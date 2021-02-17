WATCH NOW: 5 Discoverers in position for state medals

OMAHA - Just less than half of the 11-member contingent Columbus High wrestling sent to the state tournament remained on the bracket when the first round of competition concluded Wednesday afternoon.
As part of a new spread-out schedule for the event, wrestlers competed through the championship quarterfinals and second round consolations at the CHI Health Center.
Two from Columbus - sophomore Adrian Bice (113 pounds) and senior Blayze Standley (170) - remain on the championship bracket set for Thursday semifinals. Three others, freshman Brenyn Delano (106), sophomore Caydn Kucera (126) and senior Drew Loosvelt (160), are one win away from joining that duo on the medal stand.
Wrestling resumes Thursday at 9 a.m. Bice and Standley can earn a spot in the finals to be held at 7 p.m. with one more victory. All other rounds will be completed by mid-afternoon.
Columbus sat ninth in the standings after the final matches, four points ahead of Bellevue East and two behind Omaha Westside. CHS's 46-point total is less than half of leader Millard South - expected to win its third straight title. The Patriots also won three in a row from 2015-2017
"Guys that are coming out there, battling and winning matches, it's awesome to see that because you see all the work that goes into it behind the scenes," coach Adam Keiswetter said. "... (But) for every amazing victory, there's a heartbreaking loss."
Bice and Standley are back in the semifinals following championship match losses last year. Columbus had four in the finals for the second time in school history but went 0-4. CHS has had at least one wrestler in a championship match each of the past five seasons.
Bice earned his way to Thursday's semifinals by pin in just 58 seconds in his first match then by an 11-4 win over No. 6 Gavin Van Driel of Norfolk. He'll face No. 3 Archer Heelan of Kearney for a shot at the title.
Standley won by pin in the first round with 21 seconds left in the second period then stuck his second round opponent to the mat midway through the middle period. He led 6-3 in the first match and 5-0 in the second. Up next is No. 1 and unbeaten (38-0) Cole Price of Papillion-La Vista.
Neither Bice nor Standley have faced their semifinal foes at any point this season.
"That loss last week is just fueling me," Standley said about dropping the district title to Jack McDonnell of Bellevue West. "It's keeping me motivated for blood. This next guy, I don't care if he's good, if he's bad, I just want to go out and kick his butt."
First round winners included sophomore Caydn Kucera (126) 53 seconds into the second period, sophomore Carter Braun (152) by fall with nine seconds left in the match, senior Drew Loosvelt (160) by pin early in the second and junior (Rylee) Iburg by 14-4 major decision.
Loosvelt and Braun are both at state for the first time. Braun fell behind early then had Omaha Burke's Jaydn Looney on tilt for seemingly half the match, finally converting a pin with seconds to spare.
"I didn't get out very fast in the first period and had to find my way back," he said. "... It's intimidating, to say the least. (State) isn't as big as usual, but it's big. It felt good being here; it's a fun one."
Senior Alex Korte (145), sophomore Liam Blaser (195) and senior Justin Gaston (220) were all eliminated in back-to-back losses. Blaser's was particularly heartbreaking after leading 14-1 and in the midst of executing a move that would have scored the takedown necessary for a technical fall. Instead, he was countered and put on his back in a pinfall loss.
Junior Blake Cerny (120) opened with a 14-5 defeat to last year's 106-pound champion, came back with a 3-1 win on a reversal late in the third but was eliminated 6-3. Freshman Brenyn Delano (106) lost his opener to the No. 1 rated wrestler in the NSWCA rankings but remained alive by pin and 6-2 victory.
"It was fun. It was hard competition. It's been nice to see how the bracket has fallen out for me and how I've been competing throughout the day," Delano said. "I had a little adrenaline crash late trying to make it to the heartbreak round to place."
Columbus was just 2-4 in the quarterfinals. Kucera lost to No. 2 Blake Cushing of Grand Island by pin, Braun was pinned by No. 1 Nick Hamilton of Papillion-La Vista, No. 2 Josh Licking of Norfolk pinned Loosvelt and Iburg lost 10-3.
Delano stayed alive in a 6-3 win, as he said, finding just enough energy to finish. Cerny went down 6-3, Kucera won by pin in just 33 seconds, Braun lost to No. 8 Ryan Mazour of Lincoln Pius X 8-2, Loosvelt stayed alive on a pin eight seconds into the second period and Iburg lost 6-5 after building a 5-0 lead in the second.
"It was really big to win my first match. I knew if I won my first match it was going to set me up to get a medal," Loosvelt said. "Once I won that first match, it was just green lights from there."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.