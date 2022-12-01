With deeper squad, Shamrocks wrestling aim to be more competitive

Scotus Central Catholic wrestling, with a larger group of wrestlers, embarks on the 2022-23 season looking to send multiple state qualifiers to Omaha for the second straight year.

Last season, Scotus featured just 10 wrestlers. This season it has 18 wrestlers, including multiple lightweights. Boss said in the past, they've only had one lightweight and he's had to go up against someone much heavier than him in practice. This year, there's five lightweights on the roster.

Rod Boss takes over as the Shamrocks head coach this season after spending nine years as an assistant coach.

"They can kind of beat up on each other in practice. It just gives you a good practice partner. I always preach to the kids that you want to grab the toughest guy in the room," Boss said. "He's going to make you tougher and you're going to make him tougher. It's really important these guys don't miss any practices and they bring their A-game and come to work every day in practice."

Spencer Wittwer is the lone returning state qualifier for Scotus. After posting a 17-15 record as a freshman, Wittwer secured a trip to Omaha last season at 220 pounds with a 27-10 record. The junior recorded 13 pins and won seven matches by technical fall.

"I'm really excited. I'm hoping for a better record this season and make it to state hopefully again," Wittwer said. "I'm just excited for all that anxiety and the excitement of wrestling."

Wittwer said he hopes to be a resource for his teammates with most of the roster lacking varsity wrestling experience.

"We have a lot of young people, so I'm just trying to help around as much as I can," he said. "We have about 10 kids that are new so I just try to help out as much as I can."

Last year, Wittwer went 1-2 at state losing in the consolation second round. After falling to Gering junior Colin Schwartzkopf in the first round, he bounced back with a pin of Pierce senior Nick Erickson. Ashland-Greenwood junior Luke Lambert defeated Wittwer by fall to end the Shamrock's run.

Wittwer said gaining that experience this year is big heading into this season.

"I think it's great having all the experience because now I know all the people I've lost to and I know how I could beat them and try to outdo them," Wittwer said. "Along with that, if I go to state this year, I'll actually be more used to it and wouldn't be so anxious and worried because it's a big, huge lit up area."

Spencer Shotkoski earned a lot of mat time as a freshman last season. He finished the year 12-19, but with a year of experience under his belt, Shotkoski is really to make a jump in his sophomore season.

"I'm just really excited for myself and the team, but last year I fell short of going to state," Shotkoski said. "I'm just motivated this year to really try hard and go this year and hopefully place."

Paul Littlefield is the only senior wrestling for Scotus. Littlefield returns to competitive action after quitting the team last year. While he did practice with the team last season, Littlefield returned after the district deadline unable to compete in matches. In 2020-21, Littlefield wrestled at 113 and posted a record of 13-21.

"I took the year off, so I'm back," Littlefield said. "I wanted something hard, so I'm just happy to be like be here with people I wrestle with my entire life."

Rudy Brunkhorst and David DeLeon are the other two returning wrestlers for the Shamrocks. As sophomores last season, they won seven matches each.

Along with them, newcomers Henry Ramaekers, Alex Evans, Hunter Brunkhorst and Kobe Micek seek to make an impact in their first year in the program.

With a deeper squad, Boss said they want to be more competitive in duals this season. Last year, the Shamrocks lost 16 of their 17 duals because they had to forfeit about nine matches each dual because of the lack of numbers.

"I want to win some duals this year and we definitely have a team that can do it. Even though we're young, I'm not going to use that as an excuse. As long as the kids get their hard work in, we can beat anybody that we go against," Boss said. "We got some tough matchups like with Aquinas and stuff and we just want to win some duals in those and be realistic and win some matches in duals."

The Shamrocks open the season Friday at the Lakeview Invite. They hope to secure their first state medalist since 2018 when Wren Allen placed sixth. Boss said he would like to see at least four qualify for state.

"If we can finish in the top tier of tournaments, that would be a big step moving forward," Boss said. "Getting to conference, moving up and finishing in the top two or three there. If we can get at least four guys at state, that would be a great year for us."