Viking district haul is 7th heaven

SCHUYLER - Lakeview wrestling won two district titles, finished third as a team and qualified seven members to next week's state tournament on Saturday in Schuyler.

Seniors Logan Jaixen and Austen Smith were crowned district champions in the second-to-last tournament of their careers, Andon Stenger and Kevin Dominguez came up just short in finals matches and Owen Bargen, Hayden Johnston and Landon Ternus recovered from semifinal losses for a bronze medal.

Two of those, Bargen and Stenger, will be new to the bright lights of the state tournament. But with five who've wrestled in Omaha before, the Vikings have designs on figuring into the team race once again.

They were 18th last year and went 12-19 with a school record nine qualifiers. The 2019 group was ninth with eight representatives and four medalists.

"It feels great. The joy that runs through you is just...nuts," Smith said. "I've been here before, but it never gets old. It's the same feeling every time."

Check back for more on this story.

