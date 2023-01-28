Vikings sweep triangular, Bargen claims 150th win on Senior Night

The Lakeview senior wrestlers capped their home careers with a pair of dual wins Thursday against Boone Central and Scotus Central Catholic. The Vikings defeated the Cardinals 44-24 and the Shamrocks 66-18.

Seniors Miguel Cullum, Owen Bargen, Fabian Recinos and Landon Ternus combined for eight wins in eight matches with Bargen claiming his 150th career win against Boone Central.

“Absolutely great night to be a Lakeview wrestler. We made some moves early in that Boone Central match that helped us out moving Levi (Lutjelusche) up to 132 and he took care of business there,” Vikings head coach Jeff Bargen said. “Ternus getting another big win over Hudson and Owen getting his 150th win and same thing against Scotus. We had a couple of changes with our weight classes that worked in our favor. Just really proud of all the guys, their effort all the way around.”

Owen pinned Boone Central’s Jordan Bailey at 1 minute for his 150th win, the first Viking ever to reach that mark. It was the second milestone he achieved at home this year after securing his 100th career pin on Jan. 12 against Platteview.

“It’s awesome. First in school history, which is really cool,” Owen said. “Just to build that legacy that I’ve started since I was a freshman at 106 when I was little back in the day. It was just a long time coming.”

In the final dual of the night, Owen pinned Scotus’ Jackson Baumert in 58 seconds to improve to 34-2 on the season.

Through Thursday, Owen’s compiled a career record of 151-35 with two state appearances and a sixth-place state medal last year.

“I’ve wrestled my whole life leading up to this point,” Owen said. “I was always really good, but I think I really matured when I got to high school and I realized I’m actually better than I thought I was when I was little. Just really started clicking with me.

“As a freshman, I went like 39-10 so it really showed me like I have a lot of potential and everything. I just built off that and kept getting bigger, kept getting stronger and here I am.”

Cullum pinned Boone Central’s Sam Grape at 1:08 and Scotus’ Paul Littlefield at 3:14 to improve to 34-5. Recinos earned a 6-0 decision over Boone Central’s Colton Ray on an escape, takedown and a three-point nearfall in the second period. The senior then pinned Scotus’ Henry Ramaekers at 1:09.

Ternus tallied two falls, beating Boone Central’s Hank Hudson for the second time in six days at 2:44. His second win came at 2:25 against Scotus’ David DeLeon.

The seniors played an instrumental part in helping the Vikings win back-to-back Central Conference titles along with a berth to the state duals tournament last year.

“I love the seniors. Obviously, with Owen being one in that class, they’re at your house all the time,” Jeff said. “Kids like Miguel and Fabian, they didn’t really start wrestling until junior high age but Owen and Landon (Ternus) got them on the train with us. Just couldn’t be more proud of them and what they’ve done for our program to kind of keep it rolling.”

Levi Lutjelusche and Eli Pilakowski added two wins to their season total on Thursday. Lutjelusche secured an 18-1 tech fall of Boone Central’s Walker Robertson on a pair of three-point and two-point nearfalls and four takedowns. The junior pinned Scotus’ Ryan Allen at 1:11.

Pilakowski pinned Tracy Perez of Boone Central at 1:59 and Scotus’ Mike Krienke at 1:49.

Bo Mahoney pinned Noah Chohon of Scotus at 3:54 and Yordi Dominguez won with two forfeits.

Lakeview finished the duals season 10-5. Next up for the Vikings is Saturday’s Central Conference meet at Seward. Lakeview is eyeing its third straight conference crown and Owen will look to repeat as a conference champ.

“I’m going to go out there to win it,” Owen said. “That’s what I do, but as a team, if everyone wrestles good top to bottom, I think we got a good shot to reclaim our title, which would be awesome.”

Lakeview girls def. Boone Central 40-24: The Lady Vikes won their fifth dual of the season, claiming victories in four of the six head-to-head bouts.

Boone Central won the first two head-to-head matches with falls. Lacy Lemburg broke the streak with a pin of Alee Luna at 3:01. Libby Held followed her with a 52-second pin of Kaylee Miller.

Moe Colegrove earned an 8-0 major decision against Kaylee Krohn on a three-point nearfall, a takedown and two escapes. Finecy had her arm raised following a fall at 1:52 against Madison Reilly.

Ayshia DeLancey, Taitum Klug and Hannah Ogan tallied wins via forfeit.

The Lakeview girls will join the boys at the Central Conference meet Saturday in Seward. Held will look to defend her conference title.

Scotus drop final two duals

The Shamrocks recorded two match wins on Thursday, both coming against Boone Central.

Scotus freshman Kobe Micek pinned Peyton Westerman at 120 pounds in 1:11 for his 21st fall of the season. After a win by forfeit against Lakeview, Micek improved to 27-10.

“It doesn’t seem like he’s a freshman out there. He’s wrestling with a lot of confidence. He knows it’s a long road ahead though,” Shamrocks head coach Rod Boss said. “We have Boone Central this weekend. Tough tournament and then GICC the following weekend and then we got districts. It’s right around the corner and we need to be clicking on all cylinders.”

Ryan Allen defeated Robertson by a disqualification. The freshman led 3-2 in period two when the match was called after recording a first-period penalty and a second-period reversal.

“He (Allen) a competitive match there. Ryan’s a freshman, but he’s wrestling with a lot of confidence. He doesn’t look like a freshman sometimes. He’s out there wanting to wrestle anybody. He doesn’t care what their record is. He always gives it his best effort, win or lose,” Boss said. “Ryan’s right there. He’s a good leader in practice and he works hard in practice. You can see that in some matches, even though he doesn’t always win, you’ll always see a good fight out of Ryan.”

Hunter Brunkhorst bumped to 113 pounds to wrestler Gavin Mauch of Boone Central. The Cardinal won by fall at 4:30. Brunkhorst won by forfeit against Lakeview.

Brayden Flemming, Carter Sucha, Ramaekers and DeLeon had their arms raised once following forfeits.

Scotus finished the duals season 6-16. It’ll compete at the Dale Bonge Invite at Boone Central on Saturday.