum back our way, and we knew Broken Bow was good," coach Jeff Bargen said. "We've got some work to do. We get four more practices, and we'll try to be ready to go Friday (at the district meet)."

Maschmeier's loss was a stunner after the senior built an 8-0 lead when he scored a takedown 20 seconds into the match and twice turned Waverly's Trev Greve for three nearfall points. Six back points gave Maschmeier a cushion and came in situations where Greve had to fight off a pin. The last turn came in the final seconds when Greve was saved by the whistle.

But as quickly as Maschmeier established dominance, Greve turned the tables. He escaped the bottom to start the second and scored three takedowns.

Landon Ternus

Lakeview junior Landon Ternus works for a throw on his Waverly opponent just moments prior to a pinfall win on Saturday at the state duals. Ternus was 2-0 with two pinfall wins.

Maschmeier's lead was trimmed to 10-7 for the final two minutes. He chose neutral but gave up a takedown 10 seconds into the period and suffered a come-from-behind pinfall win by Greve.

Right after Andon Stenger won by pin and brought Lakeview to within 23-18, Maschmeier's loss regained an 11-point lead for Waverly and started a run of four Lakeview losses in a row.

"That's a big momentum swing, and momentum is huge in duals," coach Bargen said. "We just couldn't get it flipped back our way."

Owen Bargen failed to escape the bottom in the second period and gave up a late takedown for a 3-0 loss. Hayden Johnston couldn't find any traction against Drew Moser and suffered a 17-0 technical fall. Brock Mahoney was pinned by Kemper Reed after he fell behind 6-0, reversed Reed but then gave up a reversal and a pin.

Yordi Dominguez stopped the bleeding in a hard-fought 1-0 victory but the damage had been done.

Lakeview earned some tough wins late in the consolation semifinals against Broken Bow. Although it was encouraging, it was too little, too late. Lakeview lost five of the first six matches and trailed 22-6. The teams split the final eight matches.

"I thought Pablo (Tellez) wrestled outstanding and we put ourselves in positions to come away with some good wins, we just didn't quite get over the hump," coach Bargen said. "I was glad to see us bounce back the way we did after that tough loss to Waverly."

Tellez took the mat fifth against Broken Bow and was looking to provide his team a spark against 31-19 Wilson Cucul Tzin. Both escaped in regulation. Tellez had the two best shots of overtime but couldn't finish either move. Cucul Tzin finally did on a shot in the final seconds that earned him a pin with one second left in sudden victory time.

Other tough performances included Bargen losing a 2-1 tiebreaker, Johnston winning 6-4 in sudden victory, Dominguez capturing a 5-2 win and Miguel Cullum fighting to a 1-0 win.

Ternus and Stenger each picked up one more win in the final dual. That pair went a combined 4-0 on the day with four pins and just over five minutes of combined time on the mat. Ternus pinned one foe in 50 seconds and another in 2 minutes, 39 seconds. Stenger was even more dominant in pins that required just 53 seconds and 47 seconds.

The trip to state duals was the second for the program. Lakeview went 2-1 and was fifth in 2019. The Vikings now look ahead to Omaha in just under 10 days and Friday in Minden for the district tournament that also includes Blair, Crete, Elkhorn, Hastings, the hosts, Norris, Omaha Skutt, Pierce, Schuyler, Wahoo and York.

"I thought we left it all out on the mat; that's all you can ask these guys to do," coach Bargen said. "I'm really proud of the season they've put together and I hope we can finish on a high note."

Erick Bello

Lakeview senior Erick Bello controls his opponent during a scramble on Saturday during the state duals in Kearney.
Levi Lutjelusche

Lakeview's Levi Lutjelusche tries to turn his opponent for nearfall points and the pin in Saturday's state duals.
Pablo Tellez

Lakeview's Pablo Tellez controls his opponent from top position in Kearney at the state duals.
Yordi Dominguez

Lakeview sophomore Yordi Dominguez fights to maintain control of his opponent and prevent the escape at state duals on Saturday in Kearney.
Eli Pilakkowski

Lakeview freshman Eli Pilakowski locks up with an opponent on Saturday at state duals.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

2022 CLASS B STATE DUALS

Waverly defeated Columbus Lakeview 46-21

  • 182 - Fabian Recinos (Columbus Lakeview) over Harrison Smith (Waverly) Dec 7-6
  • 195 - Wyatt Fanning (Waverly) over Erick Bello (Columbus Lakeview) Fall 5:17
  • 220 - Landon Ternus (Columbus Lakeview) over Nate Leininger (Waverly) Fall 0:50
  • 285 - Trevor Brown (Waverly) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
  • 106 - Levi Lutjelusche (Columbus Lakeview) over Grey Klucas (Waverly) Dec 10-4
  • 113 - Garrison Brehm (Waverly) over Pablo Tellez (Columbus Lakeview) TF 17-2
  • 120 - Brayden Canoyer (Waverly) over Eli Pilakowski (Columbus Lakeview) Fall 1:33
  • 126 - Andon Stenger (Columbus Lakeview) over Landon Patel (Waverly) Fall 0:53
  • 132 - Trev Greve (Waverly) over Landon Maschmeier (Columbus Lakeview) Fall 4:32
  • 138 - Garrett Rine (Waverly) over Owen Bargen (Columbus Lakeview) Dec 3-0
  • 145 - Drew Moser (Waverly) over Hayden Johnston (Columbus Lakeview) TF 17-0
  • 152 - Kemper Reed (Waverly) over Brock Mahoney (Columbus Lakeview) Fall 1:57
  • 160 - Yordi Dominguez (Columbus Lakeview) over Aden Smith (Waverly) Dec 1-0
  • 170 - Warren Rolf (Waverly) over Miguel Cullum (Columbus Lakeview) Dec 6-2

Broken Bow defeated Columbus Lakeview 43-21

  • 195 - Cal Wells (Broken Bow) over Erick Bello (Columbus Lakeview) Maj 9-1
  • 220 - Landon Ternus (Columbus Lakeview) over Keifer Anderson (Broken Bow) Fall 2:39
  • 285 - Sawyer Bumgarner (Broken Bow) over Lyle Kudron (Columbus Lakeview) Fall 0:31
  • 106 - Chauncey Watson (Broken Bow) over Levi Lutjelusche (Columbus Lakeview) Fall 1:39
  • 113 - Wilson Cucul Tzin (Broken Bow) over Pablo Tellez (Columbus Lakeview) SV-1 3-1
  • 120 - William Moninger (Broken Bow) over Eli Pilakowski (Columbus Lakeview) Dec 4-0
  • 126 - Andon Stenger (Columbus Lakeview) over Braylan Rynearson (Broken Bow) Fall 0:47
  • 132 - Cyrus Wells (Broken Bow) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
  • 138 - Connor Wells (Broken Bow) over Owen Bargen (Columbus Lakeview) TB-1 2-1
  • 145 - Hayden Johnston (Columbus Lakeview) over Dakota Baum (Broken Bow) SV-1 6-4
  • 152 - Jack Myers (Broken Bow) over Brock Mahoney (Columbus Lakeview) Fall 2:00
  • 160 - Yordi Dominguez (Columbus Lakeview) over Brice Chaplin (Broken Bow) Dec 5-2
  • 170 - Miguel Cullum (Columbus Lakeview) over Layton Lindner (Broken Bow) Dec 1-0
  • 182 - Max Denson (Broken Bow) over Fabian Recinos (Columbus Lakeview) Fall 5:59
