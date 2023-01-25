Vikings win Madison Invite for seventh straight year

Another year, another Madison Invite team title for Lakeview.

For the seventh straight year, the Lakeview boys wrestling team stood above the rest at Friday's Madison Invite. The Vikings featured 11 medalists for a total of 188 points, finishing 31 points ahead of Logan View for first place.

Owen Bargen, Yordi Dominguez and Landon Ternus won gold. Sebastian De La Cruz earned silver and four Vikings took home bronze with Levi Lutjelusche, Gerber Recinos, Miguel Cullum and Fabian Recinos.

Bo Mahoney and Eli Pilakowski placed fourth and fifth, respectively.

"Overall, it was a great day," Vikings head coach Jeff Bargen said. "Really proud of the team to wrestle that well and come away with that team championship with three weights injured."

Owen (32-2) pinned his way to the 160-pound title match with falls at 1 minute, 13 seconds, against Crofton's Max Guenther, Logan View's Wyatt Willnerd at 1:22 and Wisner-Pilger's Keegan Poppe at 3:15.

In the first-place match, Owen defeated Wyatt Tramp of Crofton by a 10-2 major decision. The senior took down Tramp three times, pinned him for a two-point nearfall and escaped twice.

"Owen wrestled a solid tournament. He did what he should do," Jeff said. "He was the No. 1 seed there, but there was a couple of tough guys in his bracket, but I thought he wrestled real solid."

Dominguez (29-2) earned three wins on Friday. He started the day with a fall of Madison's Mauricio Hernandez at 2:44. In the semifinals, he beat Coltron Ray of Boone Central 5-1 on two takedowns and one escape.

"Yordi (Dominguez) wasn't feeling 100% and he was the one seed there with a couple of tough guys in there, but he kind of wrestled through that and kind of battled maybe not being 100%," Jeff said. "Still came away with gold."

Logan Nelson of Wisner-Pilger awaited Dominguez in the 170 final. Dominguez earned an 8-1 victory on three takedowns and one reversal. Nelson escaped with 15 seconds left to prevent a major decision.

Ternus (30-0) competed in a highly-anticipated 220 final against Boone Central's Hank Hudson after the Lakeview senior pinned Grand Island's Jonah Morris at 1:13 and Madison's Gabe Casarrubias at 1:40.

Ternus pinned Hudson in 40 seconds, snapping the Cardinal's 23-match winning streak.

"Everyone was kind of waiting to see that matchup. He (Hudson) locked up and Landon (Ternus) kind of took him for a ride so it wasn't maybe the matchup everyone thought they would see," Jeff said. "Landon getting a quick pin there was real impressive."

De La Cruz (11-19) clinched a spot into his first final following a pin of Crofton's Anthony Steffen at 3:26 in the 195 semifinals. Tyson Sanger of Crofton beat the sophomore 5-2 on two takedowns and one escape. De La Cruz escaped in periods one and three.

"He's (De La Cruz) really been coming along wrestling more aggressively and really working more into his ways that he's good at scoring with and really buying into that," Jeff said. "Even though he's lost a couple of close ones along the way, you can tell he's gaining confidence so really proud of him getting that done."

Lutjelusche (24-12) went 4-1 in Madison with all four victories coming via fall. He pinned Howells-Dodge's Isaiah Coufal at 1:36, Grand Island's Marcus Elson at 2:28, Wakefield's Franco Tapia in 37 seconds and Logan View's Sam Peters at 2:36.

The junior's lone defeat came to Boone Central's Carson Wood in the 126 semifinals. Wood defeated Lutjelusche by a 16-4 major decision.

"He's (Lutjelusche) kind of been in a little patch where he's had really tough competition. He's lost a couple of tight ones in there. The big thing with him that we've been working on is just always wrestling through tough positions," Jeff said. "These past couple weeks we've noticed some hesitation in some spots. We were talking throughout the day is always looking to score, wrestling through tough positions, don't think out there, just go."

"He's just got to let loose a little bit and believe in himself. For wrestling hard through all positions, we can always live with the results. It's that hesitation that's going to cost us and we don't want to look back and think I could've done this and could've done that."

Cullum (32-5) bounced back from a semifinal defeat to win bronze at 152. The senior opened the meet with a 58-second fall of Hartington Cedar Catholic's Castin Pinkelman and a pin of Twin River's Carter Ziemba at 1:21.

Austin Hegemann of Howells-Dodge defeated Cullum 4-2 in the semifinals. Cullum led 2-1 after two periods following a second-period reversal. A couple of penalties and an escape propelled Hegemann to the win.

Cullum pinned his final two opponents, Madison's Ulises Avila Dominguez at 2:26 and Wisner-Pilger's Devon Schultz at 3 minutes.

Gerber (24-11) added four falls to his season total. He reached the 145 quarterfinals after victories at 4:56 against Grand Island's Carter Peterson and Logan View's Aiden Crawford at 5:45.

In the quarters, Gerber suffered a tight 3-2 defeat against Boone Central's Jaxon Schafer. After a Schafer escape in period two, Gerber scored a reversal with 58 seconds left to take a 2-1. Schafer answered with a reversal of his own with 25 seconds remaining to hold on for the win.

Gerber pinned Stanton's Carson Tomasek at 2:09 and Crawford at 2:56 to finish the meet.

Fabian (22-12) went 3-1 on Friday, starting the meet with a quarterfinal fall of West Point-Beemer's Angel Perez at 3:15. In the semifinals, Braydon Wobken pinned Fabian at 2:56.

The senior won both consolation matches by decision. He defeated Weston Heine of Cedar Catholic 9-2 on two takedowns, one two-point nearfall, one escape and one reversal.

In the 182 third-place match, Fabian earned a 4-1 decision over Crofton's Casey Jeannoutot. He scored all four points in the third period on a reversal and a two-point nearfall.

Jeff said the message to the team was to be aggressive earlier in matches and not leave the match to the referees to decide the victor.

"I think we learned some lessons in our semifinal round that we can carry on through the rest of the year, but I was really proud of our finals rounds," Jeff said. "I think there were only three points separating us and Logan View going into the finals rounds and we went 8-1. That was really cool."

Lakeview will honor its seniors on Thursday with a home triangular against Boone Central and Scotus Central Catholic.

"It's going to be Senior Night, so that's really exciting. We have a wrestler who could reach another milestone, so that's exciting," Jeff said. "Just to get to wrestle Boone ... I have a lot of respect for coach (Josh) Majerus and what he does up there. Getting a chance to wrestle our crosstown rivals, Scotus. Coach Boss has done a good job getting those numbers up, so it should make for a fun night."