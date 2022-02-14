Vikings fight through tough district, qualify three

Facing perhaps the most difficult district tournament Lakeview has seen under the leadership of coach Jeff Bargen, the Vikings qualified three to the state tournament on Saturday in Minden.

A field of 12 teams included 23 wrestlers listed in the latest NSWCA rankings and three teams, Hastings, Blair and Omaha Skutt Catholic, listed in the top 10 team tournament rankings.

By all accounts, there were several wrestlers in the tournament considered favorites to win a state medal who won't even get the chance to compete in Omaha after failing to advance in Minden. Lakeview, regrettably, had a few of those.

Perhaps the biggest gut punch of all was not advancing a senior on to the state tournament. Those who will be on the floor at the CHI Health Center on Thursday morning include juniors Owen Bargen (fourth) and Landon Ternus (champion) and sophomore Levi Lutjelusche (fourth).

Bargen is making his second straight trip to state, Ternus his third. Lutjelusche is in his maiden voyage.

Seniors Andon Stenger, Hayden Johnston and Erick Bello, and juniors Miguel Cullum and Fabian Recinos, each lost in the consolation semifinals - one win short of going to Omaha.

Stenger and Johnston both made state last season. Johnston was looking for a third straight trip to state to finish his career.

"It was some great competition, that was for sure. I was really pleased with the number of guys we had fight back through that kept their chances alive; that's what we talked about the night before," Bargen said. " ... I felt, for the most part, my guys did that. We got just three through."

The biggest surprise of the day was Stenger (126 pounds) losing in the heartbreak round. The senior came in 38-2 and with a fourth-place state medal to his name as a junior. But factors out of his control, an upper body injury in this case, put a stunning end to his varsity career.

Stenger won by injury forfeit and pinfall before a shoulder injury led to a 13-5 loss in the semifinals and a 9-1 loss in the consolation round. If he could have found his way through either of those matches, Stenger could have taken a forfeit and still made state. But without any power above the waist he was without his full repertoire of abilities.

Johnston (145) lost his opening match by sudden victory, won by pin and 5-0 decision but then ran into No. 6 Jayden Coulter of Pierce and gave up six nearfall points from the bottom in the second period and was pinned.

Cullum (170) lost in the semis, came back for two pins but saw his state dreams die by sudden victory to 36-11 Kaden Sears of Blair. Bello (195) came back from a quarterfinal defeat when he won 9-4 and by pin in 1:23 but then fell behind Minden's Braxton Janda 4-0 and was pinned in the second period.

Recinos (182) lost his opening match, pinned his next two but then lost a 5-0 decision to 23-11 Benjamin Schoenbeck of Norris.

"It was tough for (the seniors). They've done a lot for our program," coach Bargen said. "For them to not get a chance to wrestle at state hurts, but it doesn't take away from a lot of the things they accomplished along the way."

Even the guys who did find their way to the medal stand had to earn every point, every takedown and every win. Ternus (220) pinned his first two opponents and led Minden's Daulton Kuehn 6-0 after the first period then hung on after a takedown and three nearfall points in the third. Ternus won 7-5.

Bargen (138) wrestled the maximum six matches and went 4-2, losing twice to 34-14 Elijah Johnson of Hastings in the quarterfinals and bronze medal match. Bargen's wins were by fall in the first round then pin, 9-0 major and 6-5 decision in the consolations.

Lutjelusche (106) pinned his first opponent, lost by pin with two seconds left in the second period, stayed alive for state on a 5-0 decision then dropped the bronze medal match to 16-9 Jude Kohl of Skutt 1-0.

"One-thirty-two to 160, that run of five weight classes, even 170, it was very deep and very competitive, some of the deepest ones I've seen," coach Bargen said. "Those weren't the only ones, but it was definitely a stretch there where it was tough in the middleweights. ... Every now and then you get a weight class that was stacked, but to have that number of ranked guys, I'd probably classify it as the toughest district I've been around."

Noah Wyatt (113) and Eli Pilakowski (120) went 1-2 and lost one round short of the heartbreak round. Senior Brock Mahoney (152) had his state dreams dashed after losing in the quarterfinals then the third round of consolations. Sophomore Yordi Dominguez (160) was 1-2, and like many of his teammates, lost in overtime. A 5-1 defeat eliminated him from the tournament. Lyle Kudron (285) went 0-2.

It's not the number Lakeview had hoped for, but there is hope in the trio that heads to Omaha. Lutjelusche can begin to set up the next two years by gaining valuable state experience. Bargen and Ternus have been there before. Both, even Bargen who has a much more difficult path, expect to win their first state medals.

"This is probably the most wide-open (220) has been in quite a while," coach Bargen said. "There are 10 names of guys that keep coming up that, if they're wrestling well, they could take it all. Landon is definitely in that conversation."

