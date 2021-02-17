WATCH NOW: Bice, Standley in line for redemption

OMAHA - It wasn't exactly the darkest day in program history, but it certainly wasn't the brightest. Matching the school record with four title match finalists at last year's state tournament then walking away without a championship will likely always stick in the craw of Discoverer wrestlers, coaches and fans.
Columbus last had that many with a shot at gold in 1982. Two walked away happy, two others disappointed, but CHS also won a state title. There was an overall happy ending.
Not so much last year when Columbus was 0-4 and said goodbye to Anthony Deanda and Kasten Grape in career-ending losses. The other two, sophomore Adrian Bice and senior Blayze Standley, took a major step toward writing a new chapter into their wrestling history Thursday when both won twice and advanced to the semifinals at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
How different or same is it than 12 months ago? Both said essentially the same thing, but Bice perhaps summed it up best - only the present matters.
"I feel great. I'm looking forward to the semis," Bice said. "I'm looking forward to that one and looking forward to going to the finals."
Bice has now wrestled six matches at state in his career and won five. He defeated 24-18 Ethan Hallett of Lincoln North Star in Thursday's first round in dominant fashion, scoring a takedown 17 seconds into the match and converting it into a pin before a minute had passed.
He scored three takedowns, a three-point nearfall, an escape and was awarded a penalty point for an 11-4 win over 24-8 Gavin Van Driel of Norfolk in the quarterfinals.
"It's unfortunate for him, because we feel disappointed when he wins 11-4," coach Adam Keiswetter said with a chuckle. "He's just so dominant, sometimes we're like, 'Man, that's it, 11-4?' He jut pins everyone, and we've come to kind of expect that."
Van Driel had pinned him late in the third period of Norfolk's dual tournament the last weekend of January. Bice faces No. 3 Archer Heelan of Kearney on Thursday morning. It's the first match between the two this season.
Bice pinned three opponents on his way to the gold medal match last year before Keith Smith of Lincoln East ended his championship hopes by second period fall.
Standley had a pin, technical fall and 8-6 win last February before Grant Lyman of Lincoln East denied him a championship in a 10-3 decision. He'll face No. 1 Cole Price of Papillion-La Vista on Thursday. Price is 38-0. The two also have not met at any point this season.
Standley, admittedly, has more anxiety to deal with as a senior, intent on ending with a title.
"I've had meetings with coaches, I've talked with my parents and I've been able to shake off that nervousness to use it as energy to give me a boost when I wrestle," Standley said. "I'm trying to embrace the nervousness and not push it out because that nervous energy can always go somewhere."
He showed no signs of it Thursday in two pinfall wins. Standley was tied with Tate Kuchera of Kearney 3-3 after the first period then started the second on the bottom, escaped, put Kuchera on the mat and finished it three seconds later.
He was up 2-0 on Blaine Miller of Omaha Burke, started the second on the bottom again and followed the same sequence - creating a pin 10 seconds after a takedown.
Bice and Standley will be on the mat first Thursday at 9 a.m. All matches will be wrestled through to third and fifth place. Finals are Thursday at 7 p.m.
"The way I see it, (Standley) kind of has his state finals tomorrow morning. Whoever wins that match will win the bracket," Keiswetter said. "Win that one and he's going to have a great chance to be a state champ."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.