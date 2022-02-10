Worth the wait: Eickmeier wins first gold

Scotus Central Catholic senior Riley Eickmeier wasn't sure just how bad his record was in championship matches, but he knew he'd tried and failed four times just this season.

In the interest of accuracy, and not to bring up any bad memories, he was 0 for 7. Eickmeier wrestled for a title at Wahoo Neumann as a sophomore then Logan View and at the Centennial Conference Tournament as a junior. In his senior season he had reached the finals at Lakeview, Aquinas, the Centennial Tournament again and Boone Central.

His fifth and final regular season chance came last weekend at Grand Island Central Catholic where he finally left a gold-medal match with his hand in the air.

From three years of trying to one fateful Saturday afternoon, he needed just two matches, a pin and a technical fall, to capture the achievement that had eluded him all of his varsity career.

Eickmeier's win came on a day when Scotus wrestling won three medals. Fellow sophomores David DeLeon and Spencer Wittwer also came home with hardware. For Wittwer, it was also a bit of personal history. He wrestled for gold for just the second time in his career. For DeLeon, it was the second time he had ever won a medal.

But Witter and DeLeon have more chances ahead. Eickmeier was down to his last and made the most of it without overthinking the situation.

"Last year I didn't really realize it that much. This year, it really got to me," Eickmeier said. "Once I realized I was 0-4 (this seaason) I realized I need to make something happen, change something. Finally, I was able to do it."

That change wasn't anything in terms of preparation or technique, it was all mindset. After years of frustration, Eickmeier said he simply concentrated all of that frustration on his opponent.

The unlucky dude in the way was Hunter Meyer of Ord. Eickmeier scored a takedown just seven seconds in then turned Meyer five times for nearfall points - the first for two back points, the final four all for a count of five and three back points. He pinned Tyson Klingler of the Lincoln East JV in the semifinals.

Eickmeier improved to 35-8 on the season and added to a medal collection in his senior season that includes four silvers, a bronze and fourth place.

"There was some joy, but at the same time there was some relief that I finally got my gold," Eickmeier said. "It was pretty much the same as it always was. I don't like to show my emotion. One of my wrestling coaches told me, 'Act like you've been there before.' That's the way I've always done it."

That advice came from none other than legendary youth coach Gary Schlesinger. Any one who's seen Eickmeier at any time in his varsity carerr can attest to his adherence to that mindset.

"I knew my time would come; I just had to keep working at it," Eickmeier said. "It didn't really discourage me. I knew I was where I wanted to be. I just kept trying harder and harder; finally I got it."

Eickmeier's coach the last two seasons saw the same thing in training. A coach can't help but wonder how one of his guys will respond after he loses in the finals again, and again, and again, and again.

If there was ever any internal doubt, Linder said that never came to the surface. It's the kind of attitude that Linder said makes Eickmeier successful and will continue to do so for the district then state tournament.

"I'm very excited for Riley," Linder said. "He's wrestling confidently and excited to peak at the right time."

Scotus' other medalists at GICC hope their most recent results signal a similar strong finish. Wittwer had two pins on his way to the final where he was defeated by 12-2 major decision to Class B No. 6 Trey Warner of Ord. The two pins came in less than a minute. Warner built a 5-1 lead in the first and controlled the final.

DeLeon won just one time. But after a 7-18 season, certainly built some confidence by winning just the second medal of his career. He lost in the quarterfinals by pin, stayed alive with a second-period pin then was beaten by fall.

DeLeon started the year with a fifth place medal at Lakeview but dealt with injuries and missed the last few weeks of 2021. He once lost 11 in a row.

"It was great seeing David wrestle in Grand Island. He wrestled confident and stood toe-to-toe with some good wrestlers," Linder said. "He got out of some bad situations and capitalized on other ones. It was great to see him on the medal stand."

Scotus heads to Aurora looking to earn spots in the state tournament. Eickmeier was one of two entries last year. Scotus has won just six matches in the last five state tournaments. Eickmeier is confident he and his teammates are finding their best at the right time.

But also, he said its time to move on. Moving on, if Eickmeier continues to peak, there's a chance he could have a storybook ending. He's five wins away from 100. Winning five more matches could potentially mean reaching that milestone while also finishing his career with a state medal.

"I've kind of put (those thoughts) away because I don't like to look ahead too far because you never know what's going to happen," Eickmeier said. "Once you start overlooking that's when it bites you. I've just been focusing on my district first then state next."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

