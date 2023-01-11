Vikings win six duals at Tri County, four wrestlers post perfect records

Lakeview wrestling placed third at the Tri County Duals Invite, going 6-2 on Friday and Saturday. The Vikings earned wins over Centura, Weeping Water and Tri County on Friday and they defeated Auburn, Albany, Missouri, and Falls City.

Their only two defeats was 35-34 to Belleville-Republic County, Kansas, and 36-24 against Fillmore Central.

"It was a pretty good couple of days. A lot of the wrestlers had really good records," Lakeview head coach Jeff Bargen said. "You just never know what competition and how you're going to match up. We had a lot of victories where guys had better records than us. I was really proud with the guys there."

Miguel Cullum, Owen Bargen, Yordi Dominguez and Landon Ternus posted a perfect 8-0 tournament.

Cullum (23-2) recorded four falls, one major decision, one decision and one forfeit. The senior's quickest pin came against Albany's Zane Rippy at 56 seconds.

He defeated Tri County's Ibrahim Castillo 11-2 behind a pair of two-point nearfalls, two takedowns and three escapes. Cullum's closest win was a 2-1 decision over Fillmore Central's Aiden Henrichs thanks to a second-period reversal.

Owen (23-1) pinned six opponents and shut out Fillmore Central's Treven Stassines 7-0. All seven falls occurred in the first period with Owen defeating Auburn's Owen Hall at 20 seconds, Falls City's Veden Leyden in 31 seconds, Weeping Water's John Ridge in 54 seconds and Albany's Jerrid Bunten at 56 seconds.

In the 7-0 win, Owen recorded a first-period takedown and a second-period reversal. He also earned one win by forfeit.

Dominguez (22-1) pinned his way to seven head-to-head wins. He beat Auburn's Christian Sharp in 41 seconds, Cooper Stokebread of Tri County at 1 minute, 5 seconds, Republic County's Carson Simmons at 1:17 and Falls City's Kadyn Strecker at 1:54.

The junior's two falls outside of the first period occurred at 3:04 against Fillmore Central's Domonic Harding and at 3:44 versus Centura's Dillon Fanta.

Ternus (22-0) posted five falls, one decision and two forfeits. Kolten Simon of Centura was pinned in 56 seconds. Belleville-Republic County's Bryan Baxter lost to Ternus at 1:04. The senior defeated Fillmore Central's Hunter Lukes at 1:29, Auburn's Owen Rowell at 1:31 and Falls City's Zane Ebel at 1:51.

In a 5-1 victory against Tri County's James Kerns, he recorded two takedowns and one escape.

"We still have some things to work on, but I kind like how all four are approaching things. They're wrestling with confidence and we're just trying to add to some things to complement some of the things we're already good at," Jeff said. "As wrestlers wrestle us and kind of scout us and things like that, maybe we can be working on some go-to things that complement what we're already good at and keep working on those weaknesses we see."

Eli Pilakowski and Gerber Recinos posted 7-1 records over the two-day tournament. Pilakowski earned four wins by forfeit, two by fall and one by major decision. Recinos pinned four wrestlers, won one by major decision and two by forfeit.

Pilakowski (20-6) tallied a fall at 3:05 against Falls City's Preston Buckminster and at 4:33 against Weeping Water's Matthew Cover. Pilakowski finished one point shy of a tech fall, winning 15-1 against Belleville-Republic County's Konner Reynolds.

The sophomore posted a trio of three-point nearfalls, two takedowns and one reversal. Reynolds' only point came by penalty with 21 seconds remaining.

Recinos (17-8) recorded four falls, two forfeits and one major decision. His fastest pin was 52 seconds against Isaiah Morrow of Auburn. Recinos also defeated Gavyn Houston of Tri County and Alex Dyke of Belleville-Republic County at 1:40 and 1:42, respectively.

The junior defeated Weeping Water's Luke Jarms 12-2 on three takedowns, a two-point nearfall and two reversals.

Levi Lutjelusche (16-8) and Fabian Recinos (16-9) recorded six wins each for the Vikings. Lutjelusche pinned five wrestlers and won one by major decision. Fabian posted four falls and one decision. Bo Mahoney (9-12) won five bouts with two forfeits, one decision, one sudden victory and one pin.

