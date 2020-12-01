Vikings seek to keep momentum rolling

The makeup of the lineup appears to hinge on the placement of Jaixen, Ternus and Smith. Jaixen's choice will have a domino effect for two or three spots around 138 pounds. Ternus and Smith are the only experienced heavier wrestlers. From 170 on up, where they are placed will determine the makeup of the rest of the roster.

"That feeling was pretty good. It just makes you want to work harder and want more," Dominguez said about wrestling at state for the first time. "Logan, he got a medal. That makes you want to get a medal, too."

Though Jaixen is the only returning medal winner, Smith is the only Viking who has been to state more than once. Although Lakeview qualified nine a year ago and returns five, three of those failed to win a match in Omaha.

"Smith, Ternus, Dominguez, those guys have been really hungry. You can just tell they can take that next step and bring home hardware with LJ (Jaixen)," Bargen said. "We've also got other guys, too, that can compete and get there."

Lakeview also welcomes in two quality additions in transfers Andon Stenger and Landyn Maschmeier. Andon Stenger went 26-19 last season as a sophomore at Columbus High wrestling at 126 pounds. Landyn Maschmeier was 18-12 as a sophomore at Scotus also competing at 126.