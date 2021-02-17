WATCH NOW: 5 Discoverers in position for state medals

"Guys that are coming out there, battling and winning matches, it's awesome to see that because you see all the work that goes into it behind the scenes," coach Adam Keiswetter said. "... (But) for every amazing victory, there's a heartbreaking loss."

Bice and Standley are back in the semifinals following championship match losses last year. Columbus had four in the finals for the second time in school history but went 0-4. CHS has had at least one wrestler in a championship match each of the past five seasons.

Bice earned his way to Thursday's semifinals by pin in just 58 seconds in his first match then by an 11-4 win over No. 6 Gavin Van Driel of Norfolk. He'll face No. 3 Archer Heelan of Kearney for a shot at the title.

Standley won by pin in the first round with 21 seconds left in the second period then stuck his second round opponent to the mat midway through the middle period. He led 6-3 in the first match and 5-0 in the second. Up next is No. 1 and unbeaten (38-0) Cole Price of Papillion-La Vista.

Neither Bice nor Standley have faced their semifinal foes at any point this season.

