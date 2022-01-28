Vikings secure state duals berth

Lakeview wrestling endured a surprising upset but had more than enough firepower top to bottom in its lineup to collect a pair of crucial dual wins on Thursday night.

The Vikings defeated Boone Central 53-21 and host Scotus Central Catholic 72-9 while improving to 16-0 in dual competition. Those victories raised Lakeview to No. 2 in the wildcard standings and will give the program its second-ever invitation to state duals next weekend.

Lakeview is one of just four unbeaten teams left in the state. There are five overall, but Kenesaw has only wrestled two duals.

The Vikings might have made it regardless of what happened Thursday, but Lakeview was more interested in securing its spot rather than leaving it open to wildcard calculations that can sometimes catch teams off guard. A win over 13-4 Boone Central improved the team's average while the victory against 1-17 Scotus avoided a damaging loss.

Lakeview competed in 18 head-to-head matches and won 12 of those. Hayden Johnston and Yordi Dominguez each won two head-to-head matches. Pablo Tellez, Andon Stenger, Owen Bargen, Brock Mahoney, Fabian Recinos and Lyle Kudron each collected one head-to-head win and one forfeit.

"It probably hasn't sunk in too much yet because it's always back to the grind, but looking back we've had some close duals. We had a good win over Aurora and I really thought we brought it against Northwest, and the Fillmore Central dual tournament was real fun," coach Jeff Bargen said. "I had to tell the guys, 'You've done something that no other Lakeview team has done and that's go unbeaten. State duals is new when it comes to wrestling history, but it's a cool accomplishment."

Lakeview had seen Boone Central a little less than a week earlier when the Vikings and Cardinals were both at the Madison Invite. That meant some rematches but also a message from Bargen not to assume success.

Lakeview stayed away from those assumptions and was never seriously threatened by a Boone Central team that gave away 24 points on open weight classes.

Two of them came right away. That added to a Tellez pinfall over Talan Stokes, at 113 pounds, meant an 18-0 lead. Boone Central never came closer than 12 points the rest of the way.

Stenger pinned Tracy Perez at 126, Hayden Johnston put together an 11-1 major decision over Jaxon Schafer at 145, Mahoney won by first-period fall over Sam Grape at 152, Dominguez earned a 6-1 victory over William Karmann at 160 and Recinos scored a 6-1 win over Eli Dozler at 182.

Kudron (285), Levi Lutjelusche (106), Bargen and Ternus all accepted forfeits. Boone wins were earned by Carson Wood pinning Eli Pilakowski at 120, Gavin Dozler pinning Landon Maschmeier at 132, Colton Ray winning by 9-8 ultimate tiebreaker at 170 and Hank Hudson pinning Erick Bello at 195.

Lakeview was an easy winner over a Scotus squad due to low numbers and seven Shamrock forfeits. Head-to-head wins went to Pilakowski over Tyler Cline by pin at 120, Maschmeier by fall over Joseph Cornwell at 132, Johnston against Rudy Brunkhorst by pin at 145, Dominguez with a pin over Evan Kiene at 160 and Kudron by pin in the final 30 seconds against David DeLeon at heavyweight.

Scotus senior Riley Eickmeier earned a 5-2 decision against Cullum at 170. Sophomore Spencer Wittwer had the moment of the night when he pinned Ternus at 220 after trailing 6-2 heading into the third. Wittwer chose neutral and eventually used a throw that meant a win over the No. 4 ranked wrestler according to the NSWCA.

"Spencer hung tough in some adverse situations and took advantage of a scramble in the third to get the fall," Scotus coach Tyler Linder said. " ... It was impressive considering Landon pinned Spencer in the first period at the first tournament of the year."

Boone defeated Scotus with Cardinal wins by Wood, Gavin Dozler, Schafer, Grape and Ray head-to-head. Stokes, Perez, Karmann, Eli Dozler and Hank Hudson accepted forfeits. Scotus head-to-head wins included DeLeon over Rose after Rose suffered an injury against Lakeview and had to forfeit and Eickmeier by pin over Thomas Roberts. Wittwer earned a forfeit.

"We're kind of flying under the radar like we have all year. Not many people had us in the top 10 in Class B as a dual team, but I think the guys have earned that spot to go down there and wrestle against the best in Class B," Bargen said. "We're pretty solid at quite a few weights and I think we put out a good dual team. Just excited to see how we match up against some of these highly-ranked teams."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

