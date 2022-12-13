Vikings capture second straight runner-up team title

Lakeview boys wrestling won its second straight meet runner-up trophy to open the season. In Saturday's Holdrege Invite, the Vikings medaled eight wrestlers totaling 180.5 points.

They beat out Grand Island Northwest by 1.5 points for second. Broken Bow won the meet with 239 points.

Miguel Cullum, Owen Bargen and Landon Ternus claimed their second gold medals of the season on Saturday. For the first time in his varsity wrestling career, junior Yordi Dominguez finished atop the podium.

Eli Pilakowski was the team's lone silver medalist. It was the sophomore's second medal of the season.

Fabian Recinos took home hardware for the first time this season, earning a bronze medal. Levi Lutjelusche and Sebastian De La Cruz placed fourth in their respective weight classes.

"I thought we wrestled really tough. Some different competition than we usually see, but the stuff we worked on last week to try to improve on I really saw guys putting a good effort in to get that executed this week," Lakeview head coach Jeff Bargen said. "I just thought overall our team wrestled with a lot better purpose than week one."

The Vikings stayed overnight making the nearly two-and-a-half hour trip west. Jeff said he likes these trips, especially early in the season. The Holdrege Invite also gave Lakeview a peek of three district opponents in Holdrege, McCook and Minden.

"We talked about the importance of we're going to have fun, but it's a business trip as well. Later on in the year, when it's tournament like districts and we have to stay overnight, we've done it before. I like that aspect of it," Jeff said. "I like to see teams that wrestle with different styles, so you get to see a little bit of that."

Dominguez (9-1) won all five 170-pound matches Saturday. He pinned Gracen Bryant of Colorado's Dayspring Christian Academy and Holdrege's Jaxon Smith to open pool play. In the final pool match, the junior defeated Broken Bow's Brice Chaplin by a 6-2 decision. All the scoring was in the second period with Dominguez recording a reversal and two takedowns.

In the semifinals, Dominguez pinned Northwest's Nolan Moorman in 46 seconds, setting up a rematch with Chaplin in the final. For the second time, Dominguez beat Chaplin by fall.

"Yordi (Dominguez) just had a different level of confidence," Jeff said. "His motion on the mat and his hand fighting, the angles he was creating, he was really impressive. I was really proud of Yordi. He's a kid that's worked really hard to get himself there."

Cullum (9-0) also secured five wins, three by fall and two by decision. The senior opened with back-to-back falls of Wayne's Joseph Woerdemann and Broken Bow's Jerry Sittler.

In the final pool match, Cullum's reversal in period two against Northwest's Theron Johnson was enough for a 2-1 win by decision. Johnson escaped Cullum in period two for his lone point.

Cullum pinned Norton's Clayton Sumner to advance to the 152-pound final. He squared off against Holdrege's Cade Kirwan. Cullum took down Kirwin in the first period and recorded a reversal to lead 4-0 in the second period.

Kirwin cut the deficit to 4-3 after an escape and a take down. Cullum gained a point on an escape with six seconds left in the second period. The senior maintained the lead in the lead despite a Kirwin escape with 38 seconds left.

"Miguel (Cullum), just like I saw last week as the tournament progressed, very confident," Jeff said. "There were a couple matches where he was kind of patient, but when the opportunity was there, he took full advantage."

Owen (9-0) stood atop the podium at the top 160 pounder following five wins. He won his first four matches by fall with two ending in the first period and two ending in the second period.

In the final, Owen defeated McCook's Canyon Hosick by a 7-4 decision. Owen led at every period, sporting a 2-1 advantage after one thanks to a takedown. An escape and takedown in period two grew the advantage to 5-2. Owen took down Hosick in the final period to seal the victory.

"Kind of early in the tournament was just kind of shooting just to shoot and as the tournament went on and the matches got tougher, he (Owen) wrestled really smart as far as slowing things down," Jeff said. "Just making sure we're getting good position and good angles and making sure they count when we get there."

Ternus (8-0) made quick work of his opponents in pool play with three pins of under a minute. His quickest pin came in 16 seconds against Dayspring's Gatlin Gunn.

In the semifinals, the senior defeated Norton's Jefferson Otter by fall at 1 minute, 26 seconds. In a matchup with Broken Bow's Cal Wells, Ternus' arm was raised following a 4-2 win by decision.

Ternus scored three of his four points in the second period thanks to a two-point nearfall and an escape following a Wells reversal. After electing to start on the bottom, Ternus escaped Wells six seconds into the third to build a two-point advantage that he carried through to the end.

"Landon (Ternus) had a really tough weight class, so it was good to see him get pushed in his finals match," Jeff said. "I thought he wrestled smart, held good position. I didn't try to force anything."

