Vikings seek to keep momentum rolling

Lakeview wrestling is in the midst of what could be considered the golden age of the program.
It started three years ago when the Vikings sent seven to Omaha, wrestled in a title match and finished 14th in Class B. The next year, Lakeview was in the state duals for the first time, won the conference for the first time and had two state finalists while tying for ninth in the team standings.
A year ago, despite graduating six of those eight qualifiers, Lakeview set a new school record with nine at the state meet.
So what's next for a program that is proving it can reload rather than rebuild? The first state champ in a generation? A conference crown?
The current pandemic doesn't allow for too much looking ahead. But even so, there's definitely been a different feeling in the wrestling room each of the past few seasons.
"A couple years ago you're just kind of hoping to get over that hump. We've had some success the last couple of years. Each class has its own makeup. We've brought in some good wrestlers and you feel like, 'Man, this just needs to keep going,'" coach Jeff Bargen said. "Your expectations are up here instead of hoping to get over the hump. Now, you walk in and you feel like we can compete for a conference title, we can bring home some hardware everywhere we go. It's fun."
Lakeview will feature a roster comparable in number to the last few seasons with 20-25 guys available. The Vikings return five of the nine who went to state a year ago and fifth-place medalist Logan Jaixen.
Returning wrestlers with state experience include Hayden Johnston who went 28-20 at 113 pounds, Kevin Dominguez who was 37-16 at 120, Jaixen who went 43-9 at 132, Landon Ternus who was 33-15 at 170 and Austen Smith who was 22-10 at 195.
Owen Bargen was 39-10 at 106 as a freshman and missed out on state with a loss in the heartbreak round of the district tournament. Senior Dustin Fleming was one round short of the district consolation semifinals at 145 pounds in a 6-19 season. Miguel Cullum was 23-21 at 152 as a freshman and lost in the heartbreak round. Brock Mahoney was 20-22 as a sophomore and came up one win short of the heartbreak round.
Cullum suffered a football injury and is hopeful for the back half of the season but his status remains unclear.
Of the 13 who wrestled in the district tournament, Lakeview has nine returning. That leaves four open spots though not at all the same positions. Most of those are moving up a class. The Vikings also have open positions at heavyweight and 220 and didn't have a wrestler at 182 at the district tournament.
"A couple spots are a little thin, some of the heavier spots. We've got good numbers in the middle. Some of our lower lightweights, I wish we had a couple more of those," Bargen said. "I think we'll fill at least 12. We can get to 14 if we have guys giving up some weight. There's a couple guys that need to cut hard, but we'll see."
The makeup of the lineup appears to hinge on the placement of Jaixen, Ternus and Smith. Jaixen's choice will have a domino effect for two or three spots around 138 pounds. Ternus and Smith are the only experienced heavier wrestlers. From 170 on up, where they are placed will determine the makeup of the rest of the roster.
"That feeling was pretty good. It just makes you want to work harder and want more," Dominguez said about wrestling at state for the first time. "Logan, he got a medal. That makes you want to get a medal, too."
Though Jaixen is the only returning medal winner, Smith is the only Viking who has been to state more than once. Although Lakeview qualified nine a year ago and returns five, three of those failed to win a match in Omaha.
"Smith, Ternus, Dominguez, those guys have been really hungry. You can just tell they can take that next step and bring home hardware with LJ (Jaixen)," Bargen said. "We've also got other guys, too, that can compete and get there."
Lakeview also welcomes in two quality additions in transfers Andon Stenger and Landyn Maschmeier. Andon Stenger went 26-19 last season as a sophomore at Columbus High wrestling at 126 pounds. Landyn Maschmeier was 18-12 as a sophomore at Scotus also competing at 126.
"They will be part of that competition in those light to middle weights," Bargen said. "I'm not sure where everybody is going to fall; there's some overlap. We're looking at guys gaining weight or having some pretty good wrestlers not in the lineup right away.
"But the way this year is going, you can't always count on a kid being in a certain spot."
Lakeview also has a handful of inexperienced wrestlers in the heavier weights. That group will be raw, but Bargen is high on their talent and athletic ability. Eventually, he expects them to make a difference in dual and tournament scoring.
The Vikings are in a similar situation to two years ago when the program was coming off a blistering end of the year when other programs began to take notice. Lakeview wasn't as much of an unknown a year ago but again had a surge at the end with as many guys as were sent to state.
A historic season followed the last time that took place. Can it happen again?
"This year is going to be a little bit different. We're still going to probably wrestle the same amount of duals, but we're not sure exactly what we're going to get. We're just going to be thankful week in and week out if we get to compete," Bargen said. "(Top three at every tournament) has always been our goal even going into three or four years ago. We want to be in the mix and bring home some hardware each time out."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
