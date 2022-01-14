Win at Platteview moves Lakeview one step closer to state duals

There's still some work to be done, including a big dual with Grand Island Northwest next week, but Thursday night's road dual win at Platteview helped Lakeview increase its hopes for state duals on Feb. 5.

The Vikings remained unbeaten in dual action with a 57-24 win and improved to 13-0 with eight wins in 11 head-to-head matches. Lakeview was also the beneficiary of three open weight classes.

There weren't any upsets nor any particularly surprising results - just about every match went the way it was expected to. But while there wasn't a moment that had the Vikings jumping for joy, it's in these more business-like wins that a team builds its case for state duals.

"It was a good win; Platteview's a tough team. I think they had a few guys out, but the dual started off in a good spot for us. We jumped out to a nice lead and had some good momentum," coach Jeff Bargen said. "Eli Pilakowski came back and got a pin at 120 and things were going pretty well for us."

Lakeview didn't give 6-6 Platteview much look at handing it the first dual loss of the season. The night started at 195 pounds where Erick Bello accepted a forfeit for an open weight class. Junior Landon Ternus needed less than a minute for a pin then then senior Lyle Kudron accepted a forfeit. Up already 18-0 at that point, Lakeview ran off four more wins in a row, all by pin, and essentially had the dual won at 42-0.

Aidan Riha, Platteview's 13-4 senior representative at 132 pounds, finally put the Trojans on the board when he reversed Lakeview senior Landon Maschmeier in the second period and converted that move into a pin at 2 minutes, 39 seconds of the match.

Reed Patera, a 12-6 sophomore at 138, followed it up with another pin when he overcame Lakeview junior Owen Bargen's 5-0 first-period lead. Patera scored a takedown in the second period and put Bargen's shoulders to the mat with 38 seconds left in the second.

But any Platteview hopes to pin out the rest of the way and tie the score was dashed by Lakeview senior Hayden Johnston when he picked up the Vikings sixth fall of the night at 1:13. Eliott Steinhoff, who came into the night 16-1, preserved his nearly flawless record on a first-period pin of Lakeview senior Brock Mahoney.

"Maschmeier had the first takedown but got caught in kind of a funky position. We kind of ran into a spot where they had some momentum," Bargen said. "Owen kind of dominated the first period. The second period went a different way. Hayden then went out there and took care of business."

Lakeview Sophomore Yordi Dominguez earned the lone decision of the night when he won 7-0 at 160, then teammate Miguel Cullum accepted a forfeit at 170 ahead of Platteview senior Nick Horst winning the final match in a second-period pin over Fabian Recinos.

Lakeview built an insurmountable lead when Levi Lutjelusche, Noah Wyatt, Eli Pilakowski and Andon Stenger scored four straight pins from 106-120.

Lutjelusche led 9-1 in the second when he came up with a pin 45 seconds into the second. Pilakowski gave up a first-period takedown and was whistled for locked hands. He faced a 3-1 deficit to start the second then used Moore's start on the bottom for an eventual pin midway through the period.

Wyatt needed just one move for a takedown and then a pin at 1:12. Stenger required just 36 seconds and improved to 23-1 on the season.

Stenger's lone loss of the season was the title match of the Logan View Invite on Dec. 18 to No. 4 Ely Olberding of Fort Calhoun. The coaches association lists Stenger right behind Olberding at No. 5. Ternus is the only other Viking in the NSWCA ratings at No. 5 for 220 pounds. Steinhoff was Platteview's only top-six representative. He's listed at No. 5 at 152.

Lakeview is at Schuyler on Saturday in a stacked tournament that also includes Aquinas Catholic, Blair and Bennington. Aquinas, the top team in Class C, has won every tournament its been in this season.

"Overall it was a pretty darn good night," coach Bargen said.