Pilakowski (7-3) captured silver at 138. He won all three of his pool matches, winning two by fall and defeating Dayspring's Elijah Martin by tech fall at 15-0. He recorded three three-point nearfalls, a two-point nearfall, a takedown and a reversal.

The sophomore advanced to the final following a 3-0 decision win over Minden's Alex Brais. Pilakowski escaped Brais in the second period and recorded a two-point nearfall with 28 seconds left in the match.

Extra time was needed in the final between Pilakowski and Holdrege's Rylan Landin. Both escaped each other, sending the match to overtime. With 11 seconds left in the first overtime, Landin took down Pilakowski to win the weight division.

"Eli (Pilakowski) really wrestled well. I thought he took another step forward. To be honest, I really thought he was the best wrestler in the finals," Jeff said. "Eli just wasn't able to find his offense and there was a couple times we had stuff, but they called it out of bounds. We just didn't catch a break in that match."

Recinos (6-4) went 3-2 for third place at 182. After a 5-1 decision victory to open the day, the senior was pinned by Minden's Braxton Janda and Broken Bow's Connor Wells.

Recinos bounced back with falls of 25 seconds against Northwest's Parker Yendra and at 1:51 against Holdrege's Gavin Forkner.

Lutjelusche split his four matches for an overall record of 5-4 through two meets. He won his first two matches, a 9-1 major decision over Dayspring's Landen Beauvais and a fall against Norton's Caleb Sumner.

The junior lost by a 10-0 major decision to Minden's Koltdyn Hearth and, in the 126 third place match, lost to Northwest's Jonathan Taylor by fall.

De La Cruz (3-5) went 1-3 on the day. He started the day with a 3-1 sudden victory over McCook's Layton Carpenter. After each wrestler escaped one another in regulation, the sophomore took down Carpenter with 43 seconds left in the first overtime.

The Lakeview boys have a busy week. After wrestling Blair in a dual Tuesday, it'll host Schuyler for a dual Thursday before competing in Saturday's Logan View Invite.

Lakeview girls

The Viking girls wrestling team competed at Saturday's Battle at the Point at West Point-Beemer. They finished tied for 11th in a 30-team tournament with 58 points. South Sioux City won the meet with 192 points. Grand Island was runner-up with 182.

"We wrestled well as a team. That was probably one of the toughest tournaments in Nebraska for the girls besides districts and state. A lot of ranked girls," Vikings assistant coach Tanner Balfour said. "Some of the girls probably didn't perform like they wanted to, but it was a good tournament to gauge where we were as a team and where we need to be by the end of the year."

Lacy Lemburg and Morgan Finecy took home silver medals. Lemburg (5-1) defeated Fillmore Central's JoLee Gewecke and Pierce's Hadleigh Collison by fall at 3:06 and 5:03, respectively. In the 120-pound final, the sophomore lost to Yutan's Aubrie Pehrson by fall at 1:04. Pehrson was a state champion last season at 107.

"It's good to see that competition. Hopefully we get a crack at her a couple more times throughout the year," Balfour said. "Overall, she (Lemburg) wrestled the best I've seen her wrestle. Her semifinals match was the best I've seen her wrestle."

Finecy (5-1) competed at 140 and won three matches by pin. She defeated Fillmore Central's Kenize Joy, Elkhorn Valley's Montana Howard and Weeping Water's Lubby Sutton, a state medalist last season. In the first place match, Finecy was pinned by Scribner-Snyder's Kristen Schellenberg.

"She (Finecy) as the four seed. She actually knocked off the No. 1 seed in the tournament to get to the finals, so that was exciting," Balfour said. "She again wrestled the best I've seen her wrestle."

Callie Held (3-5) posted two wins on Saturday. Held pinned Crofton's Pamela Dennis and Weeping Water's Dakota Reiman.

Moe Colegrove (1-4) won a match 11-10 in sudden victory against Johnson County Central's Yvetter Prado and Elli Berkeland (3-4) won by a 9-8 decision against West Point-Beemer's Cloe Mandel in the first round.

Paola (5-2) and Patricia Vivar (1-2) pinned Southwest's Jazlin Lundquist and Wayne's Kadence Rees, respectively.

The girls squared off against Blair in a dual Tuesday. They'll compete at Thursday's Fairbury Invite. Balfour described the benefits of competing at a challenging tournament early in the season.

"It's going to be very helpful towards the end of the season because hitting these big tournaments and getting that competition early shows the girls where they need to be by districts and state," he said. "Last season, we weren't seeing the competition that we saw (Saturday) right off the bat. I think the girls started well. Hopefully they respond and keep learning and growing."