Lakeview opened the meet with a one-point defeat against Belleville-Republic County. After BRC won the first four matches, Lakeview answered with five straight wins on Pilakowski's major decision and falls by Gerber, Cullum, Owen and Dominguez.

BRC posted back-to-back major decisions of 14-3 and 13-5 and Ternus and BRC's Ayden Polansky exchanged falls at 220 and 285 pounds, respectively.

The match was ultimately decided on Pilakowski's falling one point shy of a tech fall and Ryan Beavers taking down Sebastian De La Cruz with three seconds left to earn the major decision.

"We talked about the importance of closing matches out, getting bonus points when they're available. Some of those new wrestlers sometimes they don't quite understand how those points are given in duals even though we talk about it," Jeff said. "Paying attention to that when you wrestle and kind of knowing where you're at and how important that can be in the overall outcome of the dual."

The Vikings closed out Friday with three consecutive wins. They defeated Centura 66-6 on pins from Lutjelusche, Dominguez, Fabian, De La Cruz and Ternus. Centura's only win came via forfeit.

Lakeview defeated Weeping Water 52-30. After a forfeit awarded Weeping Water the first six points of the dual, the Vikings won eight straight bouts. Lutjelusche, Adan Ramirez, Cullum, Owen, Dominguez and Fabian recorded falls and Gerber won 12-2 at 145.

They defeated Tri County 43-24 as Lakeview erased an early 18-6 deficit. Pins from Lutjelusche, Gerber, Owen and Dominguez, a Cullum major decision and forfeit propelled Lakeview into the lead for good. Fabian, Ternus and Mahoney each scored three points on decision wins.

Jeff said he felt following a break, the team didn't wrestle at its best against Tri County. That was the main talking point Friday night heading into Saturday.

"Just coming out of the break ready to go. Saturday, we had a couple duals and then we were off and then there was a break. I thought they did a good job of really focusing on that," Jeff said. "We had some good leadership and some guys getting up and moving, warmed up again and I thought we finished off Saturday well, so I'm glad they kind of took that to heart and accepted that challenge."

Saturday's competition opened with a 66-6 win over Auburn as the Bulldogs' lone win came via forfeit. Dustyn Lusche, Gerber, Cullum, Owen, Dominguez, Fabian, Mahoney, Ternus and Lutjelusche recorded pins. Eight of the nine falls were decided in under two minutes.

Fillmore Central handed Lakeview its lone defeat on the tournament's second day. The Panthers won by 12 points overcoming an 18-6 deficit. Gerber posted a fall, Cullum and Owen won by decision and Dominguez pinned Harding.

Fillmore Central won seven of the final eight matches on four pins, two decisions and one forfeit. Ternus pinned Lukes for the lone win in that stretch.

The Vikings bounced back with a 60-12 win against Albany. Cullum, Owen, Ramirez and Lutjelusche recorded falls as Lakeview secured seven wins by forfeit.

A 46-24 win over Falls City concluded the two-day tournament. Lakeview won the first six matches on pins from Owen, Dominguez, Fabian and De La Cruz and a 1-0 win by Mahoney. Lutjelusche's major decision, Pilakowski's fall and Cullum's decision concluded the scoring.

Lakeview improved its duals record to 7-4. It'll compete in a home dual Thursday against Platteview before competing at Saturday's Schuyler Invite.

That meet will be a measuring stick meet for the Vikings as four of the top eight Class B teams in returning state points will take part in Bennington, Scottsbluff, Blair and Omaha Skutt Catholic.

"There's going to be some state finals matches being wrestled at Schuyler on Saturday. It's a great opportunity for us to go out there and see where we're at, wrestle against the best there is in Class B," Jeff said. "Every match is pretty much going to be a high-level match like we see as we're working down the stretch in the postseason. Those matches at districts, quarterfinals, semifinals, consolation semifinals and placement matches and then into all those rounds at state, that's the kind of level of competition we're going to see Saturday.

"I want them to be excited for that. I want them to not be afraid to fail. Get out there, wrestle to win, wrestle our style, be confident in it. If we happen to drop a match, we can learn from it and move forward from it and become better wrestlers."